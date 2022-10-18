Janelle Monáe is a force to be reckoned with, even beyond the entertainment sphere. In recognition of the non-binary musician’s continued philanthropy and powerful messaging of being your authentic self, Monáe received the Trailblazer Award at the 40th annual Outfest Legacy Awards. “I feel like I’m at my church tonight,” Monáe told the audience in her acceptance speech, taking the stage in an all-leather outfit with a tipped black hat. “I feel like I am in church and I am with people that feel me and see me and understand me… I’m just deeply humbled and just so thankful and at...

