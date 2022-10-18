ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

State of the market: More homes on the market as months of supply jumps 60%

The days of intense bidding wars, and few homes for buyers to choose from in South Florida, are coming to a slow end. The South Florida real estate market is becoming a different market than the one buyers (and sellers) have been used to over the past two years. Homes are taking longer to sell, buyers have more options, and fewer sales are taking place. “I think the slowdown is becoming more ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

In Memory: Oct. 19

Carolyn J. Bradley, age 61, passed away September 28, 2022 at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, Florida. She was born July 6, 1961 in Vero Beach, Florida. Carolyn graduated high school at Vero Beach High School in 1979. She attended Florida State College (1979-1981) and studied Nursing School at Union University (1983-1985).
VERO BEACH, FL
flkeysnews.com

Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth

After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Breeze plans daily non-stop service to Hartford

Breeze Airways founder and CEO David Neeleman believes Vero Beach will be a wildly successful addition to the company’s route map when the carrier launches low-cost passenger jet service here on Feb. 15. Initially, Breeze will offer non-stop daily flights to and from Hartford, Connecticut; and Thursday, Saturday and...
VERO BEACH, FL
floridaweekly.com

Tampa General acquires Palm Beach Radiology

Tampa General Hospital has acquired Palm Beach Radiology in North Palm Beach. The full-service radiology center is known as TGH Imaging. The team at the practice will remain the same. “Adding a highly experienced and clinically excellent team such as Palm Beach Radiology will round out our services offerings to...
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
miamirealtors.com

Palm Beach County Single-Family Luxury Home Sales Jump Again; Total Active Listings Rise for Third Consecutive Month

MIAMI — Palm Beach County single-family luxury home sales rose for the second consecutive month in September 2022 as total inventory increased for the third straight month, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “After two record years for home sales,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Just Listed for $27.5 Million, The Sundara Estate is known as The Finest Mansion in Delray Beach with Nearly 18,000 SF of World Class Luxurious Living Space

The Sundara Estate in Delray Beach, a contemporary masterpiece, recognized as one of the finest properties in the United States features world-class design with unrivaled amenities, privacy and security is now available for sale. This home located at 9200 Rockybrook Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Senada Adzem (Phone: 917-913-6680) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Delray Beach.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

CityPlace, now The Square, is changing into a more modern district for West Palm Beach

Related Cos., led by billionaire Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, first landed in West Palm Beach when the company built CityPlace in 2000. This mixed-use project along Okeechobee Boulevard just east of Interstate 95 featured shopping, dining and residences. More importantly, CityPlace kicked off the city's renaissance, attracting apartments and condominiums builders, as well as other investors into the city.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Enchanted Christmas Ball – December 4th VBHSPAC – Vero Beach – City of Vero Beach Recreation Department

Save the date of Sunday, December 4, 2022 for the most magical holiday experience in town. The City of Vero Beach Recreation Department will present ‘Enchanted Christmas Ball’, an original performing arts production at the Vero Beach High School Performing Arts Center! ‘Enchanted Christmas Ball’ combines amazing acrobatics, beautiful dancing and daring aerial acts into an original script written by local teen and Disney Imagineer, Ilyana Reed.
VERO BEACH, FL

