ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Netflix will no longer allow you to share passwords for free

Netflix is changing its policy on password sharing – and will start charging people to share accounts. Currently, a Netflix account holder can add up to five profiles to their account. Those profiles will become sub-accounts that cost money starting in early 2023. Netflix will now only allow one...
CBS News

CBS News

565K+
Followers
69K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy