Boardman police charge 20-year-old arrested with $100 bar bill
A Columbus man has been charged after allegedly throwing products in a gas station while intoxicated. Police were dispatched to a Shell gas station on Boardman-Poland Road just after midnight on Thursday, where they say 20-year-old Vincent Ireland IV was throwing products at the counter and broke into an employees only area of the store.
Austintown couple accused of endangering their three children indicted
An Austintown couple accused of endangering their three children was indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Friday. Thirty-one-year-old Samuel Myers (pictured above) and 34-year-old Sara Myers (not pictured) were both indicted on five counts of endangering children. These charges stem from an investigation that began when...
Attorneys seek dismissal of murder charge against suspect in Rowan Sweeney slaying
In Mahoning County Commons Pleas Court, the attorney for Brandon Crump Jr., one of the men charged in the death of 4-year-old Struthers boy Rowan Sweeney, filed a motion to dismiss the case. According to the court filing, Attorney Louis DeFabio and Attorney Edward Hartwig filed the motion in Mahoning...
Suspect in armed robbery incident at Newton Falls Sunoco arrested
Newton Falls Police have arrested the suspect of an armed robbery incident at a local Sunoco store that occurred Saturday morning. Police sources tell 21 News that 24-year-old Adam McDermott was arrested Saturday afternoon. Police say he was found on Route 5 near West Branch State Park in Ravenna. The...
Shopper's tip leads to child endangering charges against Austintown Couple
A call from a concerned citizen has led to the indictment charging an Austintown couple with five counts each of child endangering. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up the indictments against 31-year-old Samuel Myers, and his 34-year-old wife Sara. The charges stem from an investigation that began...
Youngstown Police looking for information on missing Youngstown man
Youngstown Police detectives are currently looking for information on a missing Youngstown man. Police say Emmanuel Summers has been missing since October 11. Summers was last seen leaving his home on Wirt Street around 4:30 p.m. that day and walking north. Summers was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue...
Man shot on Youngstown's North Side
One person is in the hospital after a shooting on Youngstown's North Side. The shooting happened just before 3 o'clock Saturday morning on Logan Avenue near Thornton. Police say, one man was shot in the leg and walked to a nearby bar where he asked for help. That victim was...
Years Ago | October 23rd
Vindicator file photo / October 22, 1986 | Boardman High School surrendered the trophy for the school that raised the most money for Youngstown Area United Way to Austintown Fitch High 36 years ago. Fitch raised $1,633, while Boardman, which held the trophy for two years, raised $791. Seated from left are Robert Fronius and Michael Cicatielo of Fitch and Tom Limbert and Kathy Economus from Boardman. Standing are Dr. George Beelen and Mark Julian, representing United Way.
Humane agents seek owner of dog found with fever, dehydrated in Youngstown
The Mahoning County Dog Warden is asking members of the public to help them find the owner of a dog found abandoned and sick on Youngstown’s West Side. A post on the agency’s Facebook page says the dog, recovered on Dogwood Drive, was suffering from a fever, dehydration, and was soaked in urine.
Youngstown Police to host Halloween event at Cardinal Mooney High School October 30
The Youngstown Police Department, in conjunction with ICU Block Watch will be hosting a Halloween Event Sunday, October 30. The event will take place at Cardinal Mooney High School from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be candy and games for kids...
Morning Rundown
Boris Johnson eyes comeback bid as UK Tories pick new leader. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is among several British lawmakers trying to scoop up support ahead of a short, intense contest to become the country's next prime minister. Vance, Ryan campaigns return to Valley. The two warring candidates running...
Girard fire department distributes bottled water to residents out of water
The Girard fire department distributed bottled water for residents who were out of water in their homes late Sunday morning. According to a post from the Girard Fire Department's Facebook page, bottled water was being distributed at the corner of Trumbull Avenue and Dearborn Street for residents of the Parkwood Neighborhood.
Tractor trailer tips along ramp at I-80 and I-79
State Police in Mercer County are investigating after a tractor-trailer overturned along a ramp at Interstates 80 and 79. The truck flipped over onto its side in Findley Township at around 4:30 a.m. Friday as it was traveling from Interstate 80 westbound to Interstate 79 southbound. A rescue squad was...
Niles adding camera to bike path trailhead
Police will be able to keep a closer watch on a popular destination for fun and fitness in the city of Niles. City Council is buying a camera that will be installed at the Niles Greenway Bike Path trailhead located along Church Street off East State Street. Police Captain John...
Board of Elections Office addresses error on instructions of absentee ballots
About 20,000 absentee mail-in ballots sent out to Mahoning County voters contained an error in some instructions. The instructions written by the Board of Elections Office indicated "you must sign your name in ink on your ballot," but this is incorrect. Director Tom McCabe said you must sign the identification...
Niles issues boil alert after water restoration
The City of Niles issued a boil alert Thursday evening following the restoration of water to Warren Avenue, Emma Street and Cardigan Street. The boil alert is in effect for all of Cardigan Street, Emma Street and Warren Avenue between Hyde and Hunter Avenues. The alert is in effect until...
Trumbull County highways undergo construction projects
Highways in Trumbull County will undergo construction projects overnight and in the coming months. Interstate 80 eastbound near Salt Springs Road is reduced to one lane until 6 a.m. on Friday, October 21. The ramp from State Route 11 northbound to I-80 is closed, but a detour is available from...
First female mayor meets with folks to share ideas on how to make Salem even better
Today marked an historic moment in Salem. The first woman to be mayor in the city talked with folks at the site of the second Women's Rights convention in America, which took place some 70 years ago. Cyndi Baronzzi Dickey talked about ideas and projects to help strengthen the city...
Traffic slowdowns expected during project between 224 and Canfield High School
Drivers who use Cardinal Drive in Canfield could encounter some traffic delays between U.S. Route 224 and Canfield High School for about a month. Beginning Monday, October 24, crews from Columbia gas are scheduled to begin a project to replace 1,300 feet of pipe in the area. The project, which...
Crestview's Emch Sets Record for Kills
Crestview's Abbey Emch set a record for kills in a season with 367 during the Rebels' 3-0 win over Waterloo. The previous record was held by MacKenzie Daub with 362 kills.
