Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon's Stock Up and Save sale is like a warehouse club membership, but better
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This content is sponsored by Amazon. Looking to stock up on household essentials in bulk? There's no need to get...
Netflix will no longer allow you to share passwords for free
Netflix is changing its policy on password sharing – and will start charging people to share accounts. Currently, a Netflix account holder can add up to five profiles to their account. Those profiles will become sub-accounts that cost money starting in early 2023. Netflix will now only allow one...
CBS News
565K+
Followers
69K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0