ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

HighBall Halloween raises money for Short North Alliance, including its safety programs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After the pandemic caused scaled-back versions of HighBall Halloween, the costume party is back in full swing. The Short North Alliance, a non-profit organization, organized the annual event. This is HighBall's 15th anniversary, and the event raises money for the organization's programming, which supports the community's well-being and safety.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Banana Pudding and Peach Cobbler Factory grand-opening ceremony in Gahanna this weekend

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — A dozen different cobblers and banana puddings set to roll out at the first-ever The Peach Cobbler Factory to debut in Ohio this weekend! The flavorful fall treats are at the center of the new franchise's grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The event includes delicious desserts, music, games, prizes, and more!
GAHANNA, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man killed after leaving east Columbus bar following argument

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Patrons at an east Columbus bar heard gunshots shortly after a group of men took their argument outside, police said. Columbus police responded to the 1000 block of Country Club Road around 11:49 p.m. following the gunfire. Officers found 40-year-old Jeffery Chandler fatally shot. This...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Billy and Chestina from Colony Cats and Dogs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Billy and Chestina from Colony Cats and Dogs!. This young pup and cat are looking for their forever families. This sweet puppy came to Colony Cats and Dogs with his two other siblings. He was brought from a high-kill shelter in West Virginia. Billy is a 3-month-old mixed breed.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

She Serves: Ohio State grad helping soldiers prioritize mental health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Physical health is important in our armed forces and so is mental health. There’s a continued push to break the stigma of soldiers asking for help. One of the leaders in that area is a graduate of the Ohio State University and actually made the decision to join the military while standing in The Shoe on a Buckeye football Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Iowa

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Ohio State is back at The Shoe as they play host to Iowa at noon. The No. 2 Buckeyes (6-0) and Hawkeyes (3-3) are coming off bye weeks. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell joins Good Day Columbus with his game prediction. For more Ohio State Football...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man shot while leaving north Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 31-year-old man is recovering after being shot while leaving a bar in north Columbus early Friday morning. Police said he was shot while leaving a bar along East Hudson Street around 2 a.m. Two men pulled into the parking lot and began to shoot...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

No one injured in fire at vacant building in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a vacant home Saturday morning. The fire occurred around 5:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of Azelda Street. Columbus Fire said no one was inside, and the home is vacant. Investigators are determining the cause...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

First Scores: Week 10 of the 2022 high school football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. Gahanna Lincoln 42- Pickerington North 2. Upper Arlington 24- Hilliard Davidson 6. Olentangy Berlin 31 -...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus gas prices down 14 cents in last week, AAA reports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices in Central Ohio have decreased in the past week, AAA reports. The latest report from AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus is $3.74. Prices have fallen 14 cents in the last week. According to AAA, the average...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man charged after fatal stabbing in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 60-year-old man was fatally stabbed Saturday evening in northeast Columbus, police said. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive and found William Dammond, 60, with a stab wound from a knife. Medics took Dammond to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

ODOT tractor hit by semi in Pickaway County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Transportation said a crew working along U.S 23 was struck by a semi Thursday. ODOT said the semi crashed into the back of an ODOT tractor. The crews working were not injured, ODOT said. So far this year, ODOT said 106...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy