magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, October 21, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. John Michael Langely, 64, of Stephens and Latricia Ann McMahen, 45, of Stephens, October 20. Leonel Arturo Quintana Mancilla,...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases hold steady in Columbia County on Saturday
New active cases of COVID-19 held steady Saturday in Columbia, Lafayette and Nevada counties, went down in Ouachita County, and rose in Union County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total...
What Texarkana Restaurant Has The Most Scrumptious Breakfast?
We wanted to know what Texarkana restaurant has the best breakfast and your answers didn't disappoint. Yesterday on the Power 95-9 Facebook page we asked you, our listeners, and followers what Texarkana restaurant had the best breakfast, and after your comments and messages here are the top 5. 5. Golden...
Did Shreveport Really Lose This Iconic Downtown Business?
Social Media Is Concerned and Multiple Shreveporters Are Worried That We are Losing a Shreveport Staple. None of us really know when the European Psychic set up shop downtown but we do know that they have been around forever. There are two constants at the other end of the East Texas Bridge. Blind Tiger and right across, we have European Psychics.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 number down in Columbia County
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County dropped by two on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There have been no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas since Wednesday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,355. Total Active Cases: 17,...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport restaurant closes doors due to rising inflation
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – After serving up delicious food in Shreveport for 12 years, Real BBQ and More has decided to close its doors. Harvey Clay is a Co-owner of Real BBQ and More, located at 5863 Fairfield Ave in Shreveport. He says shutting down was the hardest decision he had to make.
magnoliareporter.com
Natural gas customers of Summit Utilities may expect billing changes
Summit Utilities customers can expect changes coming November 1. Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy's distribution assets in Arkansas, Oklahoma and the TEXarkana area in January 2022. Since that time, CenterPoint has been providing certain services to customers on Summit's behalf while the companies worked together to securely transition all customer data and services to Summit.
KTBS
Major crash leads to rush hour back-up on I-20
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fiery crash involving an 18-wheeler put the brakes on the evening commute in Bossier City Friday. It happened near the Hamilton Road exit. Both eastbound lanes were closed and traffic was back up across the river to I-49 in Shreveport. Louisiana State Police are urging...
KSLA
Man fatally hit by truck in gas station parking lot
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was fatally hit by a truck in a parking lot on Friday, Oct. 21. Larry Williams, 67, was pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health at 10:05 a.m. He was struck and run over by a pickup truck just before 9 a.m. at a gas station located at the corner of Hearne Avenue and Hilry Huckaby III Avenue.
KSLA
Construction apparently paused on Texarkana hospital
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A multimillion-dollar construction project on Wadley Regional Medical Center appears to be on hold; however, officials aren’t saying why. The fence remains up but there is no visible activity at the location. “I saw them cut down some trees and they done some land clearing....
KSLA
Head-on collision sends several to hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPD responded to reports of a wreck just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The incident occurred near Hilry Huckaby III Avenue and Hearne Avenue. Officials say there was a head-on collision. Several people have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
hopeprescott.com
Grass Fire On Highway 73 West
Firemen from the Guernsey and Cross Roads Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a large fire Friday around 3:30pm. The fire was burning a wooded area near at least one occupied house. The fire was in the 160th block of Highway 73 west. Burning cinders and ash at one point was blowing across highway 73 and heavy smoke on both 73 and US 278 was impeding traffic. Gusty winds were driving the fire.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia Count final divorce decrees through Friday, October 21, 2022
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during October 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Amy Lee Ussery v. Joseph Earl Ussery. October 21. Leanora Elizabeth Hope Stiles v. Justin Stiles. October 21. Plaintiff is restored...
hopeprescott.com
Wreck at 6th and Main in Hope
Hope police officers responded to a two-vehicle accident at Main & 6th around 10:30am Wednesday. Two cars collided at the intersection with one on Main and one on 6th. One person was taken for medical treatment via Pafford ambulance.
magnoliareporter.com
Oil and Gas: Four wells being drilled in Union County
Oil and gas drilling activity in recent weeks has included multiple workovers, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Dews Production LLC of Mount Holly is the operator and DD Oilfield Services is the contractor for the re-entry of the Denny No. 2, surface hole location 1,059 feet FNL and 2,300 feet FEL in Section 32-19S-17W in a wildcat field in Union County. Total depth is to 9,163 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work started September 30.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia, Union counties report new COVID-19 deaths
COVID-19 pandemic deaths rose by one in both Columbia and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Since the pandemic began, 102 people have died from the virus in Columbia County. Union County has had 193 deaths. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,355.
Annual fall festival coming up in Magnolia, Arkansas
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The annual Magnolia Downtown Merchant’s fall festival is coming up soon in the town of Magnolia, Ark. The fall festival will take place all day on Saturday, October 29, 2022 and will be in and around the town square. There will be a trunk or treat from 2 PM to 4 […]
Emergency Evacuations Ordered In Caddo Parish Due To Chemical Leak
A fire west of Shreveport has forced emergency evacuations in Caddo Parish. Authorities say a fire at a water treatment plant in Greenwood has caused the release of a chlorine gas cloud. With the toxic gas in the air, officials with the Caddo Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office have issue emergency evacuations.
Kait 8
CONSUMER ALERT: Important changes coming to Summit customer accounts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often pay for services with Summit Utilities, you can expect some changes to come to your account next month. In Jan. 2022, Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy’s distribution assets in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and the Texarkana, Texas area. Since then, CenterPoint has been providing certain services to customers on Summit’s behalf while the companies transition all customer data and services to Summit.
KSLA
18-year-old shot in neck in Texarkana; man wanted
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - An 18-year-old was injured in a shooting in Texarkana, Texas Thursday night (Oct. 20). Police say it happened in the 900 block of Arizona Avenue. Dispatch got a 911 call from someone saying a man they didn’t know was at their front door and had been shot. When officers got there, they found the victim in the front yard. He had been shot in the neck. The teen was taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to a hospital in Little Rock, Ark.
