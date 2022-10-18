Read full article on original website
‘Black Adam’ star explains the biggest differences between his two DC roles
Dwayne Johnson may have an uncontested grip on the spotlight as the titular hero in Black Adam, but we’d be remiss to forget that the film carries a particularly dense ensemble weight. Indeed, alongside Johnson are the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, and Aldis Hodge, all...
‘She-Hulk’ star wants to team with another instant Marvel icon
It’s been over a week since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up Disney Plus’ Phase Four slate in the cheekiest way it possibly could. Evidently, the ability to personally re-write your own ending by requesting a meeting with Kevin himself makes for quite the power-creep nuances. She-Hulk wasn’t...
An implausible remake hatches a convoluted scheme to become one of Netflix’s biggest movies
By design, action thrillers aren’t exactly beholden to such trivialities as logic, common sense, and a story that seamlessly connects a set of increasingly far-fetched set of dots, but The Next Three Days would have arguably turned out a great deal better had it not opted to play everything with such a solemnly straight face.
10 must-read Wolverine comics you need to read before ‘Deadpool 3’
Since Ryan Reynolds dropped the surprise information that Hugh Jackman would be reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, fans haven’t been able to stop speculating about what the plot of the upcoming movie would be. As expected of the fans, there’s been increasing interest in the Marvel...
Latest Marvel News: The big draw of the MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts’ is revealed as Wolverine’s next superhero showdown is foretold
Every day we learn a little bit more about the shape of Marvel‘s Phase Five. With only two further projects of Phase Four left, all eyes are on the next chapter in the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, and today we’ve just learned a juicy fact about the Thunderbolts movie. Namely, who will be the anti-hero ensemble’s main character. Meanwhile, an influential comic book filmmaker addresses his Marvel chances as fans pit two Avengers against each other (because we’ve never seen that before)…
‘Black Adam’ post-credits scene very nearly featured the dreaded faceless body double
During the buildup to Black Adam, rumors began gathering pace that Superman was poised to show up for a quick cameo to tease the showdown star and producer Dwayne Johnson had been hyping up for years – but there was a worrying moment where it seemed as though Henry Cavill wouldn’t be involved.
A bone-chilling R-rated body horror deals with its demons in more ways than one on Disney Plus
Disney Plus has become the home of blockbuster family friendly entertainment hailing from the various titans under the Mouse House banner that includes the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Pixar, and much more. However, thanks to the Star expansion for countries where Hulu is unavailable, gonzo R-rated nightmares like Matriarch have been set loose on unsuspecting subscribers.
What is Superman’s greatest villain doing in ‘Titans’ season 4?
Titans season four is stacked with dangerous foes, and one of them happens to be the wealthy criminal mastermind Lex Luthor himself. Titus Welliver, from the series Bosch, will be playing Superman’s iconic nemesis, and the privilege isn’t lost on him. Welliver’s been a fan of DC Comics and Titans well before he got the role, and people are expecting a performance that lives up to his appreciation of the source material.
Latest Horror News: ‘Halloween Ends’ star hypes a spunky character as genre diehards champion a fruitful Netflix franchise’s return
Welcome back, genre junkies! It’s finally Friday, which means we’re another step closer to the festive celebration of Halloween overtaking every store, bar, school, and household. As eager children all across the nation carefully choose their spooky costume of choice, it’s time for us to dive into another daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. With tons of newsworthy headlines firing on all cylinders, today’s juicy roundup consists of a Halloween Ends star dishing on their feisty character while horror mavens remain hopeful that a classic Netflix franchise will show its face once more.
‘NOPE’ star says yes to joining the MCU as an X-Men favorite
Sometimes a a superhero fancasting gains so much steam on social media that it gets to the point where everyone’s convinced it’s actually happening. In actuality, the root of the rumors are just fans and their wishful thinking. Such is the case with Keke Palmer and Rogue. Earlier this summer, the concept of the NOPE actress playing the beloved X-Men member in the MCU ran riot online, even though there’s no real truth to the casting. (That we know of, anyway.)
‘Game of Thrones’ star blasts ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ fans play ‘The New Mutants’ card in retaliation
As the sixth highest-grossing film in the history of cinema, one that holds respective critical and audience scores of 93 and 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, it would be safe to say that Spider-Man: No Way Home is clearly a damn popular blockbuster. However, the tides have recently started shifting...
