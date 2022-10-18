Read full article on original website
35 best early Black Friday deals 2022 — laptops, tablets, gaming and more
Early Black Friday deals are now available at just about every retailer this week. Holiday deals start early this year at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart. Black Friday price guarantees and extended returns at retailers means you can shop early with confidence. Amazon shoppers now have until Jan. 31, 2023 to return items purchased from now through Dec. 25, 2022. Meanwhile, Target's Black Friday price guarantee covers Target purchases made between now through Dec. 24, 2022. Should the price go lower on an item you already bought, Target will credit you the difference.
Why your iPhone's battery is draining faster on iOS 16 and how to fix it
The latest iOS 16 update brings plenty of new additions to the iPhone. Not only does it address a few long overdue requests, such as lock screen customization, but it also refreshes Apple’s default apps with several handy features. These improvements come at a cost: iOS 16 can take a serious toll on your iPhone’s battery life.
iPad Pro 2022 wants to be a MacBook replacement — but it shouldn't
Apple's iPad Pro continues to astonish. Last year, the iPad Pro 2021 gave us a taste of how versatile the company's custom-built silicon can be by equipping it with an M1 chip. You know, the same processor that crushed laptops running speedy 11th Gen Intel chips when it was found in the near-perfect MacBook Air 2020 and entry-level MacBook Pro 2020.
M2 iPad Pro rumored to get 'macOS lite' — is this what it needs to be a true laptop replacement?
Is the M2 iPad Pro poised to get a new operating system that brings it one step closer to laptop-replacement nirvana? According to popular Twitter tipster Majin Bu (their prediction about the iPad 10 getting a landscape FaceTime camera was spot on), Apple is working on a lighter version of macOS (à la Windows S Mode).
Laptop Live 2022: State of the Industry
For the past week, Laptop Mag has been running our inaugural week-long event, Laptop Live. And while there were many aspects of laptops that we could celebrate, for our first time out, we wanted to do a deep dive on the thing that makes our laptops tick, the chips. So we’ve dedicated each day to an individual chip maker and how they’ve influenced the industry in the past and their current standings. We’ve also done a little bit of prognostication and speculated where each company can win a few years down the line.
Sony Xperia 5 IV review: The Goldilocks phone
The Sony Xperia 5 IV is the ideal middle ground and the best Sony phone of the range — packing great cameras, strong performance, great battery stamina, and a beautiful display in a unique, compact design. The Sony Xperia 5 IV proves that incremental updates, which often draw the...
Acer Chromebook Spin 714 review
The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is an excellent, portable, potent, document pushing beast and content devouring cuddle buddy, that you will have to pry out of my massive monster mitts. Pros. +. Excellent, bright, colorful responsive touch display. +. Speedy stable performance. +. Excellent design. +. Sturdy. +. Great keyboard...
Google's best Pixel feature lets you find the name of any song — here's how
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come with a list of innovative features, including Photo Unblur and the upcoming Clear Calling, but they also come with one of the best Pixel perks: automatically identifying songs. That's right. No more typing in random misheard lyrics in Google Search to try...
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deal: Save $100 and get a free Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with S Pen is the best tablet for drawing and note taking. For a limited time, Samsung offers an unbeatable deal on its premium big screen tablet. Right now, you can get the Galaxy Tab S8 with free Galaxy Watch 4 for $999 (opens in...
The future of Qualcomm: Performance, efficiency, and connectivity
If you pay attention to the premium smartphone world then you will know the name Qualcomm, it's the company responsible for the majority of the chips that you find in flagships like Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra or the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, that's hardly all they do, you'll find Qualcomm chips in a wide variety of devices from VR and AR headsets to laptops and even handling the connectivity in the iPhone.
There’s never been a better time to grab an Acer Chromebook
In today’s world of being so connected and reliant on technology to get things done, there’s nothing more frustrating than a slow, laggy device that simply can’t keep up. Whether working hard or playing hard, you need a laptop that can keep up with whatever you need.
