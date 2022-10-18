‘Midnights’ is, as Taylor Swift explained in a statement when her tenth studio album was revealed, “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”. A collection of songs “written in the middle of the night”, the announcement of this album came as something of a surprise. Currently in the midst of re-recording her first six albums in order to take back the ownership of her earlier projects – we’ve already had ‘Taylor’s Version’ of both ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’ – another original album felt distant, particularly after the release of sister albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ amidst the pandemic.

