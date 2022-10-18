Please vote no on the November ballot asking approval for a tax reduction. Those who claim that Idaho has the highest taxes of the 11 Western states are wrong. Idaho’s income tax rate tops out at 7.4%. In 2018, the Legislature reduced the top rate from 7.4% to 6.925%. The analysis performed by the Institute on Taxation & Economic Policy for 2015 was based on the effect of state tax changes resulting from the federal tax cut of 2017 enacted through Sept. 10, 2018. Idaho taxes for 2015 consisted of 29.8% from income taxes, 28.1% from property taxes and 25.8% from sales taxes.

IDAHO STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO