Tulsa Police Believe Cold Temperatures Are Reason For Woman's Death
Tulsa Police are investigating a woman's death after a record-breaking cold snap. The woman was found Tuesday morning across the street from the Tulsa Day Center, officers said. It is expected to stay above freezing Wednesday night. However, The Day Center wants people to know they do their best to...
Tulsa shelter urges people to head indoors during cold weather after woman found dead nearby
TULSA, Okla. — The discovery of a woman found dead outdoors early Wednesday, across the street from the Tulsa Day Center near West Archer Street and North Denver Avenue, was a gut punch for the center’s Executive Director Mack Haltom. “Anytime we hear of death, someone on the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa Police find and question witness in Tulsa homicide
TULSA, Okla. — After asking for the public’s help, Tulsa Police have identified and questioned a witness to a late September murder. According to Tulsa Police, 18-year-old Fedro Givens was shot and killed by 17-year-old Kaleb Pelton on September 30, 2022. Pelton was charged with murder and was...
news9.com
Morning Cold Could Be Responsible For Woman's Death Outside Day Center, TPD Says
Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead Wednesday morning in Tulsa. Tulsa Police said a woman was found dead outside of the Day Center near Archer and Denver. Officers say they were called out just before 7 a.m. and found the woman outside the building. TPD said the...
Investigation continues in Okmulgee quadruple murder
The investigation continues in the Okmulgee quadruple murder as more questions come with no answers.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Wife of Okmulgee man whose remains were among those found in Deep Fork River last week speaks out
OKMULGEE, Okla. — A grieving Okmulgee woman is trying to explain to her two children why their dad isn’t coming home. Jessica Chastain is speaking out for the first time since Okmulgee Police confirmed her missing husband, Mark Chastain, was among the remains found in Deep Fork River Friday, Oct. 14.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Woman found dead outside Tulsa Day Center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman was found dead outside of a homeless shelter in downtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. A woman’s body was found outside of the Tulsa Day Center near West Archer Street and North Denver Avenue, according to police. Police said they do not...
news9.com
Community Remembers Life Of Long-Time Employee Of Tulsa Air & Space Museum
People in the community are remembering one of the most notable employees at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum. Millie Lowe was the first employee hired at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum 28 years ago, she died at the age of 92 and kept working at the facility until her death. Executive Director Tonya Blansett says Lowe's memory is ingrained in the lives of so many people who worked and visited the museum.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Local restaurant shines during Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest begins Thursday afternoon. The popular Oklahoma celebration brings authentic Bavarian food, beer and live entertainment to Tulsa’s River West Festival Park for four days. There will be several new elements this year, including seven new structures and chalets reminiscent of old...
1 Injured In Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting at the Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Police say when they arrived there was a man sitting on some steps waving them over. Police say the man had a gunshot wound on his forearm but claimed he did not know what had happened. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and police say no other injuries were reported.
news9.com
Tulsa Firefighters Battle Fire At Stringer Nursery
Tulsa Fire Department responded to a fire at Stringer Nursery on Wednesday night. TFD said the fire was likely set by people who are homeless, trying to stay warm. A neighboring business, Image Net, told TFD they had seen homeless people going in and out of the structure that was on fire, TFD said.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Rogers County man set to be executed for 2002 killing of infant daughter
McALESTER, Okla. — A Rogers County man convicted of killing his infant daughter is set to be executed Thursday. Benjamin Cole, 57, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester at 10 a.m. Cole was previously denied clemency in late September by the...
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office continues search for clues in 2021 Turley disappearances
TULSA, Okla. — A year after three people disappeared in Turley last October, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office continues looking for clues. 76-year-old Jack Grimes and 56-year-old Dwayne Selby were supposed to be at a horse show in Texas during the third week of October but never made it home.
Okmulgee community reacts to murder investigation
The pulse of Okmulgee is usually felt in the heart of downtown, with locals walking, shopping, and dining, but Monday its streets were desolate.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa Fire Department contains house fire in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to a fire in north Tulsa Tuesday afternoon. Residents were able to see smoke rising above their neighborhood near Admiral and Yale around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. TFD said the fire started from a shed that extended to another shed, but...
Police look to identify witness in Tulsa homicide
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/18/22, 7:53 p.m.) — TPD said the male in the video has been identified and questioned. Tulsa police are hoping to identify and find a man who may have witnessed a homicide last month. Fedro Givens, 18, was shot and killed at the Echo...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Okmulgee residents express shock after the 4 men who vanished were found dead, dismembered
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Residents in Okmulgee are in shock after learning that last week’s search for four men who disappeared Sunday, Oct. 9, ended in a murder investigation. Monday afternoon, FOX23 spent time talking with residents in downtown Okmulgee following Police Chief Joe Prentice’s press conference. “The...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa attorney to file a lawsuit against City of Locust Grove after police shot dogs
LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — A Tulsa Attorney has notified the city of Locust Grove he intends to file a federal lawsuit after police shot two stray dogs and left them for dead back on Aug. 11. One of the dogs, now named Lucky, survived the shooting and went back...
Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
Tulsa Police Searching For Overnight Car Chase Suspect
The Tulsa Police Department is searching for the person they say led officers on an overnight chase in a stolen car. A stolen car was recovered early Wednesday morning after a chase through the Tulsa metro. According to the Tulsa Police Department, an officer happened to run the tag number...
