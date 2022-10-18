ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Quinton Simon’s mom Leilani admits to drug use while pregnant

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V44RF_0idYZAZh00

The mom of missing toddler Quinton Simon appeared in court Monday for a preliminary hearing about the custody of the 20-month-old’s two siblings — as new filings in the case revealed that she admitted using drugs while pregnant.

Leilani Simon, 24 — the prime suspect in the disappearance of her son, who is presumed dead — arrived at the Chatham County Juvenile Court, where she sat near her mother, Billie Howell, WTOC reported .

The grandmother had custody of Quinton and Leilani’s two other children, who are about 6 months and 3 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJALs_0idYZAZh00
Leilani Simon, 24, the prime suspect in the disappearance of her son Quinton, appeared in court Monday amid a custody dispute over her other kids.

Monday’s hearing was sealed, but according to court documents obtained by the US Sun, the kids were removed from the home on Oct. 12 because they were deemed to be in “imminent danger of abuse or neglect.”

Leilani “is a chronic, unrehabilitated substance abuser of cocaine and cannabis,” according to the documents, which say she admitted using cocaine and tested positive for it at the birth of one of her kids, the Sun reported .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RAUTT_0idYZAZh00
Diana McCarta, babysitter of missing Georgia boy Quinton Simon, says she got a strange text the day he vanished.
Family Handout

After being granted guardianship, Howell “failed to provide adequate supervision” and left them in Leilani’s care, the document says.

Howell “knew or should have known (her daughter) was unfit to provide proper care, while the maternal grandmother traveled out of state,” according to the document, which says Leilani’s two other kids have been placed in foster care.

The three children have three different fathers. One of them told the US Sun that he was “questioning everything” after his son, Zayne, was removed from the home.

“Zayne needs to be with me. I want to make sure he’s safe,” Cody Wharton told the outlet.

“Even now, I’m questioning everything. Is he hurt? What is he doing? I don’t want to get a call saying, ‘Your son is hurt and going to the hospital,’” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492RrK_0idYZAZh00
Leilani “is a chronic, unrehabilitated substance abuser of cocaine and cannabis,” according to court documents.

He said Leilani struggled with her mental health while they dated — which was corroborated in the court documents – and claimed she was depressed and tried to overdose last spring while she was watching Zayne.

“She’s always been unpredictable,” Wharton the the US Sun. “But I wasn’t worried about Zayne’s safety until all this started going on. She was a good mother. I don’t know what happened.”

Meanwhile, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told the US Sun that authorities are likely gathering more evidence before arresting and charging the mother.

“They’re not done with the investigation yet. They have one opportunity to charge someone and make those charges stick to get a conviction,” the former field agent told the outlet.

“Right now, it’s all circumstantial. They’re likely going through phone records, searching for the body, and waiting for forensic test results before making an arrest. They want to have all the evidence first,” Coffindaffer added.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Quinton Simon: Police announce discovery of new evidence in missing toddler case as dispatch call obtained

Police have announced the discovery of new evidence in the case of missing toddler Quinton Simon while a dispatch call by emergency services has been obtained by local media. The 20-month-old boy has been missing for almost a week. Police have said that Quinton was last seen at home in Savannah, Georgia, around 6am on Wednesday 5 October. About three hours later, he was missing. “We’ve seized evidence that we believe will help move this case forward and we’re now working to analyze the evidence to see where it leads us,” the Chatham County Police Department posted on Facebook...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Independent

Quinton Simon: Missing toddler’s grandmother shares unusual Facebook message as video emerges of clash with babysitter

The grandmother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon has shared an unusual message on her Facebook page amid new video showing her arguing with his babysitter, according to reports.Billie Jo Howell, who reportedly has legal custody over the 20-month-old and his three-year-old brother, shared an old Facebook post from “years ago”, Fox News reported on Tuesday.In the post, Ms Howell thanked those who stood by her side throughout her life and that “calm” was coming following a “storm”. The meaning behind the message remained unclear, however. “Seems there’s always a storm before the calm in my life,” the post...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Independent

Quinton Simon - update: Search for missing toddler focuses in on Georgia landfill

The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon is zeroing in on a Georgia landfill nearly two weeks after he vanished.Quinton was reported missing from his home in Savannah on the morning of 5 October.A week later, Chatham County police announced they believe the 20-month-old is dead, and his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the “prime suspect”. No arrests have been made so far.In a grim update on Tuesday, authorities revealed that the search - with assistance from the FBI - is now focused on a landfill where Quinton’s body is thought to have been taken after being put in a dumpster.Investigators did not specify what evidence led to that conclusion."We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team," Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said. "We want justice for Quinton just like everyone else." Read More Quinton Simon: What we know about search for missing toddler feared dead in GeorgiaMissing toddler Quinton Simon believed to be buried in landfill, police say
SAVANNAH, GA
The Independent

