Staten Island, NY

Think you have talent? Minty Awards to host free theater audition workshop for high school students Oct. 22 at Wagner College

By Carol Ann Benanti
The Staten Island Advance
 5 days ago
Sharing hearts and hope, the children of Emma’s Place bring smiles to faces of patients in a cancer center| Inside Out

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In what translated into a heartwarming day of learning, love and friendship, the children of Emma’s Place, a grief and loss center that provides free grief counseling for children and families, visited the Florina Cancer Center with “Hearts of Hope.”. Through the not-for-profit...
‘Journey to the East’: NYC Winter Lantern Festival celebrates opening night

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Chinese tradition of lantern-making is an elaborate, generational practice that has existed for thousands of years — each celebration signifying a wish for a better and brighter future, the optimistic lights and colors representing the gift of wealth, prosperity and more. And as the NYC Winter Lantern Festival kicked off on Friday, Oct. 21, illuminating St. George’s Staten Island University Hospital Community Park with hundreds of colorful displays, Staten Islanders were issued a very honorable invitation to share in this revered ritual.
Take a walk to help Seamen’s Society kids

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Seamen’s Society for Children and Families, a nonprofit organization based in St. George, will hold a Family Fun Walk on Oct. 30 in Clove Lakes Park. Registration will open at 10:30 a.m. with refreshments, music, pumpkin painting and a photo booth, followed by a magic show at 11 a.m. The walk kicks off at 12:30 p.m., and an Egger’s ice cream cart will be available at 1 p.m.
Staten Islanders who’ve welcomed foreign-born newcomers here for 25 years will celebrate with ‘Day of the Dead’ fest on Oct. 26.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Twenty-five years ago, when the Staten Island immigrant community was primarily European and middle-aged, a group of parishioners at the now-shuttered St. Mary of the Assumption Church noticed how newcomers from Latin America were settling in the borough. To welcome their new neighbors and to help them find their way, volunteers set up a tiny desk in the corner of the Port Richmond church basement.
9/11 Flag Football League, Bloomingdale Park | 66 action-packed photos available for download

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Bloomingdale Park was hopping Saturday as flag football players competed in the 9-11 Flag Football League. Big runs, big passes and big defensive plays were the order of the day as the kids showcased their talent in front of SILive.com/Advance freelance photographer Angela Barca, who came away with some great action shots.
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 22, 2022: Remembering long-time member of Tirone’s Family Shoe Store staff

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Peter Frazzitta Sr., 91, who was a resident of Staten Island for 53 years, died Oct. 8, 2022. Many will remember Mr. Frazzitta from Tirone’s Family Shoe Store in Port Richmond where he assisted many with school shoe fittings. He loved his job and regular customers.
A Wonder-filled Thanksgiving is ahead – and that’s not hot air | Pamela’s Food Service Diary

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thanksgiving is my favorite family holiday, with its closeness of family and focus on making food over-the-top delicious. Plus, thoughts of the day now bring back happy memories as a child — our fashion-forward Aunt Alice, Uncle Wesley’s traditional untraditional grace (Tweet, Tweet. Thanks for the meat. Yay, God!) and my grandmother, Lillian, a long-time worker at Macy’s.
Well, Mr. Mayor, you asked | From the editor

Big things don’t get done unless somebody’s thinking big. Hardly this morning’s news bulletin. On Staten Island, sometimes thinking big works. Then there’s the times it doesn’t. There’s a lot of those times. Ol’ Blue Eyes might’ve been talking about our home town when he crooned, “If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere . . . "
Halloween 2022: Here are 19 frighteningly spectacular decorated houses worth checking out on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If there’s one thing Staten Islanders know how to do well, it’s decorate for Halloween. Many borough residents have embraced the spooky spirit with elaborate house displays starring horror film favorites like Pennywise from Stephen King’s “It,” Michael Myers from “Halloween” and Jason Voorhees from “Friday the 13th.”
Staten Island woman becomes activist after loss of son, hosts ‘Seeds of Hope’ event on drug misuse with DA McMahon

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hundreds of residents gathered at a Great Kills Park Saturday to support an annual event aimed at combatting the borough’s substance abuse crisis. Saturday’s “Sowing Seeds of Hope” was held as a follow up to 2019′s “Walk for Hope.” There was no event during the two interim years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
