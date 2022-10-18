Plaza Live invites you to become a creature of the night at their Halloween weekend 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' screening
Let's do the time warp again!
Give yourself over to absolute pleasure at the Plaza Live as the Rich Weirdoes perform along to one of the most celebrated cult-classics of all time — the Rocky Horror Picture Show .
The delightfully, humorously raunchy live cinematic experience will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m.
Rocky Horror (picture) showings have become notable in past decades for their crazy antics and encouraged fan participation — whether it be getting up and dancing the "Time Warp" or throwing rice during wedding scenes or snapping on rubber gloves alongside Dr. Frank-N-Furter onscreen.
The '70s musical-comedy-horror film quickly became one of the most recognizable and quotable movies of all time — modeled after sci-fi and horror B-films from previous decades and adapted from the stage show released only a few years prior.
The Rich Weirdoes are an Orlando-based performance group specializing in showings of Rocky Horror — acting as a "shadow cast" pantomiming and enhancing the performance of the characters onscreen. A section on their website is dedicated to audience questions about Rocky Horror, what to bring along (they offer prop bags for $5!) and how to have fun, even if you're a RHPS virgin.
Tickets range from $25 to $40 depending on seating area and can be purchased through the Plaza Live website .
