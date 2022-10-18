Think you have talent? Minty Awards to host free theater audition workshop for high school students Oct. 22 at Wagner College

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Chinese tradition of lantern-making is an elaborate, generational practice that has existed for thousands of years — each celebration signifying a wish for a better and brighter future, the optimistic lights and colors representing the gift of wealth, prosperity and more. And as the NYC Winter Lantern Festival kicked off on Friday, Oct. 21, illuminating St. George’s Staten Island University Hospital Community Park with hundreds of colorful displays, Staten Islanders were issued a very honorable invitation to share in this revered ritual.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO