Kansas City, MO

WPXI Pittsburgh

Jets RB Breece Hall, offensive rookie of the year frontrunner, carted off vs. Broncos

New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall won't return against the Denver Broncos after suffering a knee injury late in the second quarter, the team announced. Hall was carted off the field after being hit on a two-yard run with 3:37 left in the second quarter. Hall first went to the medical tent, then walked under his own power to the cart before being taken to the locker room by the medical staff.
DENVER, CO
Daily Mail

Dolphins' quarterback Tagovailoa insists he doesn't want to be known for 'the Tua rule' but admits he has learned to not 'try to be a superhero' as he makes his return to the field after concussion scare

Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has said he is aware he is at the center of player safety in the NFL but insisted he does not want to be known for it ahead of his return to the field. Tagovailoa will mark his return against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday...

