The New York Yankees have more bad luck heading their way, as mother nature could once again play a role in a postseason game. The New York Yankees are at the brink of elimination. They managed to overcome a 1-2 deficit in the ALDS to the Cleveland Guardians, but they have stood no chance against the Houston Astros. Strikeouts and runners stranded on base have been the stories of the first three games of the ALCS, and are now 0-3 in the series.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO