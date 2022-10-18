Read full article on original website
Related
Nebraska voters will decide on airport amendment in November
The amendment was the focus of a meeting held at the Norfolk Municipal Airport Monday. The measure would authorize local governments to spend revenue to develop commercial air travel service at local airports.
News Channel Nebraska
Big Head Rocky: NCN Pet of the Week
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Meet Big Head Rocky!. Rocky is a 4-and-a-half-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier. His head may be big, but it's not as big as his heart. Rocky is a sporty dog, who loves to play fetch and enjoy a nice breeze outside. He loves to sprint with other dogs...
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton Fire and Rescue discusses personnel shortages
STANTON, Neb. – First responders in Stanton met Tuesday night to discuss emergency personnel and equipment…and how to get more of both. The Stanton Volunteer Fire Department held its monthly meeting, at which conversations were held about the department’s need for additional EMTs. County and city officials...
wnax.com
Stopping Tyson Job Transfers
Tyson Foods has announced it will close its corporate office facilities in Dakota Dunes and move those jobs to its headquarters in Arkansas. District 17 House candidate Bill Shorma lives in Dakota Dunes and says Tyson employs people from a wide area…..https://on.soundcloud.com/7JzmZ. Shorma says he isn’t sure local and...
kscj.com
RECYCLING PICKUP DELAYED FOR LOCAL GILL HAULING CUSTOMERS
DUE TO A STAFF SHORTAGE GILL HAULING IS TEMPORARILY NOT PICKING UP RECYCLING IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY. SIOUX CITY’S RECYCLING PICKUP IS DELAYED TODAY FOR THAT REASON,. SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS SHOULD STILL PUT THEIR CARTS OUT.
News Channel Nebraska
Admissibility of evidence discussed in case of mother accused of performing, concealing abortion
MADISON, Neb. – Attorneys discussed the admissibility of certain evidence the case of a northeast Nebraska woman accused of helping illegally terminate her daughter's pregnancy and concealing the fetus. The potential evidence was put in front of Judge Mark Johnson Tuesday morning in Madison County Court, with 41-year-old Jessica...
albionnewsonline.com
Fire Department responds to field fire
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 3:30 p.m., the Petersburg Fire Department was alerted to a fire approximately a mile east of Petersburg along Highway 32 in a field farmed by Adam Seier. A spark from a combine harvesting corn ignited dry material and the winds quickly spread the flames. Fortunately,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk teen has been found
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A teen from Norfolk that was missing for over a week has been found. The family of 18-year-old Makayla Wheeler said she was found Saturday. Wheeler was reported missing on Oct. 8 after she was last seen at Arby's.
News Channel Nebraska
Antelope County teen accused of threatening school bus has preliminary hearing continued
NELIGH, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska teenager accused of making terroristic threats on a school bus had his preliminary hearing pushed back to November on Wednesday. 18-year-old Koda Fernau, of Clearwater, is facing a felony terroristic threat charge, in addition to two misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace. The charges stem from alleged incidents on a Summerland Public Schools bus in September.
News Channel Nebraska
No one injured in Knox County rollover crash
WALNUT GROVE, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast investigated a single vehicle accident that happened Sunday morning near Walnut Grove. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that on Oct. 16 around 9 a.m., they got a call about a single-vehicle accident that happened near the intersection of 514th Ave. and 871st Road.
News Channel Nebraska
Ewing man sentenced to two years in prison for gun-related charge
EWING, Neb. -- A 43-year-old man from Ewing was sentenced to prison for 24 months for an unregistered gun. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said Jared Hoerle, of Ewing, was sentenced in Omaha's federal court to 24 months' imprisonment. He was sentenced for receiving and possessing an unregistered firearm, a "short shotgun." Hoerle will be put on a three year term of supervised release when he finished his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Norfolk residents help find robbery suspect
Residents were able to assist officers in locating a subject who was allegedly involved in a robbery.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Catholic looks to stay unbeaten against Cedar Catholic
NORFOLK, Neb. -- “You better be at your best because the playoffs are right around the corner,” said Norfolk Catholic Head Coach, Jeff Bellar. That was the overall message from Bellar at Wednesday’s practice as the team prepares for a showdown come Friday night against Cedar Catholic.
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge
YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested for alleged assault
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is facing assault charges after an arrest on Friday in Norfolk. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday, Norfolk Police officer were called to the 200 block of S. 13th Street for an assault report. When NPD arrived, they had contact with a woman officers...
Nebraska State Patrol provides update on Oakland Shooting investigation
The Nebraska State Patrol released additional details regarding the investigation into a shooting that occurred in Oakland on September 27.
Evidence shows fatal shot fired in Oakland, Neb., was self-defense, authorities say
A fatal Oakland shooting investigation has found that the shot was fired in self-defense.
News Channel Nebraska
Single-vehicle crash sends unknown occupants to hospital in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb.-- A car crash that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday sent unknown occupants to the hospital. The crash occurred at 1229 Omaha Ave. near Perkins Restaurant at approximately 3:27 a.m. NCN talked with a witness that said the driver left the O Lounge to go to...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk teen missing since Saturday
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk teen has been missing for almost a week. Eighteen-year-old Makayla Wheeler has been missing since Saturday. Family said she was last seen near Arby's last Saturday. Wheeler was reported missing Oct. 8. Wheeler has brown eyes, is 5'8" and weighs 175 lbs. When she was...
Comments / 2