Latest Sci-Fi News: Regeneration won’t be the end for the Thirteenth Doctor as one of the worst ‘Star Trek’ movies inspires undeserved praise
Come with us as we boldly go where we haven’t gone before — our inaugural daily sci-fi news roundup. The biggest event in the sci-fi TV world this weekend is naturally Jodie Whittaker’s final Doctor Who episode, except we’re now learning that the actress has already put measures in place to ensure she’ll return to the TARDIS before too long. Meanwhile, Star Trek fans find something to love in one of the franchise’s worst entries. In the words of Captain Christopher Pike, hit it!
Every major comic book character who’s crossed over with Deadpool
The merc with a mouth, aka Deadpool, or Wade Wilson, is one of Marvel’s most unique and entertaining characters. While it isn’t uncommon for Marvel comics to have crossovers, Deadpool’s unique personality and general instability has ensured that he’s clashed with most of the Marvel universe.
Sophia Grace, who rose to fame as a child on ‘Ellen’, is now pregnant, in case you didn’t feel old today
If you’re feeling insecure or scared about aging, please look away now. For those of you still here, prepare to feel very, very old — one of the little girls who became famous for rapping a Nicki Minaj song on The Ellen Degeneres Show is now pregnant. Sophia...
A shamefully second-rate horror rises from the dead to torture unwitting streaming users
A heavyweight of the horror genre, a star-studded cast, and a curious premise packed with the potential for top-tier frights should be a match made in heaven, but 2015’s The Lazarus Effect proved to be hellish in all the wrong ways. The only front on which the movie succeeded...
Forget The Rock, everyone knows who the MVP of ‘Black Adam’ really is
Dwayne Johnson has been hyping up his grand introduction into the DCEU for what feels like eons, but now that Black Adam is finally here, it turns out that The Rock’s eponymous anti-hero actually isn’t what fans are loving most about the movie. Yes, sorry, Dwayne, but it looks like the internet has collectively decided that another character has stolen your thunder. And maybe it was always fated to be that way.
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘Andor’ fans are hot for an effective Imperial as a beloved ‘The Mandalorian’ villain gets a moment in the spotlight
It looks like it’s the day to praise Star Wars villains, with fans heaping some praise onto one of Andor’s best characters while taking a moment to acknowledge one of The Mandalorian‘s finest performances. Elsewhere in Star Wars, the official site has a fun preview of the latest Doctor Aphra comic (get this character a Disney Plus show already), which shows the character dealing with her “simulated Sith” abilities.
David Tennant returns in first trailer for ‘Doctor Who’ 60th anniversary celebrations
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Who: “The Power of the Doctor.”. The Jodie Whittaker era is over, so say hello to your new Doctor… David Tennant?!. Doctor Who aired its most shocking episode in forever this Sunday, a feature-length finale for the Thirteenth Doctor that saw Whittaker’s Time Lord regenerate, just as was promised. But, in a big twist, she didn’t transform into Ncuti Gatwa, like we expected, but instead returned into the form of the Tenth Doctor, with Tennant once again playing the time traveling hero. Just in time to steer the ship into the sci-fi series’ 60th anniversary in 2023.
‘Abbott Elementary’ fans debate the ‘real villain’ of the series: Janine or Ava?
Warning! Spoilers ahead for season two of Abbott Elementary!. ABC’s Abbott Elementary is one of those unique, lightning-in-a-bottle shows that manages to be heartwarming while also legitimately funny, thanks in no small part to the quadruple threat of Emmy-winning series creator Quinta Brunson, who also stars, writes, and executive produces. But as delightful as Brunson, and by extension, her plucky rookie teacher Janine Teagues is, some fans are now calling out the character.
A new horror flick impresses Stephen King with how much it manages to gross him out
Stephen King has pretty much been labeled the king of horror, with adaptations of his soul-chilling novels outranking many films in the genre. But every now and then, there comes a jewel that manages to compete with King’s ability to give us long-lasting nightmares. The latest name to join this list is Damien Leone’s horrifyingly gory Terrifier 2, which is everything horror fans can talk about of late, including King himself.
