Officers with the Claypool Police Department investigated the following accident:. 9:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, SR 15 south, of West CR 400S, Claypool. Driver: Tyler L. Mulldune, 33, West CR 250S, Warsaw. Mulldune said his tire blew, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and it to roll four or five times. Witnesses said that Mulldune was trying to pass other vehicles at a high rate of speed on a double yellow line and curve before the accident occurred. Damage up to $25,000.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO