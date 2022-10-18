(SPRINGFIELD) Changes are expected to the state’s SAFE-T Act, but what those will be and when they’ll be discussed remain unclear. While several lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are holding virtual & in-person town hall-type events to hear the issues, more people are becoming concerned about portions of the legislation, mostly with the elimination of cash bail for some criminal suspects and limiting the ability of law enforcement to do their jobs with authority. In fact, with lawsuits already filed against the legislation before it even takes affect, many believe it should be repealed and completely redone. Lawmakers will return to Springfield for the fall veto session a week after the election on November 15th.

