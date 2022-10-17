Read full article on original website
NEWLY #4 BULLDOGS SET TO BOUNCE FROM ROMANO TO BEMIDJI
A UMD volleyball team that was ranked #5 heading into Friday split its slate of matches for the weekend. A gutsy 3-1 victory against Minnesota State in Mankato was followed by a 3-2 loss to #3 Concordia in St. Paul, one that is still tough to swallow given how hard the Bulldogs played throughout. This was just the second time in the season's eight weeks so far that UMD has dropped a match. It was the first time they've lost on the road all year- they'd been 7-0 beforehand.
BULLDOG MEN'S & WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY FINISH STRONG AT WAXLAX INVITATIONAL
The #14 ranked University of Minnesota Duluth women's cross country team finished third at the Waxlax Invitational on Wednesday in Sauk Rapids, Minn. The UMD men's cross country team turned in a second place finish. UMD was led by sophomore Savannah Schley who finished 11th overall with a time of...
BULLDOG CROSS COUNTRY HEADS TO WAXLAX INVITATIONAL FOR A MID-WEEK RACE
The #14 ranked University of Minnesota Duluth women's cross country team and Bulldog men's cross country team will compete in the Bob Waxlax Invitational on Wednesday (October 19th). Fans are encouraged to follow live results here. Race expected to begin at 4:30 pm. Last Time Out. The #14 ranked University...
PREVIEW: UMD MEN'S HOCKEY SET FOR A HOME SERIES AGAINST WISCONSIN
THE MATCHUP No. 10 Minnesota Duluth will face-off with Wisconsin this weekend in a home series. Since the teams started competing in 1967, Wisconsin holds the lead for the all-time record 93-61-15. Going into the weekend, UMD has an overall record of 2-2-0 and Wisconsin will enter with a 0-4-0 overall record. At home UMD has gone 2-0, where Wisconsin is 0-2 on the road. The teams last played for an exhibition game at Chippewa Falls Oct. 3, 2021 where UMD won 4-2.
