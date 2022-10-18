Read full article on original website
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Dallas Mayor Looking for Federal Aid For Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
Dolphins celebrate ’72 team ahead of Sunday night game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Two eras of football collided Sunday night as the Dolphins of the past and present shared the field at Hard Rock Stadium. Members of Miami’s perfect 1972 team gathered at midfield for the coin toss prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fifty years after their milestone season, fullback Larry Csnoka, quarterback Bob Griese, offensive guard Larry Little and reciever Paul Warfield were cheered as highlights of their 17-0 season played on the video screen above them.
Former Seahawks Star Marshawn Lynch Drops F-Bomb Live On ESPN And His Reaction Goes Viral
Marshawn Lynch, the former Seattle Seahawks running back, went viral after he caught himself dropping an F-bomb during his live appearance on ESPN. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion was being interviewed for the sports network during a game between the Washington Huskies and California Golden Bears when he accidentally swore on live TV. “I’m from the Bay Area, but when I look around the stands and I see that these motherf****ers…,” he said catching himself dropping the profanity and drawing a fist up to his mouth looking stunned directly at the camera. Lynch continued speaking and then dropped another swear word unknowingly, “I...
NFL QB Rankings: Joe Burrow’s huge day sees Bengals gunslinger leap into top-five
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Despite the regular season only now beginning, the debates never end. Who’s the
Blogging The Boys
In the trenches: The Cowboys defensive line will look to put up big numbers against the Detroit Lions
This Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys will face the Detroit Lions back at AT&T Stadium and are looking to rebound from the loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. With QB Dak Prescott expected to make his long-awaited return from injury, the Cowboys will want to come out full speed against this Detroit Lions defense who are currently ranked last in the NFL, giving up an average of 438.6 yards and 34 points per game.
Blogging The Boys
Cowboys vs. Lions: Each team’s X-factor player for Sunday
Well ladies and gentleman, Dak Prescott is back and it feels like we can officially begin our season now. All the props and respect in the world is owed to Cooper Rush for keeping this season on the tracks, but as we head into week seven at 4-2, the 2022 season feels like it now can finally commence. Everybody knows that if the Dallas Cowboys want to reach this season’s goals it had to include Dak under center, and for the first time since week one we will be able to see what that again looks like.
ALCS Game 4 between Astros, Yankees underway after delay
NEW YORK (AP) — With the Houston Astros one win from reaching the World Series again, Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees started after an 84-minute delay Sunday night due to the threat of rain. The first pitch was thrown at 8:31 p.m. Earlier, the commissioner’s office announced the impending delay on Twitter an hour before the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start and said it was possible the game could get postponed until Monday. It was dry during the delay, but radar had showed rain approaching.
Pelicans' Ingram leaves vs Utah with concussion symptoms
Pelicans leading scorer Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for the second half of New Orleans' home opener against Utah because of concussion symptoms
Phillies are World Series bound. Here's the full schedule
The Phillies are headed to the World Series. Here's a look at the schedule.
