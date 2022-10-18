Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Bristol community gathers to watch officers' funeral
Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Support for Bristol Police Department continues
Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
Eyewitness News
Wives of fallen Bristol officers give emotional tributes
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - During Friday’s funeral for Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy we heard heart-wrenching tributes from their widows. Both Laura DeMonte, Lt. Dustin DeMonte’s wife, and Katie Scott Hamzy, Sgt. Alex Hamzy’s wife spoke about their hero husbands who were killed in the line of duty on October 12.
Eyewitness News
Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk kicks off in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Each year more than 250,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer. The Susan G. Komen foundation in Connecticut has spent more than 40 years working to eradicate breast cancer. On Saturday, the organization held a walk to raise money to fund breast cancer research. The walk...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Support for Bristol community continues in wake of officers' deaths
Sgt. Alex Hamzy was born and bread in Bristol, CT. He leaves behind his wife and family as well as all of his classmates at Bristol Eastern High School and brothers and sisters at the Bristol Police Department. |. Lt. DeMonte graduated from Middletown High School in 2005 Where he...
Eyewitness News
New Haven kicks off campaign on lead poisoning awareness
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven kicked off a public campaign Thursday to bring awareness to lead poisoning prevention. That’s big in New Haven, because nearly 80% of the homes were built before 1978, when lead paint was commonly used. Health experts say, even small amounts of elevated...
Eyewitness News
Officers' procession heads through Hartford en route to East Hartford
Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Sgt. Hamzy's procession leaves Terryville en route to East Hartford
Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
Eyewitness News
INTERVIEW: Police mourning protocols
Sgt. Alex Hamzy was born and bread in Bristol, CT. He leaves behind his wife and family as well as all of his classmates at Bristol Eastern High School and brothers and sisters at the Bristol Police Department. |. Lt. DeMonte graduated from Middletown High School in 2005 Where he...
Eyewitness News
Shopping plaza in Groton reopens after package found
GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A shopping center in Groton is back open after police received a call about a suspicious package earlier Saturday. That package is no longer suspicious and there is no threat to the public. Around 12:30 p.m. someone who was shopping outside of the Groton Shopping Center...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Groton plaza reopens after package deemed not suspicious
Shopping center in Groton reopens after suspicious package investigation. Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk kicks off in Hartford. Each year more than 250,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer. Technical Discussion: Some Areas Could Hit 70 Degrees Today! Rain Is Expected To Return For Some Of Tomorrow... Updated:...
Eyewitness News
Investigation into deadly Bristol police shooting continues
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - It’s been one week since the community lost Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The two officers were killed, and Officer Alec Iurato was injured after responding to what they thought was a routine domestic violence call. Sources say it was an ambush. Although...
Eyewitness News
Former Waterbury mayor provides perspective on planning for officers' funeral
Sgt. Alex Hamzy was born and bread in Bristol, CT. He leaves behind his wife and family as well as all of his classmates at Bristol Eastern High School and brothers and sisters at the Bristol Police Department. |. Lt. DeMonte graduated from Middletown High School in 2005 Where he...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Shopping center in Groton reopens after suspicious package investigation
Groton plaza reopens after package deemed not suspicious. Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk kicks off in Hartford. Each year more than 250,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer. Technical Discussion: Some Areas Could Hit 70 Degrees Today! Rain Is Expected To Return For Some Of Tomorrow... Updated: 17...
Eyewitness News
Family Friday: Apple Festival, Boo Bash & a Pumpkfest
(WFSB) - The countdown is on to Halloween, so if you want to start the spooky season early, or just take in some fall festivities, Connecticut has a great weekend on tap. Face painting, trick-or-treating, pet parade and costume contest. FREE to the public on the Main Patio. Saturday, October...
Eyewitness News
Safety tips for if your vehicle breaks down on the highway
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - After two recent accidents in which people changing a tire alongside a Connecticut highway were hit, police and tow truck drivers are reminding people to stay safe. Get your car as far off to the side of the road as you can. Then turn your flashers...
Eyewitness News
Race for CT’s 5th Congressional District
(WFSB) - As we move closer to November’s election, Eyewitness News is profiling candidates to help you learn more about who they are. Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District is the western part of the state, spanning across parts of Fairfield, Litchfield, New Haven and Hartford counties. It’s considered a...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police investigate overnight homicide
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Hartford police have been investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. The officers said they responded to a call that occurred overnight in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. No other details were released. Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
Eyewitness News
Police search for suspect in North Branford bank robbery
NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery in North Branford on Saturday morning. Officers responded to the robbery at the TD Bank on Foxon Road around 10:16 a.m. The male suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt and a red hat, police...
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for carrying pipe bombs across Gold Star Bridge
NEW LONDON, CT. (WFSB) - Police arrested a 32-year-old man carrying improvised explosive devices, metal pipe bombs. Benjamin D. Dahm was placed into custody immediately after the discovery by Groton Town Police Officers. Initially, police responded to a medical call for an individual in the area of 516 Gold Star...
Comments / 0