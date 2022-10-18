Read full article on original website
KYTV
Investigation underway after fires at two Springfield stores
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after fire crews respond to two blazes at stores that are less than half a mile away from each other on Friday morning. Officials with the Springfield Fire Department say they got the first call a little after 4:30 a.m. Friday, for two trash cans that were on fire at Rapid Robert’s at 3106 W Battlefield Road. When crews got to the gas station, the fire had already been extinguished by an employee or a passerby. No one was hurt, but there was some damage reported.
KYTV
Neighbors say squatters lived inside the house that caught fire in north Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After squatters in north Springfield made neighbors nervous, the house they were using caught fire. October 15, during the first cold week of fall, the house in the 1000 block of East Jean St. burned next to Steven Rust’s mom’s home. “Firemen were up...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Western Taney Fire rescues horse trapped in mud
Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to a call on Saturday, Oct. 15, for a large animal rescue situation. When crews arrived, they found a horse trapped in the mud which they thought at first was dead. “The horse had a vulture standing on its back when we arrived,”...
Woman killed in 3-wheeled motorcycle crash in Stone County
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A Utah woman was killed in a car crash around 12:30 p.m. today, Oct. 22, near Cape Fair in Stone County. Susan Weidauer, 69, of Fillmore, Utah, was a passenger of a three-wheeled Can-Am Spyder Roadster motorcycle that Douglas A. Weidauer, 72, of Fillmore, Utah, was driving, according to a Missouri […]
Several Greene, Lawrence County cities to lose power around 7 hours Thursday
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Some cities and towns in Greene County and Lawrence County are scheduled to lose power for seven hours Thursday, Oct. 22. Some of the communities affected by the power outage are Ash Grove, Bois D’Arc, Halltown, Lawrenceburg, Phenix, Spencer, and Walnut Grove. Below is a map of the area that may […]
Douglas County Sheriff's Office seeking information on suspicious grass fires
Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the community's help after a recent string of grass fires.
16-year-old runs into, seriously injures 2 in Taney Co.
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old girl crashed into a stopped vehicle and injured two people in Taney County Wednesday night, Oct. 19. The 16-year-old Branson girl was driving a 2017 Jeep Cherokee near Highway 76 and Route J in Kirbyville, according to a crash report. Around 8:15 p.m, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper […]
KTLO
Boone County woman arrested for 2021 vehicle theft
A Boone County woman has been arrested in connection to a theft that occurred in July 2021. According to the probable cause affidavit, 24-year-old Victoria Skylar Tyson was arrested Tuesday for theft of property when she stole a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van and a purse belonging to the victim whom she had been staying with.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Taney County Sheriffs Department conducts CPS campaign
The Taney County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Child Passenger Safety (CPS) week law enforcement campaign, conducted from Sept.18 to 24. The goal of the campaign was to remind parents and other adults responsible for children traveling in motor vehicles of the importance of child safety seats and seat belts.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister School seeking help with history of sign
Hollister Elementary School has received a piece of its own history from Hollister Alderman David Willard. Alderman Willard acquired an old Hollister Elementary School sign several years ago when former Superintendent Tim Taylor, along with the school board, held an auction of items left in the old elementary school building.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth business partners with Gift of Hope
A Forsyth business partnered with a local nonprofit to make a difference in the lives of area children. The employees of Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes in Forsyth, along with local nonprofit Gift of Hope, Inc. partnered for the second year to collect hygiene items for school students in Taney County.
KYTV
Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family warns parents after an online predator targeted their 14-year-old son. According to the family, it all happened on Facebook messenger when the stranger sent the young teen a friend request and said he was in his class. “My son ended up with explosive...
KTLO
Volunteer fireman sentenced for stealing guns and money from burning house
A volunteer fireman accused of stealing items from a home while fighting a blaze at the residence appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Nineteen-year-old William Hartwell Cooke V was charged with taking two guns and about $560 in cash while in the house along Bayless Court in Gassville. He...
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Billings family-man Moore killed in car crash
The city of Billings suffered a shocking and painful loss when a beloved member of their community was unexpectedly killed. Michael Robert Moore died in an auto accident on Friday, Oct. 14. He was 53. Moore held several roles in his lifetime. An Army veteran, he served in Kuwait for...
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 21 years in prison for leading conspiracy to distribute 1000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, of Everton, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July 22, 2021, Conn...
Springfield man accused of hitting woman in the head with a metal pipe
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man has been arrested on suspicion of hitting a woman in the head with a metal pipe Sunday night. Ray Charles Hicks, 55, of Springfield was arrested Sunday, Oct. 16, in connection to a domestic assault report from around 9 p.m. the same day. According to a Springfield Police Department […]
Man, 80, pinned under trailer, killed near Berryville
BERRYVILLE, Ark. — A man was killed after he drove into a trailer and got pinned in Berryville, Arkansas. Bruce Wood, 80, of Berryville was southbound on Highway 21 North headed toward County Road 461 in Carroll County around 6:31 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 18. His 2010 Ford traveled off of the roadway to the right […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Braden Complex pickleball court ribbon cutting November 1
The city of Hollister will officially open the Roger and Becky Braden Recreational Complex Pickleball Courts on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 4 p.m. with a Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting. Members of the Hollister Pickleball Club will demonstrate the sport and interested spectators will have a chance to...
sgfcitizen.org
Sally Payne abruptly resigns from city of Springfield
One of Springfield’s leaders in helping unemployed workers find jobs abruptly left her own job on Oct. 19. Sally Payne, the now former director of workforce development for the city of Springfield, resigned. Payne has worked for the city since 2008. The Springfield Department of Workforce Development is a...
