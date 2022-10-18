EWING, Neb. -- A 43-year-old man from Ewing was sentenced to prison for 24 months for an unregistered gun. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said Jared Hoerle, of Ewing, was sentenced in Omaha's federal court to 24 months' imprisonment. He was sentenced for receiving and possessing an unregistered firearm, a "short shotgun." Hoerle will be put on a three year term of supervised release when he finished his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

EWING, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO