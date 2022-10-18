Read full article on original website
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
'Black Adam' Leads With $67 Million USD Opening, Dwayne Johnson's Best in a Leading Role
Black Adam dominated the domestic box office in its opening weekend with a $67 million USD figure, marking the largest opening in Dwanye Johnson‘s career as a lead actor, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Going into the weekend, the film was projected to earn $65 million USD, but sales...
Winter 2022 Issue of 'JOJO Magazine' Celebrates the 35th Anniversary of 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure'
Curated for fans of Hirohiko Araki‘s generation-spanning manga series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the much-anticipated JOJO Magazine released its first-ever issue back in March this year to celebrate the 35th-anniversary of the series. As announced by the publication via Twitter, the second issue, dubbed ‘JOJO Magazine 2022 WINTER’ is set to release on December 21.
Drake and 21 Savage Announce Collaborative Album, 'Her Loss'
Without warning, Drake and 21 Savage delivered fans a music video for their hit “Jimmy Crooks.” Aside from finally offering fans a visual for the breakout track on Honestly, Nevermind, the clip also announced their upcoming collaborative album, “Her Loss.” Keeping things simple, the music video sees Drake and 21 Savage performing “Jimmy Crooks” in a soundstage, framed by a collage of scenes from cities and a new interlude.
'Tokyo Revengers' Announces Series Finale Date
After more than five years, the popular manga series Tokyo Revengers is set to end in five chapters on November 16 as announced by manga artist Ken Wakui’s official Twitter account which displays an image of “Revenge Completed” printed in red. The manga series currently has 274...
London-Based Unknown Is Doing It All for FW22
Britain is bursting with designer talent. When looking throughout the U.K., there seem to be new fashion imprints appearing out of nowhere on a daily basis, all of which looking at the blueprint set by other established brands that have longer histories, and thus garnered more success. For example, brands such as Corteiz and Trapstar have set the standards of garnering worldwide attention with immersive product drops and international pop-up stores. Another brand following suit is Unknown and the rhinestone general has just presented its latest drop for Fall/Winter 2022 and it’s the label’s biggest release to date.
Arctic Monkeys Deliver Seventh Studio Album 'The Car'
Arctic Monkeys have dropped off their newest studio effort, The Car. Clocking in at approximately 40 minutes, the 10-track record was produced by the four-piece’s long-term collaborator James Ford. The Car is an elevated sound of its predecessor Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino, which dropped in 2018, with orchestral rock, baroque pop and funk presenting a heavier influence. Frontman Alex Turner revealed to Big Issue that they recorded the album in the converted monastery Butley Priory, and that “on this record, sci-fi is off the table. We are back to earth.” He continued, “I think we’ve got closer to a better version of a more dynamic overall sound with this record. The strings on this record come in and out of focus and that was a deliberate move and hopefully everything has its own space. There’s time the band comes to the front and then the strings come to the front.”
Smino Announces 'Luv 4 Rent' Release Date and Tracklist
Smino has officially announced the release date of his upcoming album Luv 4 Rent, as well as released its latest single “Matinee” produced by Karl Banx. Set to drop on October 28, the rapper’s third studio effort will include a total of 15 tracks and feature J. Cole, Doechii, Fatman Scoop, Cruza, Lucky Daye, Phoelix, Cory Henry, Ravyn Lenae, Lil Uzi Vert and reggie. Luv 4 Rent marks Smino’s first full-length studio album since 2018’s NØIR, and will be supported by a joint tour with JID called the “Luv Is 4Ever Tour” in January.
MOUNT WESTMORE Tags P-Lo For New Single "Too Big"
MOUNT WESTMORE has enlisted the help of P-Lo for their newest single, “Too Big.”. Clocking in at approximately three minutes and 40 seconds, “Too Big” follows predecessors “Bad MF’s,” “Big Subwoofer” and “Step Child” and is further proof that when Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort get together, magical things happen. The supergroup’s undeniable chemistry has been consistent across their releases, building up on the idea that their upcoming album Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort will not falter.
Loyle Carner Is Standing Up for the Things That Matter
Loyle Carner is all grown up. Speaking to Hypebeast from a U.K. music studio, the South London rapper finds a moment of solitude while waiting for his crew members to turn up for a session. Surrounded by amplifiers and microphones and talking into a Zoom screen, Carner opens up on the most intimate, soulful and altogether human album he’s ever made.
Latest 'Wakanda Forever' Teaser Shows New Black Panther in Action
With the film’s release less than a month away, a new action-packed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer has surfaced offering new glimpses at the upcoming film. The clips showcase Namor, the ruler of Atlantis in the Marvel comics, in new action scenes and offer a closer look at the new Black Panther suit which seems to confirm the fans’ early suspicions that Shuri will succeed Chadwick Boseman‘s T’Challa in becoming the new Black Panther.
Ab-Soul Drops First Single From Upcoming LP “Do Better” Featuring Zacari
Ab-Soul has shared the first song off of his forthcoming album. “Do Better” hears the veteran rapper team up with a younger talent, the singer Zacari. Ab-Soul described the track as a reinterpretation of real-life events that have occured in the six years since he put out his last LP, 2016’s Do What Thou Wilt.
‘Apex Legends Eclipse’ Trailer Teases Legend Catalyst’s Special Abilities
Apex Legends has shared a new trailer for season 15, Eclipse, that foreshadows the debut of the newest Legend named Catalyst. A lore trailer released earlier this week gave players an idea of Catalyst’s unique abilities, including a mysterious black liquid called Ferrofluid that she hauls in tanks carried on her back.
Run the Jewels To Release Remix Album Made Entirely by Latin Artists
Run the Jewels are gearing up to release a new RTJ4 remix record, dubbed RTJ Cu4tro. The album will include new iterations of familiar songs made entirely by Latin artists. Among those who will reinterpret the record’s 11 tracks are Zack de la Rocha (Rage Against The Machine) and Bomba Estéreo, as well as rappers Santa Fe Klan (Mexico), Baco Exu do Blues (Brazil), Akapellah and Apache (Venezuela). Ahead of the album’s arrival, Run the Jewels have released their first remixed track: “caminando en la nieve” featuring Apache, Akapellah and Pawmps.
Best New Tracks: Post Malone, Arctic Monkeys, Baby Rose
As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s lineup is led by Post Malone with Mark Morrison and Sickick, Arctic Monkeys and Baby Rose, who released the viral track “Cooped Up / Return Of The Mack,” the album The Car and the two singles “Fight Club” with Georgia Anne Muldrow and “Go,” respectively. Also joining this selection are offerings from MOUNT WESTMORE with P-Lo, Boldy James, Armani Caesar, Nick Hakim, Pivot Gang, Jeezy and JID.
The Gen-Z Community Is Key to BOSS’ Success
We live in a 15-second world. As you scroll through TikTok after TikTok, information is fired at you without space to breathe or consume. But some brands – notably BOSS – are using this to their advantage, tapping into Gen-Z consumers with content perfect for that cultural hashtag moment.
