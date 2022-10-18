Think you have talent? Minty Awards to host free theater audition workshop for high school students Oct. 22 at Wagner College

Read full article on original website
See inside newly renovated state-of-the-art St. Peter’s Boys H.S. athletic complex: ‘This is the real deal’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Athletes and students at St. Peter’s Boys High School were both shocked and grateful to find new equipment and state-of-the-art strength-training racks, indoor turf, engraved lockers and more when they stepped into the school’s newly renovated Athletic Complex. It had been a work...
Sharing hearts and hope, the children of Emma’s Place bring smiles to faces of patients in a cancer center| Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In what translated into a heartwarming day of learning, love and friendship, the children of Emma’s Place, a grief and loss center that provides free grief counseling for children and families, visited the Florina Cancer Center with “Hearts of Hope.”. Through the not-for-profit...
Exclusive: Staten Island school to be part of pilot program to lock front doors of NYC public schools, officials say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After years of advocacy by parents and elected officials, the city will launch a small pilot program to lock the front doors of public schools, and P.S. 8 in Great Kills will be one of the four schools chosen for the initial program, according to Assemblyman Michael Reilly.
‘Journey to the East’: NYC Winter Lantern Festival celebrates opening night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Chinese tradition of lantern-making is an elaborate, generational practice that has existed for thousands of years — each celebration signifying a wish for a better and brighter future, the optimistic lights and colors representing the gift of wealth, prosperity and more. And as the NYC Winter Lantern Festival kicked off on Friday, Oct. 21, illuminating St. George’s Staten Island University Hospital Community Park with hundreds of colorful displays, Staten Islanders were issued a very honorable invitation to share in this revered ritual.
‘Party at Pouch,’ the 60th annual Good Scout reception, unfolds with a twist . . . it happened at Pouch.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — William H. Scout Camp, nestled in Staten Island’s Greenbelt, was the scene for the 60th Annual Good Scout Reception titled “Party at Pouch” — the first time, in fact, that the Good Scout reception was held at Pouch Camp. Although the...
Here’s how this new Staten Island charter school is helping students become global citizens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Staten Island community recently recognized the opening of a new charter school on the East Shore with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, celebrating the school’s mission to provide a “great education to diverse kids.”. The Staten Island Hebrew Public Charter School opened for the...
Take a walk to help Seamen’s Society kids
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Seamen’s Society for Children and Families, a nonprofit organization based in St. George, will hold a Family Fun Walk on Oct. 30 in Clove Lakes Park. Registration will open at 10:30 a.m. with refreshments, music, pumpkin painting and a photo booth, followed by a magic show at 11 a.m. The walk kicks off at 12:30 p.m., and an Egger’s ice cream cart will be available at 1 p.m.
Oh, my gourd: It’s all about autumn, pumpkin picking this weekend at Mount Loretto’s Fall Festival
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The first day proved a glorious one for pumpkin pickers and doughnut lovers on the South Shore. More than 1,000 visitors, mostly young ones, came to Mount Loretto’s Fall Festival in Pleasant Plains. Catholic Charities hosts the two-day event from noon to 6 p.m....
Staten Islanders who’ve welcomed foreign-born newcomers here for 25 years will celebrate with ‘Day of the Dead’ fest on Oct. 26.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Twenty-five years ago, when the Staten Island immigrant community was primarily European and middle-aged, a group of parishioners at the now-shuttered St. Mary of the Assumption Church noticed how newcomers from Latin America were settling in the borough. To welcome their new neighbors and to help them find their way, volunteers set up a tiny desk in the corner of the Port Richmond church basement.
9/11 Flag Football League, Bloomingdale Park | 66 action-packed photos available for download
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Bloomingdale Park was hopping Saturday as flag football players competed in the 9-11 Flag Football League. Big runs, big passes and big defensive plays were the order of the day as the kids showcased their talent in front of SILive.com/Advance freelance photographer Angela Barca, who came away with some great action shots.
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 22, 2022: Remembering long-time member of Tirone’s Family Shoe Store staff
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Peter Frazzitta Sr., 91, who was a resident of Staten Island for 53 years, died Oct. 8, 2022. Many will remember Mr. Frazzitta from Tirone’s Family Shoe Store in Port Richmond where he assisted many with school shoe fittings. He loved his job and regular customers.
A Wonder-filled Thanksgiving is ahead – and that’s not hot air | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thanksgiving is my favorite family holiday, with its closeness of family and focus on making food over-the-top delicious. Plus, thoughts of the day now bring back happy memories as a child — our fashion-forward Aunt Alice, Uncle Wesley’s traditional untraditional grace (Tweet, Tweet. Thanks for the meat. Yay, God!) and my grandmother, Lillian, a long-time worker at Macy’s.
More than 700 attend Staten Island health event; FDNY chief of department receives surprise honor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Diabetes, heart health, drug misuse and youth mental health were among the topics explored by more than 750 attendees at this year’s Staten Island Health & Wellness Expo, held Thursday at the Grand Oaks Country Club. The annual event, hosted by the Staten Island...
First-ever Miss Sri Lanka New York pageant held on Staten Island: Culture, beauty, sparkle had audience mesmerized
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- More than 300 attendees came out to support 14 contestants who dazzled at the first-ever Miss Sri Lanka New York beauty pageant, held Friday night at The Vanderbilt at South Beach. Beyond serving as a celebration of culture, the event had a twofold mission; first, to...
‘Go home’: Netflix fans flocking to real N.J. house from ‘The Watcher’ have residents annoyed
The people of Westfield would be happier if fans of the new Netflix series “The Watcher” — based loosely on the creepy lore surrounding the house at 657 Boulevard — would stick to their sofas and smartphones to check out the fictional version of the home in question.
Well, Mr. Mayor, you asked | From the editor
Big things don’t get done unless somebody’s thinking big. Hardly this morning’s news bulletin. On Staten Island, sometimes thinking big works. Then there’s the times it doesn’t. There’s a lot of those times. Ol’ Blue Eyes might’ve been talking about our home town when he crooned, “If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere . . . "
Concerns over Staten Island Ferry to be topic of Community Board 1 meeting this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island Ferry management will answer questions and discuss community complaints on Tuesday, Oct. 25, during a public meeting of the Community Board 1 Waterfront Committee. During the 7 p.m. meeting in the board’s office at 1 Edgewater Street, John Garvey, a ferry manager, will...
Halloween 2022: Here are 19 frighteningly spectacular decorated houses worth checking out on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If there’s one thing Staten Islanders know how to do well, it’s decorate for Halloween. Many borough residents have embraced the spooky spirit with elaborate house displays starring horror film favorites like Pennywise from Stephen King’s “It,” Michael Myers from “Halloween” and Jason Voorhees from “Friday the 13th.”
HS football: Monsignor Farrell retires the number of football great Tom Roche during pre-game ceremony
Oh sure, he always performed, especially in the biggest games at Monsignor Farrell. The star tailback was a two-time Advance All Star, but he wasn’t the kind of guy who’d brag about himself or thought he deserved special treatment. Farrell retired Roche’s No. 23 during an elaborate ceremony...
Staten Island woman becomes activist after loss of son, hosts ‘Seeds of Hope’ event on drug misuse with DA McMahon
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hundreds of residents gathered at a Great Kills Park Saturday to support an annual event aimed at combatting the borough’s substance abuse crisis. Saturday’s “Sowing Seeds of Hope” was held as a follow up to 2019′s “Walk for Hope.” There was no event during the two interim years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
