Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millions
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of Missouri
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man arrested on meth possession charge
A Pettis County man is arrested after officers find more than an ounce of methamphetamine in his home. It was Tuesday, October 18 when members of the Pettis County Drug Task Force conducted a “knock and talk” at a home in the 2800 block of S. Gate Loop in Sedalia. The sheriff reports Bryan Stevenson, 42, consented to a search of his residence. During the search, officers found numerous bags of a crystal substance and at least four digital scales in Stevenson’s bedroom.
abc17news.com
Cole County man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Robert Thrasher was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter Wednesday at the Cole County Circuit Court. Thrasher, 39, of Jefferson City, pleaded guilty in regards to a the April 20, 2017, homicide of Jerry Robertson, according to Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson. Thrasher will be credited for time served.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia woman sentenced to prison on felony drug charge
A Sedalia woman is sentenced to prison on a felony drug charge. Jamie King, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree drug trafficking last month. Earlier this month, she was sentenced to eight years in prison. King was arrested in January after the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at...
northwestmoinfo.com
Columbia Resident Arrested in Harrison County on Firearm Charges
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A Columbia resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 20-year old Carter Dougherty was taken into custody around 3 pm for unlawful possession of a firearm. He was taken to the Harrison County Jail.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of October 21, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kingston resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. 51-year-old Steven Plummer was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, chronic offender, felony driving while suspended or revoked, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. Plummer was taken to the Calwell County Detention Center.
KRMS Radio
Camden County Sheriff Speaks About Ongoing Criminal Investigations
The Camden County Sheriff says his personnel have their plates full with crime investigations lately, and most involve illegal drugs. And of those cases many involve the deadly drug fentanyl…“I hate this stuff. It’s being laced with almost every dang drug you buy get on the street. It’s the most dangerous of them. We have an awful lot of deaths.”
kwos.com
Man with a gun arrested in JCMO
A man faces charges after being arrested at a Jefferson City residential living center Wednesday. Police were called to Adams Street Place after man came into the home and said he had been shot. The man hadn’t been shot but did have a gun. He was arrested on weapons and other charges. The gun had been stolen from Columbia.
kjluradio.com
Three detained for shooting incident on Columbia's east side
Columbia Police investigate a shooting with no injuries on the city’s east side. Officers were called to the 3900 block of Clark Lane Saturday morning around 9 a.m. Police report an adult male suspect caused a disturbance inside a business at that address. As he was leaving, he fired a single shot at an employee, but no injuries were reported.
Columbia Missourian
A Columbia police officer gets gear out of the back of his police car
Shots fired at the corner of Hitt and Locust Streets at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday in front of the Hitt Street Mini Mart. Three victims with gunshot wounds were transported to an area hospital.
myozarksonline.com
Drug arrest Camdenton
A Camdenton woman is facing a felony charge after Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies allegedly found her in possession of narcotics. Officers responded to the 18-hundred block of State Road KK where a woman was reported to be yelling at passerby’s and then fleeing into the woods. When they found her, Jennifer Jo Brainerd told the officers that she was homeless and sleeping in the woods. She also was making erratic comments including saying that the federal government was spying on her. When the deputy searched her property they located plastic straws that held methamphetamine and a smoking device that had burnt methamphetamine residue. 39-year-old Jennifer Jo Brainerd is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $5-thousand.
Sedalia Police Reports For October 21, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday afternoon, Officers were dispatched to the area of West Saline Street and McAnally Court to contact a subject who had found a possible homemade explosive device. When Officers arrived, they contacted Jason J. Spencer. Spencer stated he had found the item in the area of West Saline Street and North Veterans Memorial Drive. After closer inspection, it was determined to be an explosive device. Officers then brought it to the station to be disposed of. There are no suspects currently.
KYTV
Mother of southwest Missouri overdose victim warns of fentanyl dangers
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Billboards went up in Kansas City on October 19 with the images of many young people who lost their lives to fentanyl poisoning. One of them, Tyler Harness, lived in Waynesville when he took a laced pill leading to his death. “This can happen to anyone,”...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City Police Department warns of parking ticket scam
The Jefferson City Police Office issues a warning about fake parking citations popping up throughout the city. The department announced Friday that the scam had been taking place for several days.
krcgtv.com
Columbia Police investigating after man fires gun at business employee
Columbia police are investigating after a man fired a gun at an employee inside a business Saturday morning. According to the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to the the 3900 block of Clark Lane around 9am. Police learned a man caused a disturbance inside the business. As he was leaving,...
Marshall man hurt in motorcycle crash in Howard County
Howard County, Mo. (KMIZ) A Marshall man was seriously hurt following a motorcycle crash in Howard County. The crash happened on Highway 87 north of Boonville early Saturday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 40-year-old Jeffery Pond was driving his motorcycle northbound on Highway 87 when it traveled off the left side of the The post Marshall man hurt in motorcycle crash in Howard County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Jefferson City man charged in connection with shooting outside Columbia night club
UPDATE: Columbia Police say Warmack was arrested Tuesday, and after his arrest, his apartment in the 800 block of Claudell Lane in Jefferson City was searched. Inside that apartment, police found three guns, two of which had been reported stolen. Police say Warmack is a person of interest in the...
myozarksonline.com
Dixon Woman Facing Crawford County Charges
A 43-year-old Dixon woman is facing charges in Crawford County following her arrest Monday morning. Krystal L. Courtright was taken into custody by members of the Missouri Highway Patrol on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and felony resisting arrest. Courtright was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Crawford County Jail in Steelville.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman faces charges for allegedly assaulting Cole County deputy
A Jefferson City woman is charged for allegedly assaulting a Cole County deputy. Stormy Garlin, 42, is charged with third-degree assault on a special victim, resisting arrest and peace disturbance. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 5500 block of Business 50 West for a trespassing...
Fire forces Cooper Co. town to evacuate; St. Charles Co. sends help
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. — The town of Wooldridge, Missouri, has been evacuated as fires burned across the area. In Cooper County, the fire originated from a combine that caught fire as it was plowing a field, officials told KOMU. Fire agencies in St. Charles County pooled their resources to send...
