cbs2iowa.com
Coralville offers free transit rides on Election Day
CORALVILLE, Iowa — Coralville will be giving free transit rides on Election Day. Some of the polls have direct transit access, others do not. The city has gone through a reprecincting process, so your precinct and/or polling location may have changed. The new precincts are as follows:. Coralville Precinct...
cbs2iowa.com
Williams explodes for 4 touchdowns as UNI stays hot at home
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The UNI football team scored its 4th win over their last five games, beating Missouri State 41-20. Running back Dom Williams had 4 touchdowns for the Panthers. He's the first UNI running back with 4 TDs in a game since 2015.
cbs2iowa.com
No. 2 Buckeyes catch fire late, pound bumbling Iowa 54-10
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Iowa’s top-10 defense could only do so much. Once Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud found his rhythm in the second half Saturday, the Hawkeyes couldn’t keep a lid on one of the flashiest offenses in the nation. Stroud threw second-half touchdowns to four...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City PD investigating Homicide
Iowa City — The Iowa City Police Department (PD) announced they are investigating a homicide Sunday morning. Around 2 a.m., Iowa City PD responded to the report of multiple shootings fired in the alley at the H-Bar. Reports came in of at least one person shot while PD was...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa's new performance report identifies priority help needed at six CRCSD schools
New school performance results in Iowa Friday show schools overall are falling short of the benchmarks set by the state. But state education officials say the overall ratings only saw slight changes from last year, including a 3.5% increase in the acceptable category. Exceptional ratings remained flat, but the number...
cbs2iowa.com
Shooting leaves teenager with minor injuries in Cedar Rapids
A 17- year-old suffers non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at a business parking lot in the 1100 block of Blairs Ferry Rd. NE at approximately 12:50 a.m. October 22. The teen was transported to a local hospital for medical care. An investigator interviewed the teen at the hospital where...
cbs2iowa.com
#1 Xavier rallies past W-SR, advancing one game closer to State
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The top-ranked Xavier volleyball team came back from dropping their first set to Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday night, beating the Go-Hawks 3-1. This could be the final match for W-SR head coach EaVon Woodin, who's been coaching high school volleyball for 44 years.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Citizen Review Board dropping racial requirement after lawsuit
The Cedar Rapids Citizen Review Board is planning to eliminate the rule requiring five of the nine-members to identify as people of color. The change comes after a lawsuit was filled earlier this year against the city and Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell, claiming the rule was racially discriminatory. Kevin Wymore...
cbs2iowa.com
Taboo shooting suspect asks for charges to be dismissed
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — One of two men accused of shooting and killing people inside Cedar Rapids' Taboo Nightclub is asking a judge to dismiss all his charges. Dimione Walker's attorneys argue his right to a speedy trial was violated. A judge will now hear...
cbs2iowa.com
Local hospitals see an increase in children with respiratory infections
The numbers on kids coming into the hospital with respiratory infections are increasing throughout the country. Hospitals are seeing numbers so high, they are running out of bed space. Here in Iowa, hospitals are reporting an uptick in the patients they're treating but all seem to align with the fact...
cbs2iowa.com
Bohlmann leads to Tipton to narrow win at District XC
MONTICELLO, Iowa — Sophomore Clay Bohlmann's second place finish helped #4 Tipton to a victory at the 2A District meet on Thursday afternoon. The Tigers finished with 50 points, narrowly beating #2 Waukon's 58 points. Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Hillary Trainor won the girls race, while Monticello's top-ranked girls won the...
cbs2iowa.com
Make sure to flip your ballot over, the jobs of some judges and justices are on the line
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans casting their vote this November, will get a chance to weigh in on whether some current judges and justices should keep their jobs. Derek Muller, a law professor at the University of Iowa says, this "judicial retention elections work as a public check on the judiciary."
cbs2iowa.com
Newbo District kicked off its Annual Halloween Parade
Cedar Rapids — Saturday night, the Terry-Durin Company hosted their Annual Halloween Parade in Newbo District's Czech Village. Parade staging began at 5 p.m., with the parade festivities officially kicking off at 6:30 p.m.. Over 10,000 plus people were expected to either participate in or view the parade. The...
cbs2iowa.com
Dry conditions cause cornfield fire in rural Ladora
Iowa County — Williamsburg Fire Department, Victor Fire Department, Iowa County Iowa Sheriff's Office, Iowa County Dispatch, and local farmers with machinery all assisted the Ladora fire department with a standing corn field fire in rural Ladora around 10:19a.m. Saturday morning. Even with difficult circumstances, the fire was under control after approximately 40 minutes on scene.
cbs2iowa.com
Applications for heating bill assistance open to certain groups
Applications for the state-administered, federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, are open to those who qualify. The funding is available for those who are struggling financially and qualify for state assistance. To be eligible for LIHEAP in Iowa, the total household income for an applicant must...
cbs2iowa.com
Marion fire crews put out garage fire Thursday evening
Marion fire crews were on the scene of a garage fire for over an hour Thursday evening. Crews were called to the 300 block of Larick Drive just before 6:30 p.m. for a report of a detached garage on fire. According to a press release Thursday evening, crews saw heavy...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Heartlanders begin second season ever with back-to-back home games
It's the start of the second season in Iowa Heartlanders history who begin the season at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night at Xtream Arena, in Coralville against the Idaho Steelheads. This year the Heartlanders have a new President, GM, Head Coach and mostly new roster, but expectations for this season are greater then last year, after juggling with the growing pains of the ECHL's most inexperienced roster last year, the Landers crafted a winning record from December to the season's close.
cbs2iowa.com
Man rescued from apartment fire with life-threatening injuries
An apartment building fire in Cedar Falls Friday afternoon is now under investigation after crews had to rescue an unresponsive male from the scene. There's no word on his condition at this time, but according to a press release, the man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
