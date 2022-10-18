ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Opinion: Idaho congressional delegation votes against interests of Idahoans

In the American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden last year, $350 billion was set aside for state and local governments to use at their discretion. Idaho received $1.89 billion. Why is Idaho accepting federal funds? Idaho hates anything federal. Gov. Little stated “rejecting the funds is not the right...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idahoans can track tax rebate online

Idahoans can track the status of the tax rebate awarded last month by the Idaho Legislature. People can log onto https://idahotap.gentax.com/tap?Link=Rebate and find out the status of their rebate. People need to enter their Social Security number and either their Idaho driver’s license number or information from their 2021 tax return to determine the status of their rebate.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Where is snow falling tonight and tomorrow?

Idaho (CBS2) — It's a weather alert day for sure as snow is well on its way to many parts of Idaho. Let's take a look at who's getting snow and who isn't. Scattered rain showers have begun to hit the Treasure Valley but no snow is anticipated for any TV communities. Similar conditions are expected in the Magic Valley.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Opinion: Vote no on tax reduction

Please vote no on the November ballot asking approval for a tax reduction. Those who claim that Idaho has the highest taxes of the 11 Western states are wrong. Idaho’s income tax rate tops out at 7.4%. In 2018, the Legislature reduced the top rate from 7.4% to 6.925%. The analysis performed by the Institute on Taxation & Economic Policy for 2015 was based on the effect of state tax changes resulting from the federal tax cut of 2017 enacted through Sept. 10, 2018. Idaho taxes for 2015 consisted of 29.8% from income taxes, 28.1% from property taxes and 25.8% from sales taxes.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Oregon DOT: Prepare for winter driving conditions this weekend

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Travelers heading to high-elevation areas in eastern Oregon this weekend should be ready for winter weather. National Weather Service forecasts predict low temperatures and rain will bring several inches of snow to higher elevation areas and mountain passes above 4,000 feet starting today and continuing through next week. Travelers should prepare for wet and snowy conditions, with possible fog and ice in some areas.
OREGON STATE
Post Register

We have rain and snow in the weekend forecast

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Idaho mountains for the first time this season. Is it unusual? No. Is it needed? Yes. Our water tank is running on low and now it appears the pattern is changing for the better. A series of storms are poised to move into the state over the next week thanks to high pressure finally giving way to an active Jet Stream.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy