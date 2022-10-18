Read full article on original website
Yankees fans throw in the towel with embarrassing Game 4 ticket prices
New York Yankees fans don’t even want to attend Game 4 of the ALCS, in which they could get swept by the Houston Astros. Yankees Game 4 tickets can be had for relatively cheap, which is a surprise for two reasons. First, everything is more expensive in New York City. Second, the Yanks are on the brink of elimination. If they ever needed their fanbase to inspire them, it’s now.
3 Yankees most to blame for insurmountable 0-3 ALCS hole
The New York Yankees fell to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, and now face an 0-3 deficit. Fans are already thinking about next year, and rightly so. A return home was supposed to inspire an ALCS comeback, but it instead brought more tribulations for the Yankees against the Houston Astros — a foe they just can’t seem to leapfrog.
Relative of Yankees legend discounts latest Aaron Judge ‘rumor’
Could Aaron Judge leave the New York Yankees? The nephew of legend Paul O’Neill thinks otherwise, despite a supposed ‘rumor’. Aaron Judge has long been linked with the San Francisco Giants. But, despite nearing his free agency, Judge remains in the midst of New York’s postseason run. It would be a surprise for any ‘real’ news to leak about his free agency mindset right now.
Seranthony Dominguez implodes in Game 5, and so do Phillies fans on Twitter
The Philadelphia Phillies are one win away from reaching the World Series, but blew a late-inning lead in Game 5 against the Padres. A Rhys Hoskins home run was the only offense Philadelphia could muster against Padres starter Yu Darvish. Meanwhile, Zack Wheeler provided the Phillies exactly what they asked of him — over six innings of two-run ball. It’s what aces do.
Did David Ortiz really give Yankees advice ahead of ALCS elimination game?
The New York Yankees are down three games to none in the American League Championship Series. Any Boston Red Sox fan knows exactly what that means. In order to win the ALCS, they must do what the Sox did to them in 2004. In 2004, the Sox famously became the...
Astros aren’t the Yankees only looming threat in Game 4
The New York Yankees have more bad luck heading their way, as mother nature could once again play a role in a postseason game. The New York Yankees are at the brink of elimination. They managed to overcome a 1-2 deficit in the ALDS to the Cleveland Guardians, but they have stood no chance against the Houston Astros. Strikeouts and runners stranded on base have been the stories of the first three games of the ALCS, and are now 0-3 in the series.
Aaron Boone offers pathetic Red Sox-themed motivation for Yankees players
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled out all the stops to motivate his team, which is down 0-3 to the Astros, even using a Red Sox legend as a primary example. The Yankees have yet to show up to the ALCS. With Boone and Co. on the brink of elimination, New York’s manager is desperate to motivate his team.
Rhys Hoskins owns NLCS: Phillies home run from all angles (Video)
After two home runs in Game 4 to give the Phillies a 3-1 series lead, Rhys Hoskins is at it again in the NLCS vs the Padres. The Phils are just one win away from the World Series. Sunday afternoon’s Game 5 got off to a great start thanks to Rhys Hoskins, who hit his third Citizens Bank Park home run of the series, and fourth of the playoffs.
Braves free agent Kenley Jansen already comments on LA return
Atlanta Braves closer Kenley Jansen was asked about a possible return to Los Angeles, and didn’t shy away from the question. Kenley Jansen is a free agent this offseason. As much as he’d like to return to Atlanta, the Braves only have so much money to go around, and Raisel Iglesias is signed long-term already.
Padres pitcher Blake Snell gives the Phillies even more bulletin-board material
San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell gave the Phillies even more bulletin-board material should they need it ahead of Game 5. Ahead 3-1 in the best-of-7 series, the Phils don’t need much motivation to win on Sunday. Yet, thanks to Snell, Rob Thomson’s group has received just that.
3 players Braves must extend not named Dansby Swanson
The Atlanta Braves have an obvious extension candidate in Dansby Swanson, but who else should they target?. Dansby Swanson is Atlanta’s primary offseason concern, and rightly so — the Braves don’t want to lose one of the primary voices in their clubhouse. Nicknamed ‘the sheriff’, Swanson made his first All-Star team this year and increased his value immensely in a walk season.
3 most likely Atlanta Braves replacements for Dansby Swanson
The Atlanta Braves have some serious offseason questions, but none is bigger than if they plan to bring back shortstop Dansby Swanson. Dansby Swanson made a major leap in his walk year, earning a spot on the NL All-Star team and slashing .277/.329/.447 with 25 home runs and a career-high 96 RBIs. He’s one of the best shortstops available in a market which emphasizes that position.
Chicago White Sox reportedly set to hire Joe Espada as new manager
The Chicago White Sox may have found their next manager. It is just a matter of waiting for him to become available. According to a report from Mike Rodriguez of Univision, the White Sox are set to name Astros bench coach Joe Espada as their new manager. They just need to wait for Houston’s run through the postseason to come to an end before they can make the hiring official.
