Lincoln Southwest High School opens to evacuees
LINCOLN, Neb. -- With thousands needing a place to go following wildfires in southeast Nebraska, a capital city school has opened its doors. Lincoln Southwest High School was used as an evacuation center for the many forced from their homes due to wildfires. The American Red Cross and Salvation Army...
Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area. Anyone living in an area between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties was urged to evacuate because of the fires.
Rural fires torch hundreds of acres across three SE Nebraska Counties
BEATRICE - It was a dangerous scenario in southeast Nebraska Sunday, with field fires raging out of control. Firefighters in Gage, Saline and Lancaster Counties spent much of Sunday afternoon fighting field fires that raged out-of-control, pushed by south winds gusting above 40-miles-per-hour. One of the fires that started in northern Gage County pushed into Lancaster and Saline Counties, prompting evacuations in Lancaster County, according to Gage County Emergency Management Coordinator Lisa Wiegand.
Iowa man receives year in prison for escape
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced Friday for escaping a halfway house. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Joshua Charter, of Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced in Omaha to 12 months’ incarceration for escape. Charter will have a three-year term of supervised release after his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Gering's Seiler, Norris girls claim Class B cross country titles
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Gering's Madison Seiler outlasted Norris' Atlee Wallman to claim the Class B girls cross country individual championship Friday, but it was Wallman's Titans squad that took home the team crown. Seiler blistered the 5,000-meter course in 19:13.1, 30 seconds ahead of Wallman. Norris had three runners in...
Lexington places four in top 10 to win team crown, Norris' Boonstra wins Class B individual title
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Norris junior Riley Boonstra held off Lexington's Jayden Ureste to win the Class B boys cross country individual title, but it was Ureste's Minutemen that won the team crown Friday. Boonstra finished in 16:14, 15 seconds ahead of Ureste. Lexington's four lead runners all finished in the...
Past police union president deemed to have used excessive force before OPD chief stepped in
OMAHA, Neb. -- Sgt. Aaron Hanson, a former president of Omaha’s police union, used excessive force when he kneed an already-handcuffed Omaha man, the Omaha Police Department’s Safety Review Board unanimously decided in 2018. The board recommended a low-level punishment. But that punishment never happened. Omaha Police Chief...
Murray, Lincoln East claim Class A championships
KEARNEY, Neb. -- It was a banner day for the Lincoln East girls cross country team. Mia Murray claimed an individual title, while the Spartans ran away with the team title. Murray held off Omaha Westside's Stella Miner to win the race, while her squad put forward a balanced effort to score a comfortable win over the Warriors in the team race despite Westside having two of the top three runners.
Former operator of cleaning business convicted of charges, will enter drug court program
BEATRICE – Amended charges have been filed against a former Beatrice Street Superintendent and former owner of a cleaning business. 56-year-old Dale Simmons, of Milford, Kansas has pleaded guilty to one felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a single count of theft by receiving…with a value of between $1,500 and $5,000. Both are felonies.
Man from Lincoln sentenced to over 20 years of prison time
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Omaha federal court sentenced a Lincoln man to 26 years in prison for firearm charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 35-year-old Blake Ruel, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 322 months' imprisonment on Friday for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Ruel will serve an eight-year term of supervised release after he is released from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
Arlington's Green wins second title in as many years; Wayne holds off Auburn for team title
KEARNEY, Neb. - Keeli Green of Arlington sure is happy she decided to go out for cross country. Two years after starting the sport, the senior won her second Class C girls state championship. She overcame a good test from Lindee Henning of Ogallala to get the win with a time of 19:15.5. Green thanked her coach Michaela Curran and her teammate Hailey O'Daniel when recapping the race with NCN's Michael Shively.
NU Notes: Huskers Host Chadron State in Exhibition Opener
The Nebraska men's basketball team takes the Pinnacle Bank Arena court for the first time in 2022-23 on Sunday afternoon, as the Huskers host Chadron State in the first of two exhibition games this year. Tipoff from Pinnacle Bank Arena between the Huskers and Eagles is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be carried online on B1G Plus (subscription required). Tickets are available for the matchup by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets, contacting the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.) or at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
‘NoWear’ BMX Compound brings biking indoors
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a refuge for some: a place to belong for kids like 10-year-old Jett Leblanc. At such a young age, Jett has already lost an uncle, brother and grandmother. But when he’s trying tricks on his bike, he can’t help but smile. “It’s...
City of Beatrice takes over option on property, from NGage
BEATRICE – An option Gage Area Growth Enterprise has had on 80 acres near the north Gage County Industrial Park is now in the hands of the City of Beatrice. Following a lengthy discussion, which included an hour-long closed session Thursday, the NGage Board voted 8-1 to transfer the option to the City of Beatrice, setting up a potential purchase of the property. It would then be marketed for economic development purposes.
Pioneers upset Bulldogs in season finale
NEBRASKA CITY-An epic River Country Rivalry game would take place at Pioneer Field on Friday night. Nebraska City and Auburn would square off in an end of season finale that would look much different for both teams. Auburn with only two losses on the year would be looking to solidify a high seed in the Class C1 playoffs. While Nebraska City with only on win on the season would look to end the year on a high note.
Raiders handle Knights, advance in playoffs
LAWRENCE, Neb. - Lawrence-Nelson is moving on after handling Lourdes Central Catholic Thursday night 62-16 in the qualifying round of the D2 Eight Man playoffs. The game was even at 16-16 in the first quarter, but the Raiders then clamped down defensively forcing a couple of Knight's turnovers. The Raiders...
Two injured after two-vehicle crash in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash near 27th Street and Highway 2 on Saturday. According to Lincoln Police, the two vehicles, a sedan and a motorcycle, were traveling west on Highway 2 when the two collided near 27th Street at 11:21 p.m. The motorcycle then lost control and crashed.
Martin L. Rhoades
Martin L. Rhoades, age 75 of Nemaha, passed away at his home Thursday, October 20, 2022. Survivors include his wife Nancy of Nemaha; children Lisa and husband Steve Kitchen of Westerly, RI, Marty and wife Jamie Rhoades of Firth; grandchildren Allie Trefes, Andrew Kitchen, Brycen Rhoades, Anna Hamm, Cole Hamm, and Jaden Kouba; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Pelican's five touchdowns lead Johnson-Brock over Wausa
JOHNSON, Neb. - A shootout broke out early Thursday night in the opening round of the Class D2 playoffs between the Wausa Vikings and the Johnson-Brock Eagles in front of an awesome crowd in Johnson. Just 7 minutes and 24 seconds into the game, 32 total points had been scored...
