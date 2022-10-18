Read full article on original website
NME
Sløtface share anthemic new single ‘Happy’, unveil details of upcoming EP and London show
Sløtface have shared an anthemic new single called ‘Happy’ – check it out below. Described in a statement as “a call to arms in times of trouble”, the latest single is taken from a new EP, which will be released in February 2023. As well as ‘Happy’, the EP will also feature the recently released double A-side ‘Beta / Come Hell Or Whatever‘.
NME
Fans spot Janet Jackson reference in new Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey collaboration ‘Snow On The Beach’
Fans have spotted a Janet Jackson reference in Taylor Swift‘s new collaboration with Lana Del Rey, ‘Snow On The Beach‘. In the song, which is taken from Swift’s new album ‘Midnights‘, the pop star and Del Rey sing the line, “Now I’m all for you like Janet”, together.
NME
Taylor Swift included ‘Midnights’ lyrics in her NYU speech earlier this year
Taylor Swift teased lyrics from ‘Midnights’ earlier this year during her 2022 New York University commencement speech. Today (October 21) marks the release of Swift’s 10th studio album. Just hours after the release, the singer-songwriter surprised fans with a deluxe edition of the album, adding to it an extra seven tracks.
NME
Taylor Swift reveals ‘Midnights’ visual album with “music movies” featuring Laura Dern, Haim and more
Right before releasing her hotly awaited 10th album, ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift revealed that she’s made a series of “music movies” for it that will feature Laura Dern, Haim and more. The first part of the visual album – a video for the record’s third track,...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
NME
Hear John Lennon’s melancholic outtake of The Beatles’ ‘Yellow Submarine’ from ‘Revolver’ reissue
An acoustic demo of John Lennon singing ‘Yellow Submarine’ from The Beatles‘ ‘Revolver’ has been shared ahead of the Super Deluxe Edition reissue of the band’s 1966 album. The outtake of the juvenile, upbeat ‘Revolver’ track is a surprise turn from the Fab Four....
Bono Finally Addressed That U2 iTunes Album Controversy: "I Take Full Responsibility":
In an exclusive excerpt from his new memoir "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story," humanitarian and U2 frontman Bono finally apologized for the time everyone was forced to listen to their album on iTunes.
NME
Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner says ‘The Car’ songs are ripe to “hang out in a stadium”
Arctic Monkeys‘ songs from their new album ‘The Car‘ are ripe to “hang out in a stadium”, singer and guitarist Alex Turner has said. In this week’s Big Read cover interview with NME Turner addressed the fact that his band are playing a full stadium tour across the UK for the first time ever next summer, saying the time didn’t feel right before.
NME
BTS’ Jin’s previous solo releases are now available on all music streaming services
BTS member Jin surprised fans today (October 21) by making his previous solo releases ‘Tonight’, ‘Abyss’ and ‘Super Tuna’ available for streaming on major streaming platforms. According to Billboard, all three tracks became available for streaming everywhere at midnight (October 21). ‘Tonight’, ‘Abyss’ and...
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Lacks Self-Awareness? Royal Expert Mocks Prince Harry’s Wife for the Way She Describes Herself in Variety Interview
Meghan Markle graced the cover of Variety magazine. However, some of the things she said raised eyebrows, with one royal expert seemingly mocking her for the way she characterized herself. Meghan Markle Lacks Self-Awareness, Royal Expert Claims. The Duchess of Sussex was featured on the cover of Variety as one...
NME
Taylor Swift – ‘Midnights’ review: a shimmering return to pure pop
‘Midnights’ is, as Taylor Swift explained in a statement when her tenth studio album was revealed, “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”. A collection of songs “written in the middle of the night”, the announcement of this album came as something of a surprise. Currently in the midst of re-recording her first six albums in order to take back the ownership of her earlier projects – we’ve already had ‘Taylor’s Version’ of both ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’ – another original album felt distant, particularly after the release of sister albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ amidst the pandemic.
NME
Run The Jewels share details of new ‘RTJ4’ Latin remix album
Run The Jewels have unveiled details of a new ‘RTJ4’ Latin remix album. The new release, called ‘RTJ Cu4tro‘, features remixes and new versions of tracks made entirely by Latin artists. Released on November 11, via Jewel Runners/BMG, the release was previewed by a new version...
NME
James Corden says restaurant ban controversy is “beneath all of us”
James Corden has said the recent controversy around his ban from a New York restaurant is “beneath” him. The Late Late Show host has been the subject of controversy in recent days following the news that he was banned from celebrity hotspot Balthazar due to “abusive” behaviour towards staff.
NME
Nick Grimshaw recalls puking in front of Drake after smoking weed at party
Nick Grimshaw has written about the time he threw up in front of Drake and other musicians after smoking weed at an MTV VMAs post-show party in 2010. The TV presenter and former BBC Radio 1 host recalled in his new autobiography Soft Boy, which is released this Thursday (October 27), the unfortunate incident.
NME
Circa Survive confirm “indefinite hiatus”, announce ‘Two Dreams’ vinyl
After months of rumours, Circa Survive have confirmed to fans that they’re no longer an active band. Murmurs of their dissolution gathered steam earlier this year, when a statement issued to supporters of their Patreon revealed that Circa Survive had “no future regular posts or updates planned” for the platform. Fans grew particularly suspicious over the wording used in the statement – in apologising to their financial backers for their “lack of communication [and] clarity”, the band revealed that they “have had [their] own struggles with communication [and] clarity that have made definitive group statements and decisions a major challenge”.
NME
‘House of the Dragon’: HBO “disappointed” with finale leak
HBO has responded after the season finale for House of the Dragon leaked online ahead of its premiere this week. The finale, titled ‘The Black Queen’, is due to air Sunday (October 23) and is the last episode of the first Game Of Thrones prequel. The show averages around 29 million viewers per episode has already been renewed for a second season.
Fans React to Christian Bale’s Shockingly Sad ‘American Psycho’ Salary
Christian Bale recently revealed he earned less than the makeup artists on the 'American Psycho' set, and fans are appalled.
NME
Watch the rousing trailer for Liam Gallagher’s ‘Knebworth 22’ documentary
Liam Gallagher has shared the official trailer for his upcoming documentary Knebworth 22 – watch it below. The upcoming feature-length film documents the former Oasis frontman’s return to Knebworth Park this summer, 26 years after his band’s iconic gigs at the Hertfordshire venue. Knebworth 22 is set...
NME
Carly Rae Jepsen – ‘The Loneliest Time’ review: slick sounds from a cult pop hero
Carly Rae Jepsen is an undeniable cult pop hero. Once best known for inescapable 2012 radio smash ‘Call Me Maybe’, since the release of her stellar third album ‘Emotion’ in 2015 she’s won over a small army of fans with her sleek brand of synth-pop. This realised sound – also heard on 2019’s ‘Dedicated’, and its 2020 sister record ‘Dedicated Side B’ – has transformed the Canadian artist into an alt-pop star, her triumphant live shows where revellers belt back every word a demonstration of the audience she’s built (she’s booked in to play London’s 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace next year).
NME
Listen to Benefits’ “relentless” and gritty new single, ‘Thump’
Benefits have shared a new single called ‘Thump’ – you can listen to it below. Written in August, the Teesside punk outfit’s gritty latest offering is built around “a relentless electro drone thud” created by synth player Robbie Major, frontman Kingsley Hall told NME.
