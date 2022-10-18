Read full article on original website
Massachusetts man who stole from child who has down syndrome, battling cancer, sentenced
A 36-year-old Massachusetts man who broke into a vehicle in Somerset earlier this year and stole from the family of a local boy known as “Superhero Alex” was convicted by a District Court Judge and sentenced to jail, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Garrett...
fallriverreporter.com
Man who violently robbed two elderly women on consecutive days sentenced to prison in Fall River court
A 44-year-old Massachusetts man who violently robbed two elderly women on consecutive days in April of 2019 was sentenced to state prison last week, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Miguel Brasil, of New Bedford, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to indictments charging him with...
Police Arrest Three for Webster Street Shooting
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department announced on Thursday, Oct. 20, that its detective bureau has arrested three men on warrants related to a shooting on Webster Street on Saturday, Oct. 15. Six individuals were shot during the incident. According to the Worcester Police Department, detectives obtained warrants for three...
ABC6.com
North Providence man waiting for trial faces new drug, gun charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Providence man waiting for a trial is now facing new drug and gun charges. Keurys Pena, 33, is being held in custody after allegedly dealing fentanyl powder and pills, as well as being illegally in possession of a gun. On Tuesday, Federal Bureau...
newbedfordguide.com
Boston Police request public’s help IDing man who allegedly stabbed 91-year old woman
“At about 8:30 PM on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Officers from Area B-2 responded to 25 Playstead Park in Jamaica Plain on a report of an unconscious person. On arrival, officers located a 91-year-old female victim who had been stabbed multiple times. The victim was in the area walking her...
2 suspects sought in Garden City car break-in
Police released surveillance images of the two men, saying they made hundreds of dollars worth of purchases after the break-in.
Police seek man who followed, robbed woman in South Boston
BOSTON – Boston police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say followed, robbed and punched a woman in South Boston earlier this month. The man is also wanted for a sexual assault about a week earlier. The sexual assault happened September 29 around 2:45 p.m. at E Street and West 4th Street.Then on October 4, Boston Police said the same suspect followed a victim from a convenience store before approaching her from behind and trying to steal her bag. He then displayed a knife, punched the woman in the face and fled.New surveillance photos show a suspect who is believed to be a Black man between 20-30 years-old. He was last seen wearing a dark leather jacket and dark pants.Police reminded people to be aware of their surroundings, especially when out at night.Boston police said you should try not to walk alone, avoid distractions like talking on the phone or listening to music, and keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Boston Police.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police arrest city man on multiple drug and gun charges
A Fall River man was arrested on multiple drug and gun charges this week. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Monday, Detectives assigned to the Vice Intelligence and Gang Unit assisted by the Major Crimes Division executed a search warrant at a residence on Ash Street in Fall River. Prior...
fallriverreporter.com
18-year-old Rhode Island man indicted for the murder of 28-year-old Jovani Velez
An 18-year-old Rhode Island man has been indicted for the murder of 28-year-old Jovani Velez. On Thursday, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Elijah Soto of Pawtucket with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder, one count of discharging a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence resulting in death, one count of carrying a pistol without a license, one count of conspiring to violate the controlled substances act, one count of delivery of cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine 10 grams or less, and one count of keeping and maintaining a common nuisance.
Police seize rifle, drugs from Fall River home
Michael Marsden, 42, was arrested on several charges.
3 arrested in Webster St. shooting in Worcester that injured 6
Three men have been arrested in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, that left one seriously injured and another five wounded, police said. On Wednesday, warrants were issued for the arrests of 21-year-old Patriky Sampaio Gomes of Euclid Ave. in Worcester, 20-old Carlos...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police respond to “shots fired” on Grinnell Street
At approximately 8:00pm Tuesday night the New Bedford Police Department received multiple reports of “shots fired” on the corner of Pleasant and Grinnell Streets. Upon arrival, police canvased the area and found several spent shell cases but did not find any injured residents. The last time the New...
Turnto10.com
Police: Suspect wearing ski mask breaks into ATM in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Police are searching for a person who broke into an ATM in Cranston Tuesday night. The Cranston Police Department said someone wearing a ski mask approached a drive-up ATM at a Citizens Bank branch on Atwood Avenue at about 10:19 p.m. Police said the would-be...
Boston police nab suspect moments after alleged Bank of America heist
An attempt to rob a bank teller in Boston did not go very far on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department. Gary Trecartin, 55, is accused of robbing a bank in the area of 6 Tremont Street in Boston — where a Bank of America Financial Center branch is located — after allegedly passing a note to a teller demanding cash, police wrote in a statement.
bpdnews.com
Two Suspects Arrested with Loaded Firearms in Roxbury
At about 7:30 PM, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite firearm arrest in the area of Dearborn Street and Eustis Street in Roxbury, of Mekhi Young, 18, and Terrance Porter, 20, both from Boston.
Turnto10.com
New Bedford man charged in 2012 rape to appear in court
(WJAR) — A New Bedford man accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2012 is due back in court on Monday. Dylan Ponte, 28, was released on bail in early September. He's facing several charges, including indecent assault and battery on a person over the age 14, and witness intimidation.
ABC6.com
Warwick man uses Apple AirTags to retrieve stolen catalytic converters
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — After multiple catalytic converter thefts from Walser Mobile Refrigeration LLC., owner Daniel Walser tracked down the suspect at a nearby gas station last month. On Sept. 21, Walser found William Hazard after police said he stole two catalytic converters from the business. Walser was able...
ABC6.com
Missing Dighton boy found safe, police say
DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Dighton police said a missing 14-year-old was found safe Thursday afternoon. Chief Shawn Cronin said the teen was found around 1:30 p.m about a half-mile from his home. Several agencies assisted in the search for the boy. According to police, the 14-year-old was reported missing...
Jury awards man $33 million over wrongful conviction after trial where ‘Whitey’ Bulger loomed large
Jury finds Fred Weichel was innocent of 1980 slaying that sent him to prison for nearly 36 years. In a swift and decisive verdict, a Suffolk Superior Court civil jury found Tuesday that Frederick Weichel proved he was innocent of a 1980 slaying in Braintree and ordered the state to pay him $33 million in compensation for the nearly 36 years he spent in prison. By state law, the award will be capped at $1 million, though a judge will rule on whetherWeichel is entitled to additional money for lawyers’ fees and other costs. Weichelalso has a separate civil lawsuit pending in federal court for his wrongful conviction for the murder of 25-year-old Robert LaMonica.
ABC6.com
West Warwick couple faces charges after police seize over three-dozen guns
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A West Warwick couple is facing multiple felony charges after police seized over three-dozen guns. In July, the Urban Violent Crime Task Force and members of the regional SWAT team executed search warrants at several locations on Harris and Cowesett avenues, where they seized 37 guns.
