Brightline tests trains at 110 mph through Martin, St. Lucie counties
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Brightline says it has just finished testing of its higher-speed trains this week along new tracks in Martin and St. Lucie counties. The testing, which requires the trains to achieve a maximum speed of 110 mph, will continue through the weekend. This first phase of testing...
Into the wild on two wheels: Easy bike rides that pass gators, deer instead of cars, trucks
Less than 10 minutes from Interstate 95, a series of bicycle trails winds through some of the most stunning scenery in Palm Beach County. We’re not talking about State Road A1A along the ocean or the waterfront Lake Trail on Palm Beach or the palm tree-lined sidewalks along Flagler Drive in downtown West...
BurgerFi Expansion Includes Planned Wellington Location
After opening 10 new locations in as many months, BurgerFi is continuing to expand in South Florida The post BurgerFi Expansion Includes Planned Wellington Location appeared first on What Now Miami: The Best Source For Miami News.
State of the market: More homes on the market as months of supply jumps 60%
The days of intense bidding wars, and few homes for buyers to choose from in South Florida, are coming to a slow end. The South Florida real estate market is becoming a different market than the one buyers (and sellers) have been used to over the past two years. Homes are taking longer to sell, buyers have more options, and fewer sales are taking place. “I think the slowdown is becoming more ...
In Memory: Oct. 19
Carolyn J. Bradley, age 61, passed away September 28, 2022 at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, Florida. She was born July 6, 1961 in Vero Beach, Florida. Carolyn graduated high school at Vero Beach High School in 1979. She attended Florida State College (1979-1981) and studied Nursing School at Union University (1983-1985).
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
Martin County pulls off major upset over Vero Beach on the Friday Night Blitz
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County football team rallied, without the starting quarterback who's led them for the entire season. Senior quarterback Paul Boisvert and the Tigers pulled off a 28-21 upset win over previously undefeated Vero Beach. Meanwhile, it was another amazing night for Palm...
A haunted car wash is coming to Florida for 1 weekend
You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash.
Breeze plans daily non-stop service to Hartford
Breeze Airways founder and CEO David Neeleman believes Vero Beach will be a wildly successful addition to the company’s route map when the carrier launches low-cost passenger jet service here on Feb. 15. Initially, Breeze will offer non-stop daily flights to and from Hartford, Connecticut; and Thursday, Saturday and...
Food Editor: Best reasons to visit oldest steakhouse in Florida, right here in PB County
We’ve got a particularly meaty dining column today. We’ll travel from Florida’s oldest steakhouse to a smoked Wagyu brisket feast. But there’s love for the non-carnivores as well. There’s a plant-forward Diwali brunch to know about. And there’s one of my favorite new sweet bites, one that’s not in the least meat-related! ...
Tampa General acquires Palm Beach Radiology
Tampa General Hospital has acquired Palm Beach Radiology in North Palm Beach. The full-service radiology center is known as TGH Imaging. The team at the practice will remain the same. “Adding a highly experienced and clinically excellent team such as Palm Beach Radiology will round out our services offerings to...
Palm Beach County Single-Family Luxury Home Sales Jump Again; Total Active Listings Rise for Third Consecutive Month
MIAMI — Palm Beach County single-family luxury home sales rose for the second consecutive month in September 2022 as total inventory increased for the third straight month, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “After two record years for home sales,...
How to watch Florida governor debate between Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist
Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Rep. Charlie Crist will meet for their first and only debate on Monday ahead of Florida's gubernatorial election next month.
FPL solar fields here will soon be able to totally power our community
Almost overnight, Indian River County has gone from producing no electricity – except for a trickle from scattered rooftop solar panels – to producing hundreds of megawatts, enough juice to power tens of thousands of homes. And the small, mostly rural county is on its way to being...
Just Listed for $27.5 Million, The Sundara Estate is known as The Finest Mansion in Delray Beach with Nearly 18,000 SF of World Class Luxurious Living Space
The Sundara Estate in Delray Beach, a contemporary masterpiece, recognized as one of the finest properties in the United States features world-class design with unrivaled amenities, privacy and security is now available for sale. This home located at 9200 Rockybrook Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Senada Adzem (Phone: 917-913-6680) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Delray Beach.
CityPlace, now The Square, is changing into a more modern district for West Palm Beach
Related Cos., led by billionaire Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, first landed in West Palm Beach when the company built CityPlace in 2000. This mixed-use project along Okeechobee Boulevard just east of Interstate 95 featured shopping, dining and residences. More importantly, CityPlace kicked off the city's renaissance, attracting apartments and condominiums builders, as well as other investors into the city.
Health advisory issued for River Park Marina in Port St. Lucie
The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County has issued a no-swimming advisory for River Park Marina on the North Fork of the St. Lucie River in Port St. Lucie.
Palm Beach County officials investigate iguana shooting
Residents of Loggers' Run in west Boca Raton are voicing concerns about the recent handling of an iguana in their neighborhood.
Palm Beach County looking to fill 9,000 hospitality jobs at hiring event
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The hospitality industry in Palm Beach County needs about 90,000 employees to run smoothly, but a month shy of the busy season, more than 9,000 are still needed. Dozens of restaurants, hotels and attractions from across the county held a job fair to try...
Enchanted Christmas Ball – December 4th VBHSPAC – Vero Beach – City of Vero Beach Recreation Department
Save the date of Sunday, December 4, 2022 for the most magical holiday experience in town. The City of Vero Beach Recreation Department will present ‘Enchanted Christmas Ball’, an original performing arts production at the Vero Beach High School Performing Arts Center! ‘Enchanted Christmas Ball’ combines amazing acrobatics, beautiful dancing and daring aerial acts into an original script written by local teen and Disney Imagineer, Ilyana Reed.
