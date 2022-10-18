Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
977wmoi.com
3rd Annual Knox County Humane Society Doggie Car Ride This Saturday
The 3rd annual Doggie Car Ride, benefitting the Knox County Humane Society will be this Saturday, October 22nd, shares Director Erin Buckmaster:. “You will drive through, come in where you enter the shelter, you will drive around and you will get to see all the pets as you go around. We will have puppuccinos for the dogs. Then you will go around back and get a t-shirt and if you drive through on that day, you will get a $5 gas card to Casey’s too, on top of a t-shirt, and a photo by Rick Cross of you and your pet in the cars. Nobody really leaves the car at any time, but all dogs love car rides and it doesn’t have to be a dog. You can bring your cat, or your llama; you can bring whatever you want through.”
ourquadcities.com
New business ‘planted’ for grand opening Saturday
Quartz Botanicals, in Heritage Place Building at 1515 5th Ave., Moline, will have a grand opening from 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday. The business sells mainly houseplants, sourcing its plants from all over world Many are rare or uncommon, a news release says. The store also sells jewelry, wire-wrapped jewelry and plant accessories.
KWQC
Seasonal events in the Quad Cities
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) -Several fall season events return to the Quad Cities this week, everything from Halloween, ice skating, steamboats and pool tournaments. ACS Billiards Tournament- Oct. 19-23, 2022. Free pool clinic at River Center, Friday Oct. 21. Ice skating lessons at Davenport, Parks & Recreation- Registration ends Friday Oct....
Here Are Free Yard Waste Weeks In The City of Davenport
It's the time of year when we love the way everything looks, but deep down most of us are dreading having to clean up the lawn. Leaves are falling, and so is our determination to rake them up. The City of Davenport knows a lot of us will have 30+ bags on our curb, and they want to make sure we're able to get those out of there without breaking the bank.
KWQC
QC area Halloween activities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Halloween is right around the corner, here are some festive things to do!. Davenport Trick-or-Treat: Monday, October 31st, 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm. Davenport Halloween Parade: Sunday, October 30th, 2 pm. Bettendorf Trick-or-Treat: Monday, October 31st, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm. Bettendorf Halloween Parade: Saturday, October...
ourquadcities.com
Affordable Metal plans ribbon cutting, tours in Muscatine
Affordable Metal Manufacturing will host a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at 303 Cleveland St., Muscatine. Refreshments and tours will be available after the ceremony. Affordable Metal manufactures cut-to-length roll-formed metal for roofing, side walls, and trim. Its customers are agricultural, residential, and light-commercial markets.
KWQC
Benefit held Saturday for Bettendorf woman battling rare autoimmune disease
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman who has been fighting a rare autoimmune disease for 20 years may have found the answer she’s seeking. Jackie Celske said three different Iowa City specialists tried drugs, surgeries, and other treatments, but nothing helped. Then she went to Florida for a new approach.
KCRG.com
Winds, dry conditions drive multiple fires west of Muscatine on Friday
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A combination of low humidity and strong winds likely lead to fire spreading across parts of rural Muscatine County on Friday afternoon and evening. At around 10:44 a.m. on Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Departments were sent to a report of a fire in the vicinity of 1980 Mound Avenue. Firefighters extinguished the hay bales that were on fire, and left the scene by 1:00 p.m.
wgil.com
“Junk 4 Jingles” Getting Bonus For Scrap Metal Collection In October
Baylie Mayfield, with help from her family, has been collecting scrap metal to buy Christmas gifts from the Angel Tree for three years. She is now a fifth grader and is getting a bonus from Jay’s Auto Salvage for scrap metal collected before the end of October. Baylie and Briget Mayfield joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about Junk 4 Jingles.
KBUR
GoFundMe fundraiser organized for bridge accident victim
Burlington, IA- A fundraiser has been organized in memory of one of the victims killed in an accident on the Great River Bridge. The Burlington Beacon reports that the Mount Pleasant High School class of 2020 has started a GoFundMe campaign in memory of 20-year-old Pearson Franklin of New London.
ourquadcities.com
QC author publishes biography
“Where in the World Are Dick & Mary?,” a new book by Dick Fislar, of Rock Island, has been released. Over the years, Dick and Mary Fislar have traveled to all 50 states and more than 130 countries and six continents. This book recounts some of their exciting, funny, and breathtaking adventures, a news release says.
Walgreens Is Closing Four Different Pharmacies In The Quad Cities
After much speculation and rumors, it has been confirmed that four Walgreens pharmacy locations in the Quad Cities will be closing down. The four Walgreens pharmacies closing include a location in Davenport, Rock Island, East Moline, and Moline. On Friday, Local 4 News broke the news that select Walgreens pharmacies...
ourquadcities.com
Halloween shows coming to Redstone Room
The Redstone Room in downtown Davenport is scaring up two spooktacular shows over the next week. First is a family Halloween show Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. at the Redstone Room at Common Chord, 129 Main St., Davenport. This is a unique interactive concert experience dedicated to making music...
ourquadcities.com
Responders battle rural blaze, driven by high winds, for hours
Multiple fire crews and other first responders battled a blaze that spread through fields and structures Friday afternoon. Shortly before 10:45 a.m. Friday, both the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Departments were dispatched to the 1900 block of Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. Both departments extinguished the fire and returned to quarters by 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.
3-year-old Iowa cancer survivor has wish fulfilled
"It's something that we typically do as parents," the little girl's mother said "We worry about our kids. We want what's best for them. We want them to be happy and healthy."
ourquadcities.com
QC native is a L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth honoree
L’Oreal is one of the most famous name brands for women on the planet. A woman from the Quad Cities is honored as a 2022 L’Oreal Women of Worth winner and owes it all to a magazine she started over 10 years ago. Out of all honorees, Jasmine...
KWQC
Man dead following overnight shooting in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police responded to a report of someone being shot at 12:24 Saturday morning on the 1000 block of 14th Street in Rock Island. Officers found a 26 year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The man died of his injuries after being transported to a local hospital.
ourquadcities.com
Another QC game store reports robbery
Another Davenport game store has reported a robbery. The incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday at GameStop, 3301 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Witnesses told our Local 4 News crew they saw a man with a gun run from the store, get into a car and take off. Three squad cars were at the scene along with a crime scene unit. A crime scene technician took photos inside the store.
Man shot to death overnight in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A man was shot to death overnight in Rock Island, according to a Rock Island Police Department news release. Around 12:24 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to a call of a man being shot inside of a residence in the 1000 block of 14th street.
ourquadcities.com
Highlights: North Scott 49, Mount Pleasant 10
See the highlights from North Scott’s 49-10 win over Mount Pleasant in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
Comments / 0