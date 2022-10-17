Read full article on original website
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Two Men Facing Assault Charges Over a Chaotic Brawl at Local HootersLarry Lease
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
IKEA Testing Self-Driving Truck Deliveries Across TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Euless Police Arrest Man for Making Terroristic Threat against SchoolLarry LeaseEuless, TX
New TEA-Approved Training Equips School Board Trustees to Fight ‘Woke’ Education — Part 2
Last weekend, a first-of-its-kind Texas training for school board officials was hosted in Southlake by the Gulf Coast Community Action Agency (GCCAA). “The training we’re doing here today is for school board trustees, school board candidates, superintendents, school administrators, and it’s fulfilling the requirements of the Texas Education Code for what’s required training for school board trustees,” speaker and GCCAA executive board member Julie Pickren told The Dallas Express.
Lawsuit Claims DISD Manipulated Grades & Attendance
A former public school auditor turned whistleblower sued Dallas Independent School District (DISD) last week, claiming the district fired her in retaliation for uncovering alleged illegal conduct by administrators at an East Dallas high school. The lawsuit, filed in district court by former DISD auditor Andrea Whelan, accuses DISD officials...
DFW is a Hotspot for Coworking
With 261 unique locations, Dallas-Fort Worth ranks fifth in the country for the most coworking spaces, according to a new report from CoworkingCafe. Dallas alone saw the number of remote workers almost quadruple between 2019 and 2021, helping fill the nearly 100 locations in the city. Coworking spaces have exploded...
Small North Texas Cities Rank Among U.S.’s Best
Three North Texas cities — Southlake, Allen, and Flower Mound — were ranked among the top in WalletHub’s “2022’s Best Small Cities in America.”. The study ranked cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 in five comprehensive areas: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and safety.
Firearm Discharged Inside DISD Elementary School
Before classes started at John Carpenter Elementary School on October 13, a firearm was discharged in the school cafeteria. A student at the school reportedly brought a gun onto campus. The weapon “accidentally” went off, according to DISD officials. No one was killed or injured, and classes were...
DFW Ranked Most Expensive Region in Texas
A recent ranking using data from the Council for Community and Economic Research’s Cost of Living Index (COLI) has determined that the Dallas-Fort Worth area is the most expensive region to live in the state. Using this federally-recognized information, a local media outlet ranked 18 metropolitan areas in Texas...
H-E-B Announces Opening Date for Local Store
H-E-B has announced the grand opening of its much-anticipated Plano store is right around the corner. H-E-B in Plano is officially set to open its doors to customers starting on Wednesday, November 2, at 6 a.m. The grand opening of H-E-B’s newest flagship store, located off Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway, has been highly anticipated by customers eager for its arrival.
Turkey Shortage Impacts Texas BBQ Restaurants, Thanksgiving
Smoked turkey is a staple of Thanksgiving and many BBQ restaurants bank on Thanksgiving turkey sales for their yearly revenue. However, the avian influenza epidemic has gutted BBQ restaurants around Texas. According to the USDA, the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has claimed the lives of 47.6 million birds in...
McKinney National Airport Explores Adding Commercial Flights
A North Texas general aviation airport plans to offer commercial service flights as early as 2026. McKinney National Airport is exploring early-stage plans to offer commercial flights for customers in a move to join Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport and Love Field, according to City officials. For the airport project...
Dallas to Hold Sixth Annual EggFest
If you are someone who loves grilling, eating, and spending time with friends or family, then this weekend has an event hatched just for you: the 6th Annual North Texas EggFest. EggFest is a family-friendly event that has something for everyone. The event will feature cooking demonstrations, delicious samples, live...
Community Celebrates Life of Beloved Football Coach
A beloved Midlothian High School football coach passed away last weekend after battling cancer, Fox 4 News reported. Coach Clif White, 37, a popular football coach for Midlothian High, passed away on October 15 after a six-month battle with a rare form of bladder cancer. White was diagnosed with Stage...
Dallas Turtle Creek Boulevard Estate for Sale
For the first time in over 50 years, an estate on Turtle Creek Boulevard in Dallas is on the market. Represented by agents Jeanne Shelton and Doug Shelton of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, the property is priced at $14.6 million. The Dallas estate located at 7037 Turtle Creek...
Puppies Ride Train to Butterfly Festival
More than a dozen puppies being prepared as seeing-eye dogs hitched a ride on the rails this past Saturday on their way to the Butterfly Flutterby Festival in Grapevine. It was all part of their training as future guide dogs, organized by Guide Dogs for the Blind (GDB), a nonprofit organization based in San Rafael, California.
Local City Testing Wrong-Way Driving Detection Technology
The City of Irving is pilot testing a new wrong-way driving detection program (WWDP), a technology that has already prevented a few crashes, reported WFAA. The program, which the city of Irving is the first to pilot test, uses thermal and infrared sensors built into each intersection to detect when a vehicle is moving against the flow of traffic, according to the City of Irving website.
Dallas Arboretum President Retires After 27 Years
Mary Bringer, the CEO and president of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Society in East Dallas, has announced that she will retire after 27 years of meritorious service to the organization. Bringer, who turned 75 on October 11, devoted her career to improving the lives of the Dallas community and...
Puptopia Festival Creates a Paws-itively Fun Atmosphere
The Puptopia Festival made its way to Dallas at the Pacific Plaza Park on Saturday, bringing in dog lovers from across the city and even from outside the state. Called the “DisneyWorld for dogs,” the Puptopia Festival brings a multitude of events and activities for both dogs and their owners.
Ranked DFW High School Football Teams Recap: Week 8
Below will be recaps of some of the biggest games from Week 8 featuring DFW-area teams ranked in the Texas state high school football rankings:. Duncanville (6-0, 4-0), the highest-ranked DFW-area team in 6A, showed why they are so highly ranked with a convincing victory over previously undefeated Mansfield in a District 11-6A showdown.
Dallas Zoo Welcomes Bouncing Baby Giraffe
It’s all joy at Dallas Zoo as it welcomed a healthy baby giraffe last week. The zoo’s herd of six giraffes increased by one when giraffe mom Katie and dad Tebogo brought a new calf into the world. The baby female giraffe was born in the late afternoon of October 13.
CBD Vending Machines Installed in Local Mall
Grapevine Mills is now installing a CBD gummy vending machine. Grapevine Mills is one of the 30 U.S. malls that will be equipped with CBD machines. All the malls are a part of the Simon Property Group Malls. Simon partnered with a CBD producer called Green Roads in 2019. They...
AT&T Offers Local Hiring Bonus
AT&T is looking for new technicians in Dallas-Fort Worth to help install the latest technology for high-speed broadband, Wi-Fi, and voice services. To aid its search, the telecommunications company is offering a $5,000 hiring bonus to external applicants. The sign-on bonus provides an additional incentive in order to fill cable...
