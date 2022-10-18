Read full article on original website
HallowZOOeen Underway At Tulsa Zoo With Several Activities
The Tulsa Zoo's HallowZOOeen has different activities for the day or the night. Some of the fun things to do include a pumpkin patch, haunted train ride, a pirate ship, and of course, trick-or-treating. Craig and Lori handed out candy at the News On 6 booth on Friday. Tatum, Stacia...
Fourth Annual Challenge Air Fly Day At Tulsa Riverside Airport
A group of special needs kids had some fun in airplanes on Saturday. This was at the fourth annual "Challenge Air Fly Day." It's an event that recruits pilots to donate their time and aircraft to fly kids with special needs. Unfortunately, it was too windy to fly in the...
Tulsa Theatres Seeing Higher Attendance Post-COVID Lockdowns
Theatres faced a long struggle during the pandemic, forcing doors to be closed for the safety of cast members and the public. Now, seats are being filled, but actors and volunteers are still needed. "It has been interesting trying to get casts together. I think it's gotten harder,” Tulsa Performing...
High Winds Cause Tree To Fall On Tulsa Home
High winds caused a tree to fall on a house in Tulsa, leaving the home with significant damage. Authorities say it happened around noon on Sunday near E. 51st St. and Harvard Avenue. Firefighters say the AC unit, electrical system and garage were all damaged. PSO showed up to take...
Nurses At Muskogee Hospital Recognized As Best In The State
A group of nurses who work at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee are being recognized for being the best in the state. They were included on this year’s Great 100 Nurses list. Robert Gaygay is a nurse who runs the vaccine clinic at the hospital.
Osage Nation Sesquicentennial Celebration
Osage Nation is celebrating 150 years, of a sesquicentennial, since the Osage Removal from Kansas to the present-day Osage Reservation. The Sesquicentennial Planning committee chose Oct. 22, 2022, as the commemoration date. The celebration is happening Saturday evening at Osage Nation Campus in Pawhuska, where there are food vendors, special...
Oktoberfest Back In Full Swing In Tulsa
Tulsa's Oktoberfest is in full swing this weekend celebrating Bavarian culture with music, food, drinks, and games. The festival is named one of the top events of its kind in the country. Organizers said the goal is to make it as authentic to Bavarian culture as possible. Modeled after the...
Gilcrease Museum Launches New Public Art Experience Around Tulsa
The Gilcrease Museum kicked of its new public art experience with displays all around town on Sunday. "Gilcrease in your Neighborhood" installs artwork at 31 locations across the Tulsa area for people to view. The goal of the program is to give people the chance to experience art while the...
Local Brewery Expands Business To New Downtown Tulsa Location
A new business is coming to the building that once housed the Prairie Brewpub downtown, and it's a familiar name for many people in Tulsa. The owners of the Cabin Boys Brewery bought the space and are excited to serve lunch and dinner along with their signature beers. Cabin Boys,...
Bartlesville Police Hold Memorial Service For K-9
On Friday, Bartlesville police said goodbye to one of their own. They held a memorial service for K-9, Sid, at Cross Roads Baptist Church. Sid had to be put down in early October because of cancer. Officers said he was the first rescue they trained as a K-9. They said...
Bartlesville Police Holds Meeting To Discuss Drugs In Community
The Bartlesville Police Department is developing new ways to address drug problems in its community. “In a community our size, of about 36,00 people, you would be surprised at the amount of drugs are here in this community," said Captain Jay Hastings, Bartlesville Police Department. Police said those drugs have...
13-Year-Old Injured In Tulsa Crash
A 13-year-old was injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Tulsa, according to authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:55 a.m. near South Garnett Road and East Admiral Place. The 13-year-old driver was heading northbound on South Garnett Road when they tried to elude officers,...
Tulsa Man Convicted Following Shootout With Tulsa Police In 2021
A man has been convicted on multiple counts in connection to a shooting involving Tulsa Police at an apartment complex in 2021. On May 16, Edward Madden, 29, pointed a gun at a stranger and chased the stranger through an apartment complex. A contractor was working at the Savanna Landing...
City Of Collinsville In Need Of Sponsors For Wreaths Across America
The City of Collinsville is looking for help from the public to get enough wreaths to honor more than 900 fallen veterans. The city says it is struggling to get people to sponsor wreaths to be placed here at Ridgelawn Cemetery for Wreaths Across America Day. This year is the 4th year Collinsville will participate in the ceremony to honor the brave men and women who served our country.
Crews Fighting Large Osage County Fire With Planes
The Oklahoma State Emergency Management Association (EMA) said a large fire is burning near Hominy on Saturday. Authorities confirmed the State Forestry and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are using two planes each to drop water and fire retardant in the area. At this time, authorities say no homes are...
Victim In Tulsa Axe Attack Dies From Injuries
The man who was attacked with an axe and struck in the head has died from his injuries, according to Tulsa Police. Investigators say the victim, 22-year-old James "Jimmy" Patterson was sitting on the couch in the apartment eating when Israel Trejo was standing in the living room holding an axe that he was trying to buy from someone else.
New Sign Celebrates Tulsa's 8 Sister Cities Around The World
Tulsa is celebrating its eight international sister cities. The Tulsa Global Alliance installed a new monument at 68th and Riverside. It's a directional sign, with arrows pointing in the direction of each sister city with the distance from Tulsa. "It's to show how globally connected we are. And we continue...
Broken Arrow Police Investigating Rise In Stolen Mail, Including Checks
Broken Arrow Police said they are seeing a big spike in mail thefts, causing some people to lose a lot of money. Thieves are taking checks out of envelopes and then cashing the money for themselves, detectives said. Investigators said more than a dozen thefts happened at the Post Office...
Tulsa Oilers Football Hold First Open Try-Outs
Tulsa Oilers Football held its first open try-outs on Saturday. The try-outs allowed aspiring players to work out with the new team and showcase their skills. Those workouts focused on speed, skill and team drills. The Oilers are looking for players to fill all positions.
1 Injured After Shooting At Tulsa Apartment, Police Investigating
One person has been injured after a shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex on Friday evening, according to police. The shooting happened near 542 East 32nd St N., at the Bradford Apartments, police said. The victim was shot in the leg, police said. There are no details on the victim's...
