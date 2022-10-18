Arctic Monkeys have dropped off their newest studio effort, The Car. Clocking in at approximately 40 minutes, the 10-track record was produced by the four-piece’s long-term collaborator James Ford. The Car is an elevated sound of its predecessor Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino, which dropped in 2018, with orchestral rock, baroque pop and funk presenting a heavier influence. Frontman Alex Turner revealed to Big Issue that they recorded the album in the converted monastery Butley Priory, and that “on this record, sci-fi is off the table. We are back to earth.” He continued, “I think we’ve got closer to a better version of a more dynamic overall sound with this record. The strings on this record come in and out of focus and that was a deliberate move and hopefully everything has its own space. There’s time the band comes to the front and then the strings come to the front.”

2 DAYS AGO