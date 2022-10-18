ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal, MN

ccxmedia.org

Local Vote 2022: Limmer, Khalif on Ballot in Sen. Dist. 37

Republican incumbent Warren Limmer faces DFL challenger Farhio Khalif in the race for Senate District 37, representing Maple Grove as well as Corcoran, Greenfield, Independence, Loretto, Maple Plain, and Medina. Both candidates gave us a candidate statement. For more about what’s on your ballot, click here.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Early Voting Picks Up, Breaks One-Day Record in Plymouth

The midterm elections are in full swing and officials say early voting has picked up at certain polling places in the northwest metro. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, early voter turnout is ahead of the last midterm election in 2018. As of Thursday, 172,520 ballots have been accepted.
PLYMOUTH, MN
ccxmedia.org

Newsmakers: Henderson Encourages Positivity in “Activate Your Inner Shark”

Golden Valley Resident Ron Henderson encourages positive thinking in his ninth book, “Activate Your Inner Shark.”. “My book is about the process of everybody becoming the best version of themselves,” said Henderson. “When you self-stage properly, you are activating the inner shark in you and you can become a predator for positivity.”
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Dancing Bear Chocolate Creates Neighborhood Pumpkin Patch

Dancing Bear Chocolate in north Minneapolis got a delivery of pumpkins this week and turned them into a pumpkin patch for neighbors. “Our CSA farmer brings us pumpkins. We thought of giving them away, but we thought of it as ‘let’s tag it with a fundraiser’ and try to raise money for the local food shelf,” said Joe Skifter, co-owner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Gleason Fields Project on Schedule in Maple Grove

The makeover of Gleason Fields in Maple Grove has made substantial progress, according to an update provided this week to the city’s Parks and Recreation Board. The project includes building four baseball fields with artificial turf, installing LED lighting and constructing a new concession stand. The upgrades are expected to make Maple Grove a signature destination for baseball and softball tournaments.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Respond to Gunfire Caught on Security Video

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case of shots fired that police say was heard more than a mile away. Officers responded at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday to a residential area near Brookdale Drive and Noble Avenue North. Police say they received numerous 911 calls about gunshots happening at several locations that sounded like automatic gunfire.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

CCX Sports Spotlight: Joe Highfield, Wayzata Boys Soccer

In this week’s CCX Sports Spotlight John Jacobson profiles Wayzata boys soccer standout Joe Highfield. The senior is second on the team with 17 goals and is a Mr. Soccer finalist. The Trojans are ranked third in the state and will play in the state class AAA tournament this...
WAYZATA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Girl Returns to Dance After Fighting Rare Bone Disorder

A Maple Grove girl is fighting a rare disease in which the immune system attacks bones, causing severe inflammation. Della Anderson, 8, enjoys playing at the park. It’s a treat the third grader doesn’t take for granted because she knows her situation can change quickly. “It’s something I...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Champlin Park Football Beats Anoka to End Regular Season

The Champlin Park football team started strong and never looked back on the way to a 46-22 win over Anoka in the regular season finale for both teams. The Rebels scored 24 points in the first quarter to take a 24-7 lead, highlighted by Richlu Tudee’s 62-yard touchdown run early in the quarter.
CHAMPLIN, MN

