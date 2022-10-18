People in the community are remembering one of the most notable employees at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum. Millie Lowe was the first employee hired at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum 28 years ago, she died at the age of 92 and kept working at the facility until her death. Executive Director Tonya Blansett says Lowe's memory is ingrained in the lives of so many people who worked and visited the museum.

