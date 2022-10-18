ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, IL

Early voting underway in Henry County

By Sharon Wren
 5 days ago

Residents in Henry County, Illinois can vote early for the November 8 General Election at the County Clerk’s Office in the Henry County Courthouse, 307 W. Center Street in Cambridge. The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday as a temporary site. The office will also be open on October 29 th and November 5 th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for early voting. Early voting will continue until Monday, November 7 th .

For more information about early voting, contact Barb Link, Henry County Clerk/Election Authority at (309) 937-3493.

