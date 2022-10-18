Read full article on original website
Music trivia night on Saturday to benefit classrooms at St. Francis Solanus School
QUINCY — St. Francis Solanus School PTO will host a music trivia night Saturday, Oct. 22, to raise money to update the kindergarten classrooms in the school. The event will be held in the St. Francis Solanus Parish Center, 17th and Elm. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with play beginning at 7 p.m.
‘Men Making a Difference’ to be host of community BBQ on Saturday at Bella Ease
QUINCY — A group of local residents formed Men Making a Difference, an initiative that aims to empower male youths in underrepresented communities through mentoring and leadership training, in June. MMAD will be the host of a Community Give Back BBQ with food, music and fun from noon to...
Watch the SAFE-T Act Town Hall meeting on Oct. 19 at John Wood Community College
A town hall meeting about the SAFE-T act was held Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at John Wood Community College. Speakers were Justin Oliver, sheriff of Brown County; Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department; Todd Eyler and Gary Farha with the state’s attorney’s office in Adams County; and State Sen. Jil Tracy.
Koontz Properties to build 52-unit multi-family development at intersection of Stardust, Munger in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Koontz Properties of Quincy, Ill., recently broke ground on a multi-family development called Vista Way Apartments near the intersection of Stardust and Munger. Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, said the project will have a 52 units to be completed in...
QU to celebrate memorial Mass Friday on 125th anniversary of death of Father Augustus Tolton
QUINCY — Bishop Thomas John Paprocki will celebrate a memorial Mass for the 125th anniversary of the death of Father Augustus Tolton at 12:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the St. Francis Solanus Chapel, 1800 College. Born in 1854, Tolton’s family escaped slavery by crossing the Mississippi River into...
Veteran resource fair, sponsored by Tri-State Veterans Support, set for Thursday
QUINCY — Tri-State Veterans support will have a veteran resource fair from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Kroc Center, 405 Vermont. National, state and local veterans organizations, local community organizations and businesses, and individual veteran support groups will be onsite to discuss the services they offer. The event is open to the public and free of charge.
Spectrum launches gigabit broadband, mobile, TV and voice services in Pike County, Mo.
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Spectrum joined Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe along with state and community leaders on Oct. 12 to celebrate a fiber-optic network buildout that brings gigabit broadband and other Spectrum services to nearly 470 additional homes and small businesses in several communities across Pike County. In a...
Chess tournament at Hannibal Free Public Library set for Nov. 19
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Free Public Library, 200 S. Fifth, is sponsoring a free chess tournament on Saturday, Nov. 19. Gary Blickhan of Quincy is this year’s tournament director. The three-round tournament will start between 10:30-11 a.m., and end by 4 p.m. or when all games are complete....
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Oct. 3-7, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Rickard D. Wombles of Clinton, Mo., sold a 15.56-acre farm in...
QPD Blotter for Oct. 20, 2022
Vanessa R A Pratt Meuth (27) 2328 Wintergreen for Expired Registration at 12th & Broadway PTC 128. Melissa S Clay (43) Fowler IL for Trespassing at 1526 S 6th NTA 121. Eric C Graham (39) 701 Madison for Operating Uninsured Vehicle,Leaving the Scene,Improper Lane Usage and Disobey Stop Sign at 701 Madison Lodged 147.
MRN THIS WEEK: Natalie Roseberry, Pike County clerk/recorder
Natalie Roseberry, clerk/recorder for Pike County, sits down with Bob Gough to talk about the updated election system in Pike County and the issues with a recent county audit. Muddy River News This Week is furnished by Harvey’s. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase...
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Oct. 12-16, 2022
On 10/12/2022 at 11:51 PM Jerry D. White of Versailles struck a deer on 1350 E. north of Versailles. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1,500.00. On 10/16/2022 at 4:39 PM Justyn M. Clark of Jacksonville was travelling south on IL 99 and left the roadway and overcorrected, crossing the North bound lane, leaving the roadway, causing the vehicle to come to rest on the passenger side. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle were over $1,500.00.
Quincy Police says Sunday night shooting incident at 33rd and Broadway wasn’t random
QUINCY — Investigators with the Quincy Police Department believe the report of shots being fired from a car in a traffic Sunday night at 33rd and Broadway was not a random shooting. Deputy Chief Michael Tyler said in a Friday afternoon press release that the investigation of the incident,...
Quincy man gets 15-year prison term for possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of firearm by felon
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Daniel Kramer of the 100 block of Earel Camp Road in Quincy was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years imprisonment for possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, five months imprisonment for possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and 10 years imprisonment for possession of a firearm by a felon.
