Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United report: Diego Simeone says Cristiano Ronaldo has never been close to Atletico Madrid – and never will be
Manchester United's star striker was linked with a move to Atleti in the summer.
Zinedine Zidane cannot stop smiling as he hands Karim Benzema Ballon d’Or and congratulates Real Madrid star
ZINEDINE ZIDANE was beaming like a Cheshire cat as he awarded fellow countryman Karim Benzema the Ballon d'Or. Juventus and Real Madrid legend Zidane, 50, was the last Frenchman to win the coveted prize when he collected the gong back in 1998. But Benzema ended that 24-year wait on Monday...
ESPN
PSG's Neymar blasts Ballon d'Or after Vinicius Jr snub
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has taken a swipe at the Ballon d'Or after Brazil teammate Vinicius Jr was only ranked eighth at Monday's gala in Paris. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the prize for the first time in his career, with Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne finishing second and third respectively.
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to being dropped from Man Utd squad
Cristiano Ronaldo posts a response to being dropped from the Manchester United squad that will face Chelsea after his antics in the 2-0 Tottenham win.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s World Cup Chances Just Took a Massive Hit
Cristiano Ronaldo's final chance to win a World Cup just hit a speed bump after an injury to a crucial Portugal teammate. The post Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s World Cup Chances Just Took a Massive Hit appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
theScore
Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub
Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
Fans spot Barcelona star Gavi giving Karim Benzema ‘evil stare’ after Real Madrid rival is named Ballon d’Or winner
BARCELONA star Gavi gave Karim Benzema an evil stare as the Real Madrid striker collected his Ballon d'Or trophy. The Frenchman was named as the award winner after helping Real to LaLiga and Champions League success last season. And while the audience congratulated the Frenchman on his achievement, Gavi was...
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Pochettino, Trossard, Kante, Felix, Ronaldo, Osimhen, Leao, Neymar, Frank
Aston Villa are interested in former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino as a possible replacement for Steven Gerrard. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea manager Graham Potter is keen on reuniting with Brighton forward Leandro Trossard, 27, at Stamford Bridge, while the Seagulls' former sporting director Dan Ashworth also...
Tottenham report: Juventus will listen to Spurs offer for Weston McKennie
Tottenham are interested in the United States international, who Juve are prepared to sell in January.
Yardbarker
Sofyan Amrabat Back But Luka Jovic, Riccardo Sottil & Pierluigi Gollini All Doubts For Fiorentina In Serie A Clash With Inter, Italian Media Report
Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat will be back in the team for La Viola’s Serie A clash with Inter on Saturday after serving a one-match suspension. This according to today’s print edition of Florence-based newspaper La Nazione, who report that the Moroccan will certainly be in the squad, whilst striker Luca Jovic, winger Riccardo Sottil, and goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini are all doubts through injury.
BBC
Spain: Will damaging row have lasting consequences?
After winning the Women's Ballon d'Or for the second consecutive year on Monday, Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas was quickly brought down to earth with questions about the fallout which has left her national team in disarray. "All I am going to say today about the national team is that obviously...
FOX Sports
Bayern, Dortmund, Union Berlin all advance in German Cup
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Bundesliga leader Union Berlin all safely advanced to the third round of the German Cup on Wednesday. Canadian wing-back Alphonso Davies sealed Bayern’s progress in an ultimately comfortable 5-2 come-from-behind win at Augsburg. Mads Pedersen stunned the visitors in the...
Karim Benzema scores as Real Madrid beat Elche to go six points clear at the top of La Liga
Real Madrid moved six points clear at the top of La Liga after beating bottom club Elche 3-0.Real’s ninth league win of the season, following on from Sunday’s El Clasico victory, was never in doubt after Federico Valverde netted an 11th-minute opener at Estadio Martinez Valero.Elche had their moments, but a gulf in class told during the latter stages as Karim Benzema celebrated winning the Ballon d’Or with his team’s second goal.And Marco Asensio added a third in the dying minutes as Real comfortably preserved their unbeaten league record.Real Sociedad moved third in the table above Atletico Madrid as they...
Sporting News
Belgium World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on Belgian national football team roster for Qatar
The "golden generation" of Belgium gets what appears to be its last chance to put on a World Cup show as Roberto Martinez leads the Red Devils into the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Kevin de Bruyne and his international cohorts shouldered high expectations as young stars, leading Belgium into a...
Yardbarker
'Spoilt brat' Cristiano Ronaldo out of Manchester United squad vs. Chelsea after leaving game early
Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will not make the trip for Saturday's match at Chelsea after he left the bench before the full-time whistle of Wednesday's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League...
'One of my dreams collapsed': Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota has taken to social media to break his silence over injury that will keep him out of the Qatar World Cup
Diogo Jota has taken to social media to express his disappointment that he will be ruled out of the World Cup through injury. The forward was stretchered off in the dying minutes of Liverpool's 1-0 home win against Manchester City and the resulting injury will force him out of the World Cup.
Yardbarker
Carlo Ancelotti speaks on Marco Asensio’s contract situation at Real Madrid
Real Madrid cruised to victory against Elche on Wednesday night, as the Karim Benzema put on an exhibition following his Ballon d’Or award on Monday night. Elche did manage to hang tight with Los Blancos for some time by virtue of three disallowed goals due to offside. With the introduction of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Marco Asensio, Real Madrid went on to seal a comfortable 3-0 win.
Brighton held by lowly Forest, stuttering in post-Potter era
The post-Graham Potter era at Brighton just cannot get going. Make that just two points from four games under Potter’s replacement, Roberto De Zerbi, after a lackluster 0-0 draw at home with lowly Nottingham Forest that prompted some jeers from Brighton fans at the full-time whistle. For a supposedly...
ESPN
Karim Benzema fulfills a lifelong dream in winning 2022 Ballon d'Or
In Karim Benzema's beautiful mansion in Ciudalcampo, an exclusive community on the outskirts of Madrid, there has been a space reserved for the Ballon d'Or trophy in his trophy cabinet. For years, the Frenchman has hoped of actually displaying the trophy of his dreams there, with all the Champions Leagues and the rest of his prizes and medals.
Yardbarker
Video – On this day, Pogba’s fabulous strike sealed a point for Juventus in Sassuolo
On this day in 2014, Juventus travelled to Reggio Emilia for an exciting encounter against Sassuolo. The home side stunned the Bianconeri as they took the lead through Simone Zaza’s unstoppable close-range shot. Afterwards, Paul Pogba brought his side back to the match with a lovely strike from the...
Comments / 0