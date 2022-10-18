Plaza Live invites you to become a creature of the night at their Halloween weekend 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' screening

Forty years spent fighting the good fight for music that’s on the left side of the dial, Norman Westberg has been a stalwart of what one could say is true alternative music, the kind that isn’t led by trends and tends to dig deeper into the depths of the psyche. Westberg does it well and at a prolific pace, primarily as the longtime guitarist for the influential band Swans, along with a laundry list of collaborators on his own projects that range from industrial noise, deconstructed rock to compelling spoken word. When Timucua Arts Foundation and Modern Music Movement host Westberg on Saturday, we’ll be treated to yet another side of his art, one that he’s been exploring over the last several years: atmospheric soundtracks for imaginary landscapes. His recent recordings, Drag Acid #8 and the compilation, Hallow Ground presents: Epiphanies along with his earlier Short Songs for the Long Winter attest to this cerebral direction beautifully.

