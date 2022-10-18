ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Clayton News Daily

PHOTOS: These animals are up for adoption in Clayton County

These cats and dogs are up for adoption through the Clayton County Animal Control. Each pet in this gallery is listed by their name and their ID number. For more information on each dog, please visit the Clayton County Animal Control Facebook page. If you are interested in a specific animal, please send an email to rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov and include the intake number.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
