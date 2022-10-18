Read full article on original website
Football: Stroud, Buckeyes offense overcome ‘weird’ first half in 360-yard outing against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State notches sweep, defeats No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State sweeps weekend opponents, secures spot in Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
WSYX ABC6
Circleville's Richie's New York Corner Deli debuts new pumpkin cannolis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Circleville Pumpkin Show may be over but if you still need your pumpkin fix we've got you covered. Owner and Chef Richie Verito of Richie's New York Corner Deli joins Good Day Columbus to talk about his new pumpkin cannolis. Other fall treats including...
WSYX ABC6
HighBall Halloween raises money for Short North Alliance, including its safety programs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After the pandemic caused scaled-back versions of HighBall Halloween, the costume party is back in full swing. The Short North Alliance, a non-profit organization, organized the annual event. This is HighBall's 15th anniversary, and the event raises money for the organization's programming, which supports the community's well-being and safety.
WSYX ABC6
Pumpkin whisperer Tator Edwards reaches finale of Outrageous Pumpkins, to host live demos
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you need a little help carving your Jack O'Lantern this weekend there's a local pumpkin whisperer in town. Grove City's Tator Edwards will host two live demos this weekend. Edwards is among the final 4 of Food Network's 'Outrageous Pumpkins.' The finale premieres at...
WSYX ABC6
The ABC 6 Toys for Tots campaign includes virtual wish list and in-person donation drive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The ABC 6 and FOX 28 Toys for Tots Drive is the largest toy collection campaign in Central Ohio, and it just got bigger for 2022. New this holiday season, the toy collection map is expanding its footprint to serve six counties: Franklin, Fairfield, Licking, Hocking, Perry and Pickaway counties.
WSYX ABC6
Good Day Gardening: Fall landscape and lawn maintenance tips to prepare for winter
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Our weekly Good Day Gardening segments may be wrapping up for the year, but Darby Creek Nursery will remain open 7 days a week. We joined Jeff Turnbull, owner of the nursery, one final time this season to talk about what people should be doing to their landscaping before winter arrives.
WSYX ABC6
Banana Pudding and Peach Cobbler Factory grand-opening ceremony in Gahanna this weekend
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — A dozen different cobblers and banana puddings set to roll out at the first-ever The Peach Cobbler Factory to debut in Ohio this weekend! The flavorful fall treats are at the center of the new franchise's grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The event includes delicious desserts, music, games, prizes, and more!
WSYX ABC6
Non-profit Create Happy Moments brings joy to children through costume drive
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Ever wonder what you can do with your old Halloween costumes? Well, how about putting a smile on a child's face. Create Happy Moments President and Founder Mayra Betances and Secretary of the Board Lizeth Espinosa talk more about the good cause. The non-profit promotes...
WSYX ABC6
Man killed after leaving east Columbus bar following argument
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Patrons at an east Columbus bar heard gunshots shortly after a group of men took their argument outside, police said. Columbus police responded to the 1000 block of Country Club Road around 11:49 p.m. following the gunfire. Officers found 40-year-old Jeffery Chandler fatally shot. This...
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Billy and Chestina from Colony Cats and Dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Billy and Chestina from Colony Cats and Dogs!. This young pup and cat are looking for their forever families. This sweet puppy came to Colony Cats and Dogs with his two other siblings. He was brought from a high-kill shelter in West Virginia. Billy is a 3-month-old mixed breed.
WSYX ABC6
She Serves: Ohio State grad helping soldiers prioritize mental health
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Physical health is important in our armed forces and so is mental health. There’s a continued push to break the stigma of soldiers asking for help. One of the leaders in that area is a graduate of the Ohio State University and actually made the decision to join the military while standing in The Shoe on a Buckeye football Saturday.
WSYX ABC6
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Iowa
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Ohio State is back at The Shoe as they play host to Iowa at noon. The No. 2 Buckeyes (6-0) and Hawkeyes (3-3) are coming off bye weeks. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell joins Good Day Columbus with his game prediction. For more Ohio State Football...
WSYX ABC6
Man shot while leaving north Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 31-year-old man is recovering after being shot while leaving a bar in north Columbus early Friday morning. Police said he was shot while leaving a bar along East Hudson Street around 2 a.m. Two men pulled into the parking lot and began to shoot...
WSYX ABC6
OSU 1998 Sugar Bowl ring among items being auctioned off by Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is auctioning off a number of items including a 1998 Ohio State Big Ten/Sugar Bowl championship ring. The sheriff's office said it has exhausted every effort to locate the ring's owner. Ohio State defeated Michigan 31-16 in the season finale...
WSYX ABC6
No one injured in fire at vacant building in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a vacant home Saturday morning. The fire occurred around 5:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of Azelda Street. Columbus Fire said no one was inside, and the home is vacant. Investigators are determining the cause...
WSYX ABC6
First Scores: Week 10 of the 2022 high school football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. Gahanna Lincoln 42- Pickerington North 2. Upper Arlington 24- Hilliard Davidson 6. Olentangy Berlin 31 -...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus gas prices down 14 cents in last week, AAA reports
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices in Central Ohio have decreased in the past week, AAA reports. The latest report from AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus is $3.74. Prices have fallen 14 cents in the last week. According to AAA, the average...
WSYX ABC6
Man charged after fatal stabbing in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 60-year-old man was fatally stabbed Saturday evening in northeast Columbus, police said. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive and found William Dammond, 60, with a stab wound from a knife. Medics took Dammond to...
WSYX ABC6
ODOT tractor hit by semi in Pickaway County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Transportation said a crew working along U.S 23 was struck by a semi Thursday. ODOT said the semi crashed into the back of an ODOT tractor. The crews working were not injured, ODOT said. So far this year, ODOT said 106...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect accused of attacking employee, stealing gaming systems from Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man accused of attacking an employee at a store on the northeast side and stealing several gaming systems. Police said at about 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, the suspect jumped over the sales counter and attacked an employee at Tech Craze on Stelzer Road.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus family marks tragic anniversary of young father's death, calls for justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom is marking the tragic anniversary of her son's death while continuing her fight for justice. James Johnson was shot and killed two years ago at a Sunoco gas station on Sullivant Avenue. Thursday evening, his family held a vigil at the very...
