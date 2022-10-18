ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Locked On Sabres: A new supervillain emerges

By Sneaky Joe
 2 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Sabres suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday afternoon against the Florida Panthers at KeyBank Center. However, they gained a brand new supervillain within the Atlantic Division.

Move aside Brad Marchand, there's a new sheriff in town, and his name is Matthew Tkachuk.

In his first matchup against the Sabres in a Panthers uniform, Tkachuk threw a knee-on-knee hit at defenseman Henri Jokiharju, put defenseman Jacob Bryson in a headlock, and starting a scrum at the end of the game.

Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was so fired up after the game, he was screaming at the Panthers to come find him once the two teams got off the ice.

On the latest episode of the "Locked On Sabres" podcast, Sneaky Joe dives into why it's fun to care enough about the Sabres to hate a player on another team. You can listen in the player below:

WGR550

WGR550

