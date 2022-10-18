Warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Who: “The Power of the Doctor.”. The Jodie Whittaker era is over, so say hello to your new Doctor… David Tennant?!. Doctor Who aired its most shocking episode in forever this Sunday, a feature-length finale for the Thirteenth Doctor that saw Whittaker’s Time Lord regenerate, just as was promised. But, in a big twist, she didn’t transform into Ncuti Gatwa, like we expected, but instead returned into the form of the Tenth Doctor, with Tennant once again playing the time traveling hero. Just in time to steer the ship into the sci-fi series’ 60th anniversary in 2023.

