Austintown, OH

Related
WFMJ.com

Boardman police charge 20-year-old arrested with $100 bar bill

A Columbus man has been charged after allegedly throwing products in a gas station while intoxicated. Police were dispatched to a Shell gas station on Boardman-Poland Road just after midnight on Thursday, where they say 20-year-old Vincent Ireland IV was throwing products at the counter and broke into an employees only area of the store.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown couple accused of endangering their three children indicted

An Austintown couple accused of endangering their three children was indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Friday. Thirty-one-year-old Samuel Myers (pictured above) and 34-year-old Sara Myers (not pictured) were both indicted on five counts of endangering children. These charges stem from an investigation that began when...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect in armed robbery incident at Newton Falls Sunoco arrested

Newton Falls Police have arrested the suspect of an armed robbery incident at a local Sunoco store that occurred Saturday morning. Police sources tell 21 News that 24-year-old Adam McDermott was arrested Saturday afternoon. Police say he was found on Route 5 near West Branch State Park in Ravenna. The...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police looking for information on missing Youngstown man

Youngstown Police detectives are currently looking for information on a missing Youngstown man. Police say Emmanuel Summers has been missing since October 11. Summers was last seen leaving his home on Wirt Street around 4:30 p.m. that day and walking north. Summers was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Man shot on Youngstown's North Side

One person is in the hospital after a shooting on Youngstown's North Side. The shooting happened just before 3 o'clock Saturday morning on Logan Avenue near Thornton. Police say, one man was shot in the leg and walked to a nearby bar where he asked for help. That victim was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | October 23rd

Vindicator file photo / October 22, 1986 | Boardman High School surrendered the trophy for the school that raised the most money for Youngstown Area United Way to Austintown Fitch High 36 years ago. Fitch raised $1,633, while Boardman, which held the trophy for two years, raised $791. Seated from left are Robert Fronius and Michael Cicatielo of Fitch and Tom Limbert and Kathy Economus from Boardman. Standing are Dr. George Beelen and Mark Julian, representing United Way.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

Boris Johnson eyes comeback bid as UK Tories pick new leader. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is among several British lawmakers trying to scoop up support ahead of a short, intense contest to become the country's next prime minister. Vance, Ryan campaigns return to Valley. The two warring candidates running...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Girard fire department distributes bottled water to residents out of water

The Girard fire department distributed bottled water for residents who were out of water in their homes late Sunday morning. According to a post from the Girard Fire Department's Facebook page, bottled water was being distributed at the corner of Trumbull Avenue and Dearborn Street for residents of the Parkwood Neighborhood.
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Tractor trailer tips along ramp at I-80 and I-79

State Police in Mercer County are investigating after a tractor-trailer overturned along a ramp at Interstates 80 and 79. The truck flipped over onto its side in Findley Township at around 4:30 a.m. Friday as it was traveling from Interstate 80 westbound to Interstate 79 southbound. A rescue squad was...
WFMJ.com

Niles adding camera to bike path trailhead

Police will be able to keep a closer watch on a popular destination for fun and fitness in the city of Niles. City Council is buying a camera that will be installed at the Niles Greenway Bike Path trailhead located along Church Street off East State Street. Police Captain John...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles issues boil alert after water restoration

The City of Niles issued a boil alert Thursday evening following the restoration of water to Warren Avenue, Emma Street and Cardigan Street. The boil alert is in effect for all of Cardigan Street, Emma Street and Warren Avenue between Hyde and Hunter Avenues. The alert is in effect until...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Trumbull County highways undergo construction projects

Highways in Trumbull County will undergo construction projects overnight and in the coming months. Interstate 80 eastbound near Salt Springs Road is reduced to one lane until 6 a.m. on Friday, October 21. The ramp from State Route 11 northbound to I-80 is closed, but a detour is available from...

