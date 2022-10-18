ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watch the SAFE-T Act Town Hall meeting on Oct. 19 at John Wood Community College

A town hall meeting about the SAFE-T act was held Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at John Wood Community College. Speakers were Justin Oliver, sheriff of Brown County; Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department; Todd Eyler and Gary Farha with the state’s attorney’s office in Adams County; and State Sen. Jil Tracy.
QUINCY, IL
Veteran resource fair, sponsored by Tri-State Veterans Support, set for Thursday

QUINCY — Tri-State Veterans support will have a veteran resource fair from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Kroc Center, 405 Vermont. National, state and local veterans organizations, local community organizations and businesses, and individual veteran support groups will be onsite to discuss the services they offer. The event is open to the public and free of charge.
QUINCY, IL
Chess tournament at Hannibal Free Public Library set for Nov. 19

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Free Public Library, 200 S. Fifth, is sponsoring a free chess tournament on Saturday, Nov. 19. Gary Blickhan of Quincy is this year’s tournament director. The three-round tournament will start between 10:30-11 a.m., and end by 4 p.m. or when all games are complete....
HANNIBAL, MO
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Oct. 3-7, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Rickard D. Wombles of Clinton, Mo., sold a 15.56-acre farm in...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
QPD Blotter for Oct. 20, 2022

Vanessa R A Pratt Meuth (27) 2328 Wintergreen for Expired Registration at 12th & Broadway PTC 128. Melissa S Clay (43) Fowler IL for Trespassing at 1526 S 6th NTA 121. Eric C Graham (39) 701 Madison for Operating Uninsured Vehicle,Leaving the Scene,Improper Lane Usage and Disobey Stop Sign at 701 Madison Lodged 147.
QUINCY, IL
MRN THIS WEEK: Natalie Roseberry, Pike County clerk/recorder

Natalie Roseberry, clerk/recorder for Pike County, sits down with Bob Gough to talk about the updated election system in Pike County and the issues with a recent county audit. Muddy River News This Week is furnished by Harvey’s. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Oct. 12-16, 2022

On 10/12/2022 at 11:51 PM Jerry D. White of Versailles struck a deer on 1350 E. north of Versailles. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1,500.00. On 10/16/2022 at 4:39 PM Justyn M. Clark of Jacksonville was travelling south on IL 99 and left the roadway and overcorrected, crossing the North bound lane, leaving the roadway, causing the vehicle to come to rest on the passenger side. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle were over $1,500.00.
BROWN COUNTY, IL
Quincy man gets 15-year prison term for possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of firearm by felon

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Daniel Kramer of the 100 block of Earel Camp Road in Quincy was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years imprisonment for possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, five months imprisonment for possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and 10 years imprisonment for possession of a firearm by a felon.
QUINCY, IL

