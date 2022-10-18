Read full article on original website
Penguins & Blackhawks Emerging as Potential Trade Partners
The Pittsburgh Penguins are expected to go all-in this season as the team is off to a flying start and showing no sign they’ll be slowing down any time soon. While at this point it doesn’t feel like any major moves are around the corner, this could very well change closer to the trade deadline as the Penguins will be loading up for another Cup run. Insert Chicago Blackhawks’ superstar winger Patrick Kane, who is the biggest fish on the trade market this season. Recently, beloved TSN reporter Craig Button sees the Penguins as one of the logical trade destinations for him this season.
4 Bruins Off to Surprising Strong Starts Early in 2022-23
Five games into the 2022-23 season, the Boston Bruins are off to a surprisingly good start considering the injuries they are dealing with. Going into the season, the depth that first-year coach Jim Montgomery had was in question, but with six points in their first four games is just about as good of a start as they could have had.
Cody Hodgson: A Promising Career Cut Short
The Vancouver Canucks have had some rough luck with high picks. They narrowly missed out on selecting Gilbert Perrault first overall in their inaugural draft, traded away Rick Vaive, Bill Derlago, and Cam Neely before they became stars, and whiffed on several top picks in the late 1980s and 1990s. So when top-prospect Cody Hodgson began to flare out only a few years into his young career, it seemed like another example of the franchise being cursed.
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ 2-1 Shootout Win Over Ducks – 10/20/22
The Boston Bruins went into their fifth game of the young 2022-23 season last night with a record of 3-1-0, facing off against the Anaheim Ducks (1-3-0). They suffered their first loss of the season on Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators, but still currently sit first in the Atlantic Division due to a tiebreaker they have with the Florida Panthers. Last night’s game also marked the return of Matt Grzelcyk, who had offseason shoulder surgery.
3 Takeaways From the Avalanche’s 3-2 Win Over the Golden Knights
The Colorado Avalanche looked to snap a two-game winless streak as they skated into T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night to take on the Vegas Golden Knights. Colorado was coming off an overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night and a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Friday. The Avalanche were outshot 38-20 on Friday night and looked very little like the team that won the Stanley Cup just four months ago. Seeking to redeem themselves, the club entered the contest against the Golden Knights—the second of back-to-back games—with a sense of urgency.
3 Devils’ Takeaways From 2-1 Victory Over the Sharks
The New Jersey Devils wrapped up an impressive week by winning three consecutive games. On Saturday afternoon they hosted the visiting San Jose Sharks and earned their third victory of the season beating their opponent by a final score of 2-1. Yegor Sharangovich and Dawson Mercer lit the lamp while Jesper Bratt kept his point streak alive with eight assists in his first five games of the 2022-23 season.
5 Flyers Forwards Fighting for Their NHL Futures
General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher made no splashy offseason additions to the Philadelphia Flyers. Just months after his vow to “aggressively retool” the roster in response to a disastrous 2021-22 season, he stood idle while coveted free agent Johnny Gaudreau went to a Metropolitan Division opponent. Despite the heated backlash the organization received, a large part of Fletcher’s reasoning was to allow for the proper evaluation of young players in 2022-23.
3 Reasons the Jets Will Beat the Maple Leafs – 10/22/22
The Winnipeg Jets host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and as much as everyone outside the local market may underestimate and disregard the Jets resurgence, a win won’t be a surprise to those following them. There are three areas that the team currently hold a distinct advantage over the Maple Leafs, which should lead to victory.
3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 3-2 OT Win Over Stars – 10/20/22
After a whirlwind of a couple of days following an embarrassing 4-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs fought off some of their demons by responding with a 3-2 overtime win against the Dallas Stars. The story of the game was forward Nick Robertson making his season debut against his older brother, Stars forward Jason Robertson, and the former showed up for the game in a big way, potting a pair of goals including the overtime winner.
Jets Weekly: Ehlers, Pionk, & Road Trip Finale
Welcome to the third installment of “Jets Weekly.” This author will cover the past week in Winnipeg Jets news every Saturday during the regular season and break down storylines involving the Jets organization. It was an extremely busy week for the Jets, who embarked on a three-game road...
