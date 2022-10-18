ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 17

Patrick Gleason
2d ago

The funny thing….Trump hates rural folks….he would NEVER allow most of the poor uneducated followers into his private clubs without the million dollar entry fee

3
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Do you want Abbott to win reelection?

With 30 days to go before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?
TEXAS STATE
University Daily

Students react to Beto's appearance at Tech

Beto O’Rourke was on Texas Tech campus for a rally as his final stop in his college campaign tour. Students provided opinions across the political spectrum in advance of the upcoming election. Geoffrey Daniels, a third year creative media industries major from Round Rock, spoke on the importance of...
LUBBOCK, TX
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Majority of Hispanic Texas voters say GOP better reflects their values

(The Center Square) – While a recent national poll suggests that the Democratic Party is losing ground with Hispanics, another shows that Hispanics in Texas say the Republican Party better reflects their values. A poll commissioned by Texas Latino Conservatives identified three regions in Texas where the Hispanic vote...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Fox News

Jorge Ramos’ daughter sounds alarm that Latinos are 'walking away’ from Democratic Party

MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos warned that Latinos are "walking away" from the Democratic Party. During MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" on Friday, Ramos, the daughter of famous liberal Latino journalist Jorge Ramos, said that former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and that recent elections of several Hispanic Republican lawmakers indicate that "Latinas" are "walking away from the Democratic Party."
Larry Lease

Texas Senator Ted Cruz Manages to Keep Law License After Public Demands

Efforts to strip Ted Cruz's law license over the 2020 election fight have failed.RK/Unsplash. The State Bar of Texas is allowing Ted Cruz to keep his law license after a complaint was filed against Senator Ted Cruz over his role in Donald Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 loss. Cruz said the dismissal proved the allegation was baseless. Dallas News reports that, the bar found that it had no jurisdiction because Cruz, trying to help Trump, was not acting as his lawyer. The original complaint was filed in May by the 65 Project. This watchdog group demanded Cruz be stripped of his law license.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Mothers Against Greg Abbott raising funds to bus Texas college students to polls

The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, continues its push to oust Abbott as Governor of Texas. The group was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

