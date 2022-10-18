Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Related
Fox17
Kzoo County man wins $733K jackpot in Fantasy 5 drawing
LANSING, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County man recently claimed his prize of more than $733,000 in a Fantasy 5 drawing that took place back in June. The 62-year-old won the $733,362 jackpot after matching all five numbers on June 19, according to the Michigan Lottery. Those numbers were 07-15-30-37-38.
Fox17
Rabies detected in Allegan County bat, 2nd in 2022
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A case of rabies was detected in an Allegan County bat. The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) says it’s the second confirmed bat-related case in 2022. Health officials wish to remind county residents to have all domestic pets vaccinated and to make their homes “bat-proof.”...
Fox17
KDPS: 3 arrested following string of Kalamazoo home invasions
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three suspects are in custody following a recent string of reported home invasions in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says their officers arrived near the intersection at Howard Street and Stadium Drive on reports from a witness who spotted two people trying to break inside a residence.
Fox17
Police: 1 arrested after Kentwood domestic emergency
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police responded to reports of a “domestic situation” in Kentwood Thursday afternoon. Around 1:30 pm, police were called to a house on Hickory Hill Court after hearing complaints about shots fired. Police say they talked with the caller on scene and realized one person...
Fox17
Fire crews extinguish fire at Grand Rapids storage facility
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Firefighters extinguished a fire at a Grand Rapids storage building Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) says the fire broke out near the intersection at Hall Street and Godfrey Avenue before 6:20 a.m. We’re told the fire spread to the walls and attic...
Fox17
Deputies seek suspect accused of impersonating officer in Ottawa County
CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are looking for a man they say impersonated a police officer in Ottawa County early Friday morning. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says a woman called dispatchers saying she was pulled over by what appeared to be a police cruiser before 1:15 a.m.
Fox17
Friday's Friend: Jacob
Say hello to the calm cuddle bug, Jacob! He and many other of his furry friends are up for adoption at hswestmi.org. October kicks off Subaru Loves Pets Month, and HSWM is excited to partner with Subaru of America to help find loving homes for pets in need! This month, they will benefit from a $100 donation from Fox Subaru for every pet adopted! They're also helping celebrate National Make a Dog's Day by encouraging adopters to consider taking home one of the 'Underdogs', or dogs that get overlooked due to age, breed, or special needs.
Fox17
Ferris State bounces back in 28-20 win over Michigan Tech
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — After a loss last week to conference rival, GVSU, the Ferris State Bulldogs were hungry for a win. No. 6 ranked Ferris State hosted Michigan Tech (3-5) on Saturday. Although the Bulldogs were down 10-7 at halftime, Tony Annese's players dug deep and were able...
Fox17
Trino the Magician stars in "Amaze & Amuse" Halloween Show on Oct. 22
Get ready to be amazed, amused, and slightly spooked at the upcoming Amaze & Amuze magic show this weekend. The Amaze & Amuse Halloween Special is a modern-day magic show that features mind-blowing magic, comedy, and lots of audience participation with a special spooky twist held in the Wege Auditorium at Wealthy Theatre.
Comments / 0