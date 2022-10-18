Read full article on original website
New business ‘planted’ for grand opening Saturday
Quartz Botanicals, in Heritage Place Building at 1515 5th Ave., Moline, will have a grand opening from 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday. The business sells mainly houseplants, sourcing its plants from all over world Many are rare or uncommon, a news release says. The store also sells jewelry, wire-wrapped jewelry and plant accessories.
2nd annual Oktoberfest is at Hauberg Estate
The second-annual Oktoberfest will be at the historic Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island, on Saturday, Oct. 22 from noon to 9 p.m. Kids’ activities will be offered starting at 12 p.m., and various games like keg bowling and pretzel toss offered throughout the day. Ceremonial keg tapping will be at 4 p.m., with live music by Die Musikmeisters from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Food, beer, and souvenir mugs will be available for purchase.
QC native is a L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth honoree
L’Oreal is one of the most famous name brands for women on the planet. A woman from the Quad Cities is honored as a 2022 L’Oreal Women of Worth winner and owes it all to a magazine she started over 10 years ago. Out of all honorees, Jasmine...
Day of the Dead celebrates in big way in downtown Moline
The major Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) will be celebrated in a big way this Saturday, Oct. 22 in downtown Moline. The traditional Mexican holiday varies in length of celebration but is customarily observed on Nov. 1 and 2. Día de los Muertos is a time to honor loved ones who have passed by visiting and elaborately decorating gravesites; creating altars with flowers, commemorations, and offerings; and expressing oneself as a Catrina (skeleton figure), according to the Moline-based Mercado on Fifth, which is co-hosting the Saturday events.
Foodie Friday: Coffee Hound
Beth Aronson, co-owner of the Coffee Hound in Bettendorf, joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday. Watch the video above to learn more or visit their website and Facebook page.
‘White Rose’ multimedia presentation now free at Figge
Thanks to an anonymous donor, the special multimedia presentation about the White Rose Friday night at the Figge is now free. The Davenport-based German American Heritage Center & Museum announced the good news late Thursday afternoon. Holocaust expert Jud Newborn will present “Speaking Truth to Power” at the John Deere Auditorium at the Figge Art Museum (225 W. 2nd St., Davenport) on Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.
Halloween shows coming to Redstone Room
The Redstone Room in downtown Davenport is scaring up two spooktacular shows over the next week. First is a family Halloween show Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. at the Redstone Room at Common Chord, 129 Main St., Davenport. This is a unique interactive concert experience dedicated to making music...
QC music school needs piano teachers
The SBC Music & Arts Academy, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island, is looking for piano instructors to teach during its winter, spring and fall sessions, on Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Academy provides individual and group music lessons during the school year and breaks. A Friday release says they need piano instructors who are fun, experienced, and willing to share their love of piano with students and adults of all ages.
Affordable Metal plans ribbon cutting, tours in Muscatine
Affordable Metal Manufacturing will host a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at 303 Cleveland St., Muscatine. Refreshments and tours will be available after the ceremony. Affordable Metal manufactures cut-to-length roll-formed metal for roofing, side walls, and trim. Its customers are agricultural, residential, and light-commercial markets.
College seeks Hall of Fame nominations
The Black Hawk College Quad-Cities Foundation is accepting nominations for its Class of 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame through Thursday, Dec. 15. Black Hawk College has a longstanding tradition of excellence. The Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding individuals for their professional and community service, a news release says. Members are...
Turkey Trot races back into Muscatine
It’s never a ‘fowl’ time when you race in the Turkey Trot!. Join runners and walkers from all over the QCA at the 2022 Muscatine Turkey Trot. The three-mile ‘predict your time’ race allows the competition runner, novice jogger and avid walker to participate equally in the event. Winners in each age group for finishing closest to their predicted time earn a frozen Thanksgiving turkey, maximum of one turkey per family. Male and female divisions for all ages include:
Walgreens closing some QC pharmacies
Some pharmacies in Quad Cities Walgreens stores are closing to adjust to staffing shortages. After Local 4 News received information about the possible closure of four Walgreens pharmacies in four different cities, we reached out to Kris Lathan with Walgreens corporate communications. On Thursday, Lathan contacted field teams about closures...
Responders battle rural blaze, driven by high winds, for hours
Multiple fire crews and other first responders battled a blaze that spread through fields and structures Friday afternoon. Shortly before 10:45 a.m. Friday, both the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Departments were dispatched to the 1900 block of Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. Both departments extinguished the fire and returned to quarters by 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.
Police accuse suspect of having meth, needles, in hotel parking lot
A 44-year-old Davenport man has been released on his own recognizance after police accuse him and a co-defendant of having meth and other drugs in a Bettendorf hotel parking lot. Nicholas Hayes faces three charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent, court records say. Shorty...
Halpin, Thoms go head-to-head on SAFE-T Act & inflation policy
Illinois State Senate candidates for 36th District appear on '4 the Record'. We are getting close to the midterm election that’s 16 days away. We will spend the three programs we have before that highlighting three races for open seats on the ballot: A state senate race in Iowa, a state senate race in Illinois, and a county attorney’s race in Iowa.
Burn ban in effect for 3 Illinois districts
A burn ban is in effect for all residents within the Cordova, Hillsdale and Port Byron/Rapids City fire protection districts, according to the fire chiefs. Tony DeCap, chief of the Hillsdale Fire Protection District; Chuck Smalley, chief of the Cordova Fire Protection District; and Don Carey, chief of the Port Byron/Rapids City Fire Protection District; made the announcement Saturday.
$1.68M coming to Illinois QC to improve electric buses
Illinois Quad Cities electric powered buses will benefit from $1.68 million in new federal funding. U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced that he helped secure $8.25 million in federal funding in this year’s Omnibus appropriations bill for electric buses in the state.
Highlights: Moline 42, Geneseo 13
See the highlights from Moline’s 42-13 win over Geneseo in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
Another QC game store reports robbery
Another Davenport game store has reported a robbery. The incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday at GameStop, 3301 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Witnesses told our Local 4 News crew they saw a man with a gun run from the store, get into a car and take off. Three squad cars were at the scene along with a crime scene unit. A crime scene technician took photos inside the store.
Highlights: Pleasant Valley 35, Iowa City West 14
See the highlights from Pleasant Valley’s 35-14 win over Iowa City West in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
