Read full article on original website
Related
Who is Silent Hill f writer Ryukishi07, and why are fans so excited?
The acclaimed horror dev is just the start of Silent Hill's new developer pedigree
otakuusamagazine.com
Bayonetta 3 VA Dispute Heats Up as Contradicting Stories Emerge
The plot thickens in the case of voice actress Hellena Taylor and her accusations against Nintendo and Platinum Games. Taylor recently shared some videos online, saying that she wasn’t in Bayonetta 3 (despite playing the titular character in the first two games) because she was offered a flat fee of $4,000 in a franchise that could easily afford to pay more. Her videos were seen almost 10 million times before Bloomberg wrote an article about the matter.
NME
‘Bayonetta’ voice actor was reportedly offered more money than claimed
It’s been reported that Hellena Taylor, the original voice actress of Bayonetta, was offered more than she originally claimed to reprise the role in Bayonetta 3. Last weekend (October 15), Hellena Taylor took to Twitter to share a video claiming that she was asked to re-audition for the role of Bayonetta in the upcoming title but was offered an “insulting” fee of just over £3,500 ($4,000) after passing the audition period.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC wants to remind you that its Doctor came first, sorry Marvel
Black Adam finally hits theaters this weekend, and it will be introducing its audience to the Justice Society of America. One of its members, Doctor Fate, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan, can warp reality and see into the future. Sounds a little derivative of a certain wizard from a certain other comic book franchise, no? Well, the DC comics Twitter account has given the world a little reminder of who came first.
ohmymag.co.uk
Nintendo 64's Super Mario had a hidden character, 25 years later, it's finally discovered
Is there a more legendary game than Super Mario 64? The Mario license is the best-selling video game license in history, and one of the reasons is Super Mario 64, released on the Nintendo 64 in 1996 in Japan. The first 3D Mario game revolutionised the platformer genre and video games in general.
wegotthiscovered.com
Bloodthirsty horror fans desperate to see more from an acclaimed Netflix slasher franchise
It’s been over a year since Netflix released the horror film trilogy Fear Street. Beginning on July 2, 2021 with Fear Street Part One: 1994, Netflix would unveil sequels across a three-week event. Directed by Leigh Janiak and based on the novels of the same name by R. L. Stine, the Fear Street trilogy spans decades from 1994 — when Nelson Mandela became South African President — to 1666, the era of the infamous witch trials. Both their inhabitants and lifestyles are polar opposites in the neighboring towns of Sunnyvale and Shadyside; the former is known to be safe and extravagant, whereas the latter is destitute of resources and has been dubbed the “murder capital” of the United States.
dexerto.com
GTA 6 reveal teased by Sony and everybody’s freaking out
Sony may have teased a GTA 6 announcement next week with hints at a modern Vice City setting. Grand Theft Auto 6 is the most anticipated new game release, for the simple fact that no one knows when it is even coming. For years GTA fans and insiders have been...
wegotthiscovered.com
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
wegotthiscovered.com
How did Doctor Fate get his powers? ‘Black Adam’ character origin story, explained
After years of Dwayne Johnson giving his all to get the champion of Kahndaq on the big screen, Black Adam is now finally out there in the world. And yet, ironically, the DC fandom seems to have decided en masse that The Rock’s eponymous anti-hero isn’t actually the best character in the movie. That honor, most agree, goes to Kent Nelson aka Doctor Fate, the elder statesman of the Justice Society of America, as played by Pierce Brosnan.
IGN
Alan Wake Remastered - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Check out the Nintendo Switch launch trailer for cinematic action-thriller, Alan Wake Remastered. This remastered version of the game features the main story as well as its two expansions, The Signal and The Writer. Join author Alan Wake as he desperately searches for his missing wife, Alice. Following her mysterious...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson reveals WB were so against ‘Black Adam’ they offered him any other superhero role he wanted
As everyone knows, Dwayne Johnson has spent 15 years trying to bring Black Adam to the big screen, and that journey finally comes to fruition this weekend. However, reviews haven’t exactly been stellar, but that doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of things. As we’ve seen plenty of times before when it comes to the superhero genre, and even the actor and producer’s own filmography, it doesn’t really matter what the critics think if fans are willing to turn up and show support.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest uninspired attempt at launching a blockbuster franchise hits #1 in 58 countries
The top brass at Netflix have never been shy in admitting that the streaming service remains on the hunt for a marquee blockbuster franchise of its own that has the potential to rival the likes of Star Wars, Harry Potter, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it comes to popularity and cultural impact. If the company keeps churning out forgettable dreck like The School for Good and Evil, though, the wait is poised to go on for a long time to come.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ star wants to team with another instant Marvel icon
It’s been over a week since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up Disney Plus’ Phase Four slate in the cheekiest way it possibly could. Evidently, the ability to personally re-write your own ending by requesting a meeting with Kevin himself makes for quite the power-creep nuances. She-Hulk wasn’t...
Persona 5 Royal: How Do The New Ports Stack Up?
"Persona 5 Royal" hits Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 20, finally letting non-PlayStation gamers enjoy the massive and critically acclaimed JRPG. This new port is also launching onto Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers can check it out for no additional cost. Of course, the quality of "Persona 5 Royal" as a game is already known, with the original 2020 PS4 release sitting at a healthy 94 on Metacritic. But fans want to know how the game holds up on new platforms, like the Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, especially since there's such a big difference in power between the consoles.
wegotthiscovered.com
Major DCEU star rumored to be the top choice for Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ series
Even though the series was first announced close to four months ago, Marvel Studios has yet to officially confirm or deny anything about the in-development Wonder Man series for Disney Plus – with all of the information so far having been reported by the trades as opposed to Kevin Feige’s outfit.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brace yourselves, Netflix is trying its hand at ‘Death Note’ once again
After the properly abysmal first effort by Netflix to adapt Death Note into a western live action movie, the streamer announced it was coming back for round two with the fan-favorite Tsugumi Ohba-penned story back in June. This time in the form of a live action TV series. There may...
NME
‘Silent Hill 2 remake’ release date, platforms and latest news
After many years of speculation, it turns out that Silent Hill 2 remake is indeed a real thing. It was revealed during a recent transmission from Konami, where it was one of many new Silent Hill projects announced for the future. This was arguably the biggest announcement however, given how believed the original Silent Hill 2 is to horror fans around the world.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘NOPE’ star says yes to joining the MCU as an X-Men favorite
Sometimes a a superhero fancasting gains so much steam on social media that it gets to the point where everyone’s convinced it’s actually happening. In actuality, the root of the rumors are just fans and their wishful thinking. Such is the case with Keke Palmer and Rogue. Earlier this summer, the concept of the NOPE actress playing the beloved X-Men member in the MCU ran riot online, even though there’s no real truth to the casting. (That we know of, anyway.)
Polygon
Silent Hill is getting a new movie to reboot the franchise
Silent Hill’s movie franchise is getting a reboot. During Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission announcement stream, which revealed a new remake of the game Silent Hill 2, the company also announced that it’s bringing the franchise back to theaters with a totally reimagined film. Return to Silent Hill will be helmed by the director of the original 2006 Silent Hill movie.
Comments / 0