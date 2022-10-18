ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Police find and question witness in Tulsa homicide

TULSA, Okla. — After asking for the public’s help, Tulsa Police have identified and questioned a witness to a late September murder. According to Tulsa Police, 18-year-old Fedro Givens was shot and killed by 17-year-old Kaleb Pelton on September 30, 2022. Pelton was charged with murder and was...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman found dead outside Tulsa Day Center

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman was found dead outside of a homeless shelter in downtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. A woman’s body was found outside of the Tulsa Day Center near West Archer Street and North Denver Avenue, according to police. Police said they do not...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Community Remembers Life Of Long-Time Employee Of Tulsa Air & Space Museum

People in the community are remembering one of the most notable employees at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum. Millie Lowe was the first employee hired at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum 28 years ago, she died at the age of 92 and kept working at the facility until her death. Executive Director Tonya Blansett says Lowe's memory is ingrained in the lives of so many people who worked and visited the museum.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Local restaurant shines during Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest begins Thursday afternoon. The popular Oklahoma celebration brings authentic Bavarian food, beer and live entertainment to Tulsa’s River West Festival Park for four days. There will be several new elements this year, including seven new structures and chalets reminiscent of old...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Injured In Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting at the Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Police say when they arrived there was a man sitting on some steps waving them over. Police say the man had a gunshot wound on his forearm but claimed he did not know what had happened. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and police say no other injuries were reported.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Firefighters Battle Fire At Stringer Nursery

Tulsa Fire Department responded to a fire at Stringer Nursery on Wednesday night. TFD said the fire was likely set by people who are homeless, trying to stay warm. A neighboring business, Image Net, told TFD they had seen homeless people going in and out of the structure that was on fire, TFD said.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Fire Department contains house fire in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to a fire in north Tulsa Tuesday afternoon. Residents were able to see smoke rising above their neighborhood near Admiral and Yale around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. TFD said the fire started from a shed that extended to another shed, but...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police look to identify witness in Tulsa homicide

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/18/22, 7:53 p.m.) — TPD said the male in the video has been identified and questioned. Tulsa police are hoping to identify and find a man who may have witnessed a homicide last month. Fedro Givens, 18, was shot and killed at the Echo...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
TULSA, OK

