Simon voted Preseason OVC Player of the Year, joining Stewart on Preseason All-OVC squad as Skyhawk MBB picked 3rd in league poll

thunderboltradio.com
Martin Middle Falls In Overtime At The State Championship
MBA defeated Martin Middle to claim the TMSAA state title in overtime at Kirby High School in Memphis. After a scoreless four quarters The junior Chargers scored first in overtime with back to back quarterback keeper plays by Graham Simpson but the Chargers were unsuccessful on their two point conversion.
thunderboltradio.com
Volunteers Defeat the Skyhawks
The No. 14 ranked University of Tennessee at Martin football team squared off against Football Bowl Subdivision’s No. 3 ranked Tennessee Saturday but could not overcome the Vols high scoring offense, falling on the road 65-24. The Skyhawks faced a big deficit in the first half but rallied back...
thunderboltradio.com
Betty Needham, 84, Dresden
Funeral services for Betty Needham, age 84, of Dresden, will be Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 3:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Burial will be in the Sunset Cemetery in Dresden. Visitation will be Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 1:00 until service time. Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden in...
