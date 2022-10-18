Read full article on original website
Local Vote 2022: Limmer, Khalif on Ballot in Sen. Dist. 37
Republican incumbent Warren Limmer faces DFL challenger Farhio Khalif in the race for Senate District 37, representing Maple Grove as well as Corcoran, Greenfield, Independence, Loretto, Maple Plain, and Medina. Both candidates gave us a candidate statement. For more about what’s on your ballot, click here.
Early Voting Picks Up, Breaks One-Day Record in Plymouth
The midterm elections are in full swing and officials say early voting has picked up at certain polling places in the northwest metro. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, early voter turnout is ahead of the last midterm election in 2018. As of Thursday, 172,520 ballots have been accepted.
Gleason Fields Project on Schedule in Maple Grove
The makeover of Gleason Fields in Maple Grove has made substantial progress, according to an update provided this week to the city’s Parks and Recreation Board. The project includes building four baseball fields with artificial turf, installing LED lighting and constructing a new concession stand. The upgrades are expected to make Maple Grove a signature destination for baseball and softball tournaments.
Local Vote 2022: Eastern Maple Grove Chooses Between Bristol, Bahner in House Dist. 37B Race
DFL incumbent Kristin Bahner and Republican-challenger John Bristol are on the ballot to represent the eastern part of Maple Grove in House District 37B. The district lines shifted with recent redistricting, and this district no longer includes Osseo. To learn more about what’s on your ballot, click here.
Newsmakers: Henderson Encourages Positivity in “Activate Your Inner Shark”
Golden Valley Resident Ron Henderson encourages positive thinking in his ninth book, “Activate Your Inner Shark.”. “My book is about the process of everybody becoming the best version of themselves,” said Henderson. “When you self-stage properly, you are activating the inner shark in you and you can become a predator for positivity.”
Dancing Bear Chocolate Creates Neighborhood Pumpkin Patch
Dancing Bear Chocolate in north Minneapolis got a delivery of pumpkins this week and turned them into a pumpkin patch for neighbors. “Our CSA farmer brings us pumpkins. We thought of giving them away, but we thought of it as ‘let’s tag it with a fundraiser’ and try to raise money for the local food shelf,” said Joe Skifter, co-owner.
Brooklyn Park Police Respond to Gunfire Caught on Security Video
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case of shots fired that police say was heard more than a mile away. Officers responded at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday to a residential area near Brookdale Drive and Noble Avenue North. Police say they received numerous 911 calls about gunshots happening at several locations that sounded like automatic gunfire.
CCX Sports Spotlight: Joe Highfield, Wayzata Boys Soccer
In this week’s CCX Sports Spotlight John Jacobson profiles Wayzata boys soccer standout Joe Highfield. The senior is second on the team with 17 goals and is a Mr. Soccer finalist. The Trojans are ranked third in the state and will play in the state class AAA tournament this...
Champlin Park Football Beats Anoka to End Regular Season
The Champlin Park football team started strong and never looked back on the way to a 46-22 win over Anoka in the regular season finale for both teams. The Rebels scored 24 points in the first quarter to take a 24-7 lead, highlighted by Richlu Tudee’s 62-yard touchdown run early in the quarter.
