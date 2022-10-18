ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth, MO

KYTV

Investigation underway after fires at two Springfield stores

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after fire crews respond to two blazes at stores that are less than half a mile away from each other on Friday morning. Officials with the Springfield Fire Department say they got the first call a little after 4:30 a.m. Friday, for two trash cans that were on fire at Rapid Robert’s at 3106 W Battlefield Road. When crews got to the gas station, the fire had already been extinguished by an employee or a passerby. No one was hurt, but there was some damage reported.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Western Taney Fire rescues horse trapped in mud

Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to a call on Saturday, Oct. 15, for a large animal rescue situation. When crews arrived, they found a horse trapped in the mud which they thought at first was dead. “The horse had a vulture standing on its back when we arrived,”...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Woman killed in 3-wheeled motorcycle crash in Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A Utah woman was killed in a car crash around 12:30 p.m. today, Oct. 22, near Cape Fair in Stone County. Susan Weidauer, 69, of Fillmore, Utah, was a passenger of a three-wheeled Can-Am Spyder Roadster motorcycle that Douglas A. Weidauer, 72, of Fillmore, Utah, was driving, according to a Missouri […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

16-year-old runs into, seriously injures 2 in Taney Co.

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old girl crashed into a stopped vehicle and injured two people in Taney County Wednesday night, Oct. 19. The 16-year-old Branson girl was driving a 2017 Jeep Cherokee near Highway 76 and Route J in Kirbyville, according to a crash report. Around 8:15 p.m, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper […]
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Boone County woman arrested for 2021 vehicle theft

A Boone County woman has been arrested in connection to a theft that occurred in July 2021. According to the probable cause affidavit, 24-year-old Victoria Skylar Tyson was arrested Tuesday for theft of property when she stole a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van and a purse belonging to the victim whom she had been staying with.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Taney County Sheriffs Department conducts CPS campaign

The Taney County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Child Passenger Safety (CPS) week law enforcement campaign, conducted from Sept.18 to 24. The goal of the campaign was to remind parents and other adults responsible for children traveling in motor vehicles of the importance of child safety seats and seat belts.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Hollister School seeking help with history of sign

Hollister Elementary School has received a piece of its own history from Hollister Alderman David Willard. Alderman Willard acquired an old Hollister Elementary School sign several years ago when former Superintendent Tim Taylor, along with the school board, held an auction of items left in the old elementary school building.
HOLLISTER, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Forsyth business partners with Gift of Hope

A Forsyth business partnered with a local nonprofit to make a difference in the lives of area children. The employees of Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes in Forsyth, along with local nonprofit Gift of Hope, Inc. partnered for the second year to collect hygiene items for school students in Taney County.
FORSYTH, MO
KYTV

Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family warns parents after an online predator targeted their 14-year-old son. According to the family, it all happened on Facebook messenger when the stranger sent the young teen a friend request and said he was in his class. “My son ended up with explosive...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Billings family-man Moore killed in car crash

The city of Billings suffered a shocking and painful loss when a beloved member of their community was unexpectedly killed. Michael Robert Moore died in an auto accident on Friday, Oct. 14. He was 53. Moore held several roles in his lifetime. An Army veteran, he served in Kuwait for...
BILLINGS, MO
KOLR10 News

Man, 80, pinned under trailer, killed near Berryville

BERRYVILLE, Ark. — A man was killed after he drove into a trailer and got pinned in Berryville, Arkansas. Bruce Wood, 80, of Berryville was southbound on Highway 21 North headed toward County Road 461 in Carroll County around 6:31 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 18. His 2010 Ford traveled off of the roadway to the right […]
BERRYVILLE, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Braden Complex pickleball court ribbon cutting November 1

The city of Hollister will officially open the Roger and Becky Braden Recreational Complex Pickleball Courts on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 4 p.m. with a Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting. Members of the Hollister Pickleball Club will demonstrate the sport and interested spectators will have a chance to...
HOLLISTER, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Sally Payne abruptly resigns from city of Springfield

One of Springfield’s leaders in helping unemployed workers find jobs abruptly left her own job on Oct. 19. Sally Payne, the now former director of workforce development for the city of Springfield, resigned. Payne has worked for the city since 2008. The Springfield Department of Workforce Development is a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

