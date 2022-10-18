Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Claypool Police Department investigated the following accident:. 9:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, SR 15 south, of West CR 400S, Claypool. Driver: Tyler L. Mulldune, 33, West CR 250S, Warsaw. Mulldune said his tire blew, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and it to roll four or five times. Witnesses said that Mulldune was trying to pass other vehicles at a high rate of speed on a double yellow line and curve before the accident occurred. Damage up to $25,000.
Unemployment Fraud Uncovered, Arrests Made
MARSHALL COUNTY — Seventeen people are being charged with welfare fraud, a Level 6 felony, following an investigation. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, obtained information regarding inmates from various jails and prisons applying for unemployment while incarcerated. The investigations revealed several inmates had accomplices who were not incarcerated complete the online application and weekly vouchers to receive unemployment funds.
Motorcyclist Injured On SR 15
MILFORD — A female motorcyclist suffered unknown injuries in a crash on SR 15, south of CR 1350N tonight, Friday, Oct. 21. The crash was reported at 5:15 p.m. According to initial reports the motorcycle struck the guardrail causing the operator to be ejected. The motorcycle came to rest south of the guardrail on the westside of SR 15.
One Dies In Toll Road Crash
ELKHART COUNTY — One person is dead following a crash early Friday morning, Oct. 21, along the Indiana Toll Road. According to an Indiana State Police press release, at approximately 4:28 a.m., troopers with the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post responded to calls of a car that had crashed into a bridge and caught on fire on the Indiana Toll Road near the 99.5 mile marker, approximately two miles west of the Bristol Exit.
Maria Stapleton — UPDATED
Maria Stapleton, 58, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born April 14, 1964. She was married to Edgar “Ed” Stapleton for over 35 years; he survives in Warsaw. She is also survived by two daughters, Ashley Stapleton, Somerset, Ky. and Whitney...
Fred L. Slabaugh
Fred L. Slabaugh, 82, Elkhart, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at his home. He was born March 27, 1940. Mr. Slabaugh is survived by his sister, Esther Yoder, Nappanee. Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee, is handling arrangements.
Pierceton Food Pantry Adding Saturday Hours
PIERCETON — Pierceton’s food pantry is adding new hours. Beginning on Saturday, Nov. 5, the pantry will be open from 9-11 a.m. on Saturdays. It will also be open as usual from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and 2-4 p.m. on Thursdays. The pantry is also closed...
NIPSCO Reports Outage In Milford
MILFORD – NIPSCO reports a power outage in Milford Friday morning, Oct. 22. The outage affects about 1,100 customers. You can find updates here.
Harriet I. Phend
Harriet I. Phend, 89, Middlebury, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. She was born Nov. 20, 1932. She is survived by six children, Brenda Vaughan, Middlebury, Robert W. Phend, Texas, Victoria L. (Jim) Snyder, Bourbon, James A. (Cathy) Phend, Plymouth, Cynthia J. Brauneker, Warsaw, and Pamela K. (Dan Litomisky) Phend, Michigan; 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Gabe’s Opens In Warsaw
WARSAW — Another option for buying clothes, toys and home goods is open in Warsaw. Gabe’s, a discount retailer which carries all of the above and more, had its grand opening and ribbon-cutting on Saturday, Oct. 22. It’s located in the former Carson’s at 2856 Frontage Road.
Rosetta Kuhns
Rosetta Kuhns, 61, Plymouth, died at 12:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at her residence in Plymouth. She was born Oct. 16, 1961. She is survived by four brothers, Ivan Ray (Norma) Kuhns, Bremen, Levi Jay (Mary) Kuhns, Shipshewana, LaMar (Lorene) Kuhns, Bremen and Homer (Clara) Kuhns, Plymouth; three sisters, Lorene Borkholder, Middlebury, Carol (Paul) Graber, Argos and Freida (Keith) Abbott, Sheridan, Ill.; and a brother-in-law, Devon Schwartz, Etna Green.
Charles H. Foster
Charles “Chuck” H. Foster, 94, Mishawaka, died Oct. 21, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community, Mishawaka. He was born Dec. 5, 1927. On June 12, 1971, he married Patricia (Pat) Brennan; she survives. Chuck is also survived by his daughters, Pamela VanRie (Wally), Anderson, Julie Moss (Randy), Zionsville, Cathy...
Food Truck Friday Tonight In Milford
MILFORD — Meet Milford is hosting Food Truck Friday tonight, Oct. 21. It’s 5-8 p.m. along Main Street and in the public parking lot in Milford and everyone is welcome to attend. There will be a Jeep and off-road vehicle cruise-in, music by Full Measure and a clogging...
Trick-or-Treat At North Webster Community Public Library Oct. 31
NORTH WEBSTER — Trick-or-treat at the North Webster Community Public Llibrary Monday, Oct. 31. Come into the library dressed in your Halloween costume for trick-or-treating with the librarians. The library will be open for normal business hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Halloween. Friends of the Library...
Charles Richard ‘Dick’ Drubert
Charles Richard “Dick” Drubert, 80, Tippecanoe, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in his home in Tippecanoe. Dick was born Oct. 21, 1941. He married Beverly Crauder on May 3, 1973, and she preceded him in death. Dick is survived by his daughters, Debra (Kevin) Lockhart, Fort Wayne, Doreen...
Former KCH CEO Donates Seven Sculptures To Warsaw
WARSAW — Warsaw is getting seven new sculptures thanks to a former Kosciusko Community Hospital CEO. At its meeting on Friday, Oct. 21, the Warsaw Board of Works and Safety accepted the art donation from Milton Holmgrain. “I met with the (Warsaw) Public Arts Commission two nights ago and...
Brian Jay Vanlandingham
Brian Jay Vanlandingham, 58, North Manchester, died Oct. 20, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. Jay was born April 3, 1964. On June 7, 1986, he married Kimberly B. Steele; she survives in North Manchester. He is also survived by his son, Aric (Mandi Poe) Vanlandingham, Van Buren; daughter,...
Terry Roberts — UPDATED
Terry L. Roberts, 69, lifelong resident of Warsaw, died unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in his home in Warsaw. Born Sept. 21, 1953, he was the son of Oliver and Janet Roberts. Terry was a 1972 graduate of Warsaw Community High School. On April 21, 1979, he was united in marriage to Karen McCann, and together they have spent over 42 years. Terry worked as a polisher at Zimmer for 38 years before his retirement in 2013.
Roberta F. Evans — UPDATED
Roberta Evans, 90, Rochester, died at 10:41 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in her home in Rochester. She was born March 10, 1932. She married Gene Evans on July 26, 1953; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Karen Gene Tislow and James Lee Evans, both...
Milford Public Library — Over The Moon About Fall Story Time
MILFORD — Fall story times are happening now at Milford Public Library. In-person story times take place at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and are geared for children ages 3-6. This is a great opportunity to expose children to the joy of reading, plus fun arts and crafts activities and a weekly snack. Story times happen at the Milford Public Library downstairs in the meeting room across from the children’s department.