3 Takeaways From Canucks’ 4-3 Overtime Loss to the Wild – 10/20/22
The Vancouver Canucks wrapped up their season-opening five-game road trip with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild. The loss drops the Canucks to 0-3-2 on the season and makes them the last winless team in the NHL. While the team didn’t necessarily play badly, they once again gave...
Devils’ Speed Wreaks Havoc in 4-1 Win Over Islanders
After an 0-2-0 start to the season with many fans calling for head coach Lindy Ruff’s job, the New Jersey Devils have turned it around with impressive wins in their last two contests. Last night, they headed to UBS Arena to take on the New York Islanders and dominated from the opening faceoff, winning by a score of 4-1 and using their speed to wreak havoc. Here are five takeaways ahead of a Saturday matinee against the San Jose Sharks.
Kraken Need to Play Shane Wright More
When Shane Wright fell to the Seattle Kraken at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, everyone was ecstatic. Not often is a projected first-overall pick available at fourth overall. After a strong training camp and preseason, he made the opening night roster, but now questions about his deployment have arisen. Here is a look at what has happened during his first three games and why it is problematic.
Blues Binnington Gamble Paying Off Early
This offseason, the St. Louis Blues made one decision that puzzled many fans and analysts. Coming off a campaign where starting goaltender Jordan Binnington lost his job to backup Ville Husso — who then departed for the Detroit Red Wings when he became too expensive to keep as an unrestricted free agent (UFA) — the Blues signed 36-year-old veteran Thomas Greiss to be the new backup. The decision seemed to make no sense at the time, as the team had clearly needed both goaltenders during the 2021-22 campaign. Could the franchise really afford to scrimp in net? The front office gambled that they could, betting big on a return to form from Binnington, who had a terrific, albeit brief, playoff run. And through three games this season, the gamble is paying off handsomely for general manager Doug Armstrong.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Kampf, Tavares & Simmonds
The Toronto Maple Leafs now have four wins on the season after beating the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 last night. It was a rough game, but the Maple Leafs seemed to have circulated a memo – stick up for your teammates. It was a different team than we’re used to seeing.
Blue Jackets Missing Influence of Bobrovsky & Tortorella
Saturday night at Nationwide Arena proved to be the same old horror movie for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Despite a much better first period, the Pittsburgh Penguins did what they always seem to do to the Blue Jackets: win and win going away. The Blue Jackets built a 2-0 lead...
Rangers Gameday Preview: Columbus Blue Jackets – 10/23/22
After the New York Rangers (3-1-1) lost on Oct. 20 to the San Jose Sharks in overtime, they will seek their fourth win of the year against one of their Metropolitan Division foes, the Columbus Blue Jackets. They did not play well for a full 60 minutes during their last contest which contributed to why they allowed the opposition to gain its first win of the season. The Rangers are still seeking to replicate their play from their Oct. 11 opening night victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Vitali Kravtsov is anticipated to be in the lineup for the upcoming game and his presence presents another opportunity for Filip Chytil to play alongside another fellow young forward with Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko being placed on other lines.
Blackhawks: 3 Storylines Entering Home Opener vs. Red Wings
After five days off, the Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-0) will return home tonight for their first regular-season home game in nearly six months. Beginning a four-game homestand, they will host the Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1) as the teams renew their Original Six rivalry. Despite a surprising 5-2 comeback win against the...
Devils’ Kevin Bahl Needs More Playing Time
Scoring chances were 5-0 in the New Jersey Devils’ favor in Thursday’s (Oct. 20) 4-1 win over the New York Islanders when Kevin Bahl was on the ice. The 6-foot-6 defenseman recorded the second least amount of time on ice (TOI) amongst Devils’ players but finished top five in many advanced statistical categories. As a result, he should see much more ice time if he is able to build off his impressive season debut.
Capitals’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Brown Injury, Poor Performances & More
Welcome to the latest edition of our ‘3 Up, 3 Down’ column for the 2022-23 Washington Capitals. This series will be published each week, reflecting on the highs and lows from the previous seven days. Are the Capitals in trouble? Because it feels like they could be. They’re...
