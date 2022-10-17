A UMD volleyball team that was ranked #5 heading into Friday split its slate of matches for the weekend. A gutsy 3-1 victory against Minnesota State in Mankato was followed by a 3-2 loss to #3 Concordia in St. Paul, one that is still tough to swallow given how hard the Bulldogs played throughout. This was just the second time in the season's eight weeks so far that UMD has dropped a match. It was the first time they've lost on the road all year- they'd been 7-0 beforehand.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO