Taylorville FFA Has Successful Ag Sales Competition
The Taylorville FFA Chapter recently had the privilege to participate in the 2022 Section 16 Agricultural Sales CDE in Sullivan, Illinois. Taylorville competed against 11 other schools in a battle for the top position. The Ag Sales team consisted of four people Jay Bliler, Lacey DeClerck, Cole Paulek, and Waylon...
Group Disrupts Town Hall Meeting On Cash Bail
A Springfield group is making no apologies for disrupting a town hall meeting Wednesday night about the planned changes to the bail system coming in January. State Senator Steve McClure and other Republican officials convened that meeting to raise concerns about what the SAFE-T and Pretrial Fairness Acts could mean to public safety. But at one point, demonstrators from the Faith Coalition for the Common Good stood with signs and chanted, “Justice is under attack, keep the SAFE-T Act.”
Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Holds October "After Hours" Event
Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce held their October “After Hours” event on Wednesday co-hosted by BK Insurance Services and Specialized Hearing Solutions. Dozens of people came out to Specialized Hearing Solutions at 301 South Webster Street in Taylorville where they were able to socialize and enjoy plenty of food, drinks and prizes that were raffled off.
Taylorville Development Association Holds Annual Meeting, Begins Work on Selling Lots in New Industrial Park
The Taylorville Development Association, the non-profit entity that owns the new Taylorville Industrial Park, held its annual meeting during the noon hour Wednesday in the People's Bank and Trust meeting room, to review the status of the park and plans for marketing. Chair Brent DeMichael told Regional Radio News after...
Economic Development Official Sees Potential Downside To Springfield Casino
A local economic development official says bringing a casino to downtown Springfield could provide a big boost to the local economy… but warns that it isn’t a slam dunk. Mayor Jim Langfelder is asking aldermen to support a resolution seeking state approval for a downtown casino license. Ryan McCrady of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says it could bring more tourists to town and get them to spend more money here.
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/20/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Changes are expected to the state’s SAFE-T Act, but what those will be and when they’ll be discussed remain unclear. While several lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are holding virtual & in-person town hall-type events to hear the issues, more people are becoming concerned about portions of the legislation, mostly with the elimination of cash bail for some criminal suspects and limiting the ability of law enforcement to do their jobs with authority. In fact, with lawsuits already filed against the legislation before it even takes affect, many believe it should be repealed and completely redone. Lawmakers will return to Springfield for the fall veto session a week after the election on November 15th.
Barbara E. Freitag
Barbara E. Freitag, 79 of Springfield, passed away at 10:05a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in her home. She was born on August 9, 1943 in Chicago, the daughter of Edward and Rose (Slodnick) Schwartz. She married Richard Freitag on July 21, 1963 in Chicago. Barb graduated from the University of Illinois and worked in public relations for Lincoln Land Community College for 15 years. She loved reading, musicals, and spending time with her family.
Aldermen Give Green Light To Another Springfield Cannabis Dispensary
Springfield could soon have another recreational marijuana dispensary. Aldermen this week approved a zoning change that would clear the way for Maribis to open a dispensary at 2451 Denver Drive. The zoning was approved after the property owner transferred a portion of the property to an adjacent owner… so that the land where the dispensary will sit is more than 15-hundred feet away from a nearby church.
Taylorville Kiwanis Hears From New County Animal Control Officer, Honors Community Hero of the Month, Hears Report on Bike Rodeo at Weekly Meeting
The Taylorville Kiwanis Club heard from the new Christian County Animal Control Officer, honored its Community Hero of the Month, and heard a report on this month’s Bike Rodeo co-sponsored by the Club, at their weekly meeting at the Taylorville Moose Lodge on Tuesday. Sherri Craggs of Taylorville has...
Memorial Holiday Fest returns to downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Memorial Holiday Fest is returning to Springfield in 2022. The Holiday fest will feature community events on Saturdays and Wednesday evenings between November 26 and December 21 in downtown Springfield. A tree lighting will kick off Memorial Holiday Fest at 4:30 p.m. on November...
Train Derails In Stonington; Injuries Reported
Regional Radio News has confirmed that there has been a train derailment in Stonington on Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says that the train is not on its side but it is off the track and there is some reported track damage. Sheriff Kettelkamp says that there is...
Macoupin County soldier retires from Illinois National Guard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sgt. 1st Class Robert Gasen, of Girard, Illinois, was honored for his military service during a retirement ceremony at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois, October 13. Gasen enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in November 1998 with the 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Springfield,...
JFD Respond to Compactor Fire at Jacksonville Industrial Complex Thursday Morning
The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of a fire a an industrial complex this morning. At 7:23 this morning, a call came into West Central Joint Dispatch of a structure fire at UGL located at 550 Capitol Way in Jacksonville. While en route to the scene, fire department...
Area Arrests And Accidents 10/20/22
The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 10-12-22 Dylan Sunberg was traveling southwest on IL Route 48 in Taylorville when he swerved off the road to miss a deer. Sunberg was found facing southwest. The vehicle was towed from the scene and Sunberg was taken to the hospital aby ambulance.
Kenneth Lee Crawford
Kenneth Lee Crawford, 87 of Owaneco, passed away at 9:45p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at St. Clara’s Manor in Lincoln. He was born on October 28, 1934 in Taylorville, the son of Kenneth and Lucille (Whitehead) Crawford. He married Cindy Cochran in 1977 in Taylorville and she preceded him in death on July 3, 2022. Mr. Crawford graduated from Taylorville High School and went on to work as Allis Chalmers and also farmed. After retirement he worked at Dukes Office Supply and Taylorville Terrace. He was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed carpentry, fishing and going to car shows. More than anything he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
Patsy V. Williams
Patsy V. Williams, 92, of Mt. Auburn, IL, passed away surrounded by her three daughters on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Taylorville Care Center in Taylorville, IL. Patsy was born on January 10, 1930, in Patoka, IL, the daughter of Daniel and Nellie (O’Neal) Thorpe. She married Nevins Williams on December 23, 1950, in St. Louis, MO. He preceded her in death on April 7, 1970.
2 construction workers killed, trooper injured in Scott's Law violations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois State Police trooper was injured and two construction workers are dead after two Scott's Law violations on Tuesday. The incidents happened less than an hour apart. Illinois State Police (ISP) officials say the first happened around 7:25 a.m. near US Route 45 and...
Michelle’s Pharmacy suddenly closes
Michelle’s Pharmacy customers were surprised and confused last week when the business announced they have closed all three locations in Gillespie, Carlinville and Bunker Hill. The locations did not open as scheduled on Thursday, October 13 leading customers standing outside the Gillespie location confused and asking neighbors if they...
Family in Clinton displaced after house fire
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A family from Clinton is displaced from their home after a fire on Wednesday. The fire happened on South Wilson Street around 3:45 p.m. Fire Chief Stephan Page said a malfunction in the furnace caused the fire. “It caused a fire within the appliance, which allowed smoke and soot to go […]
