Related
ESPN

PSG's Neymar blasts Ballon d'Or after Vinicius Jr snub

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has taken a swipe at the Ballon d'Or after Brazil teammate Vinicius Jr was only ranked eighth at Monday's gala in Paris. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the prize for the first time in his career, with Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne finishing second and third respectively.
theScore

Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub

Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Pochettino, Trossard, Kante, Felix, Ronaldo, Osimhen, Leao, Neymar, Frank

Aston Villa are interested in former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino as a possible replacement for Steven Gerrard. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea manager Graham Potter is keen on reuniting with Brighton forward Leandro Trossard, 27, at Stamford Bridge, while the Seagulls' former sporting director Dan Ashworth also...
Yardbarker

Sofyan Amrabat Back But Luka Jovic, Riccardo Sottil & Pierluigi Gollini All Doubts For Fiorentina In Serie A Clash With Inter, Italian Media Report

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat will be back in the team for La Viola’s Serie A clash with Inter on Saturday after serving a one-match suspension. This according to today’s print edition of Florence-based newspaper La Nazione, who report that the Moroccan will certainly be in the squad, whilst striker Luca Jovic, winger Riccardo Sottil, and goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini are all doubts through injury.
BBC

Spain: Will damaging row have lasting consequences?

After winning the Women's Ballon d'Or for the second consecutive year on Monday, Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas was quickly brought down to earth with questions about the fallout which has left her national team in disarray. "All I am going to say today about the national team is that obviously...
FOX Sports

Bayern, Dortmund, Union Berlin all advance in German Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Bundesliga leader Union Berlin all safely advanced to the third round of the German Cup on Wednesday. Canadian wing-back Alphonso Davies sealed Bayern’s progress in an ultimately comfortable 5-2 come-from-behind win at Augsburg. Mads Pedersen stunned the visitors in the...
The Independent

Karim Benzema scores as Real Madrid beat Elche to go six points clear at the top of La Liga

Real Madrid moved six points clear at the top of La Liga after beating bottom club Elche 3-0.Real’s ninth league win of the season, following on from Sunday’s El Clasico victory, was never in doubt after Federico Valverde netted an 11th-minute opener at Estadio Martinez Valero.Elche had their moments, but a gulf in class told during the latter stages as Karim Benzema celebrated winning the Ballon d’Or with his team’s second goal.And Marco Asensio added a third in the dying minutes as Real comfortably preserved their unbeaten league record.Real Sociedad moved third in the table above Atletico Madrid as they...
Daily Mail

'One of my dreams collapsed': Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota has taken to social media to break his silence over injury that will keep him out of the Qatar World Cup

Diogo Jota has taken to social media to express his disappointment that he will be ruled out of the World Cup through injury. The forward was stretchered off in the dying minutes of Liverpool's 1-0 home win against Manchester City and the resulting injury will force him out of the World Cup.
Yardbarker

Carlo Ancelotti speaks on Marco Asensio’s contract situation at Real Madrid

Real Madrid cruised to victory against Elche on Wednesday night, as the Karim Benzema put on an exhibition following his Ballon d’Or award on Monday night. Elche did manage to hang tight with Los Blancos for some time by virtue of three disallowed goals due to offside. With the introduction of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Marco Asensio, Real Madrid went on to seal a comfortable 3-0 win.
The Associated Press

Brighton held by lowly Forest, stuttering in post-Potter era

The post-Graham Potter era at Brighton just cannot get going. Make that just two points from four games under Potter’s replacement, Roberto De Zerbi, after a lackluster 0-0 draw at home with lowly Nottingham Forest that prompted some jeers from Brighton fans at the full-time whistle. For a supposedly...
ESPN

Karim Benzema fulfills a lifelong dream in winning 2022 Ballon d'Or

In Karim Benzema's beautiful mansion in Ciudalcampo, an exclusive community on the outskirts of Madrid, there has been a space reserved for the Ballon d'Or trophy in his trophy cabinet. For years, the Frenchman has hoped of actually displaying the trophy of his dreams there, with all the Champions Leagues and the rest of his prizes and medals.