Quinton Simon’s mother ‘downed tequila shots’ at Tybee Island beach bar as FBI launched landfill search, staff say

Quinton Simon’s mother and grandmother were seen drinking in a town near where the toddler went missing two weeks ago. As the FBI continues searching for Quinton’s body in a landfill in Savannah, Georgia, local news station WSAV first reported that Leilani Simon, now the prime suspect in the investigation, and her mother Billie Jo Howell were seen drinking at Sting Ray’s, a bar in the neighbouring Tybee Island. When contacted by The Independent, a staff member said: “They were here, they drank, they left.”During a press conference on Tuesday, Chatam County Sheriff Jeff Prentice said that Ms Simon...
SAVANNAH, GA
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
The Independent

Quinton Simon’s babysitter reveals odd text before toddler’s disappearance

The woman who babysits Quinton Simon, the missing Georgia toddler, has said she received an unusual text message the morning he went missing from his home in Savannah.Speaking in an interview with WSAV on Monday, the babysitter said she was surprised to receive a message on Wednesday morning last week that she would not be needed to look after Quinton and his sibling.“I got a text this morning saying they would not be here, would not be babysitting them at 5.29 [a.m.],” said Diana McCarta, who expressed surprise at the seemnigly last minute decision. She continued: “Which was kind...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Independent

Texas mother gets life after bedridden seven-year-old daughter died home alone while she went out to bar

A mother has been sentenced to life behind bars for abandoning her daughter with Down’s syndrome at home while visiting a bar in Bay City, Texas, more than two years ago, according to reports.Lauren Kay Dean, 28, was sentenced to life imprisonment and an extra 20 years for abandonment following a guilty plea in court last week over the death of her seven-year-old daughter, Jordynn Barrera, Law&Crime reported.She was also accused of leaving her two other children unattended at home in Bay City, about 65 miles southwest of Houston, while visiting a nearby bar in January 2020 when Jordynn was...
BAY CITY, TX
The Independent

Woman who cut baby from pregnant friend’s womb to cover up her own fake pregnancy could now be executed

A Texas woman who cut a baby from her pregnant friend’s womb to cover up her own fake pregnancy now faces the possibility of execution. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Michelle Hancock, as well as her unborn daughter Braxlynn Sage Hancock. More than 60 witnesses took part in the trial over the course of three weeks. On Monday, the jury deliberated for an hour before handing down its ruling, according to the Texarkana Gazette. Jeff Harrelson, a lawyer for the defence, attempted to get a kidnapping charge dismissed by...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Day care workers charged, accused of scaring tots with mask

Four people linked to viral video footage of Mississippi day care employees using a scary mask to frighten young children are facing charges of felony child abuse, and a fifth person faces two misdemeanor counts, authorities say.The daycare’s owner, Sheila Sanders, is not facing charges. She has said that at least four of the employees were fired after the video came to light.The videos — one filmed in September and another this month — were posted on social media. They show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton, an unincorporated community in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TheDailyBeast

Woman Screamed for Six Hours as She Gave Birth Alone on Dirty Jail Floor, Lawsuit Claims

A woman cried out for help for six hours as she was left by staff at a Maryland jail to give birth alone on the dirty floor of a solitary confinement cell, a lawsuit claims. Jazmin Valentine alleges nurses at the Washington County jail in Hagerstown dismissed her condition as withdrawal from drugs, not labor, and that other medical staff even laughed at her, saying she was simply trying to get out of her cell late at night in July 2021. Valentine even claims to have slid what she believed to be her baby’s amniotic sac under the cell door...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
RadarOnline

Gabby Petito’s Brother Shares Chilling Photos From Murder Site, One Year After She Was Strangled To Death By Fiancé Brian Laundrie

The brother of Gabby Petito has shared new photos of the area where Brian Laundrie killed his sister, RadarOnline.com has learned. TJ Schmidt, Petito’s brother, visited the area near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, where his sister’s final moments occurred. The photographs show the wooded area that is believed to be where Laundrie carried out his senseless act of violence on Petito. Schmidt said of the emotional journey that, “the signs of her watching over were everywhere.”Posted to his Instagram page, the grieving brother shared moments from his voyage trip to Wyoming, where he paid respects to his late...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy