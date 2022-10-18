Well ladies and gentleman, Dak Prescott is back and it feels like we can officially begin our season now. All the props and respect in the world is owed to Cooper Rush for keeping this season on the tracks, but as we head into week seven at 4-2, the 2022 season feels like it now can finally commence. Everybody knows that if the Dallas Cowboys want to reach this season’s goals it had to include Dak under center, and for the first time since week one we will be able to see what that again looks like.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO