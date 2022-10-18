ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holts Summit, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjluradio.com

Sedalia man arrested on meth possession charge

A Pettis County man is arrested after officers find more than an ounce of methamphetamine in his home. It was Tuesday, October 18 when members of the Pettis County Drug Task Force conducted a “knock and talk” at a home in the 2800 block of S. Gate Loop in Sedalia. The sheriff reports Bryan Stevenson, 42, consented to a search of his residence. During the search, officers found numerous bags of a crystal substance and at least four digital scales in Stevenson’s bedroom.
SEDALIA, MO
abc17news.com

Cole County man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Robert Thrasher was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter Wednesday at the Cole County Circuit Court. Thrasher, 39, of Jefferson City, pleaded guilty in regards to a the April 20, 2017, homicide of Jerry Robertson, according to Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson. Thrasher will be credited for time served.
COLE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Sedalia woman sentenced to prison on felony drug charge

A Sedalia woman is sentenced to prison on a felony drug charge. Jamie King, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree drug trafficking last month. Earlier this month, she was sentenced to eight years in prison. King was arrested in January after the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at...
SEDALIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Camden County Sheriff Speaks About Ongoing Criminal Investigations

The Camden County Sheriff says his personnel have their plates full with crime investigations lately, and most involve illegal drugs. And of those cases many involve the deadly drug fentanyl…“I hate this stuff. It’s being laced with almost every dang drug you buy get on the street. It’s the most dangerous of them. We have an awful lot of deaths.”
kwos.com

Man with a gun arrested in JCMO

A man faces charges after being arrested at a Jefferson City residential living center Wednesday. Police were called to Adams Street Place after man came into the home and said he had been shot. The man hadn’t been shot but did have a gun. He was arrested on weapons and other charges. The gun had been stolen from Columbia.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Three detained for shooting incident on Columbia's east side

Columbia Police investigate a shooting with no injuries on the city’s east side. Officers were called to the 3900 block of Clark Lane Saturday morning around 9 a.m. Police report an adult male suspect caused a disturbance inside a business at that address. As he was leaving, he fired a single shot at an employee, but no injuries were reported.
COLUMBIA, MO
myozarksonline.com

Drug arrest Camdenton

A Camdenton woman is facing a felony charge after Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies allegedly found her in possession of narcotics. Officers responded to the 18-hundred block of State Road KK where a woman was reported to be yelling at passerby’s and then fleeing into the woods. When they found her, Jennifer Jo Brainerd told the officers that she was homeless and sleeping in the woods. She also was making erratic comments including saying that the federal government was spying on her. When the deputy searched her property they located plastic straws that held methamphetamine and a smoking device that had burnt methamphetamine residue. 39-year-old Jennifer Jo Brainerd is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $5-thousand.
CAMDENTON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For October 21, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday afternoon, Officers were dispatched to the area of West Saline Street and McAnally Court to contact a subject who had found a possible homemade explosive device. When Officers arrived, they contacted Jason J. Spencer. Spencer stated he had found the item in the area of West Saline Street and North Veterans Memorial Drive. After closer inspection, it was determined to be an explosive device. Officers then brought it to the station to be disposed of. There are no suspects currently.
SEDALIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia Police investigating after man fires gun at business employee

Columbia police are investigating after a man fired a gun at an employee inside a business Saturday morning. According to the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to the the 3900 block of Clark Lane around 9am. Police learned a man caused a disturbance inside the business. As he was leaving,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Marshall man hurt in motorcycle crash in Howard County

Howard County, Mo. (KMIZ) A Marshall man was seriously hurt following a motorcycle crash in Howard County. The crash happened on Highway 87 north of Boonville early Saturday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 40-year-old Jeffery Pond was driving his motorcycle northbound on Highway 87 when it traveled off the left side of the The post Marshall man hurt in motorcycle crash in Howard County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Dixon Woman Facing Crawford County Charges

A 43-year-old Dixon woman is facing charges in Crawford County following her arrest Monday morning. Krystal L. Courtright was taken into custody by members of the Missouri Highway Patrol on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and felony resisting arrest. Courtright was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Crawford County Jail in Steelville.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy