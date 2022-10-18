Efforts to strip Ted Cruz's law license over the 2020 election fight have failed.RK/Unsplash. The State Bar of Texas is allowing Ted Cruz to keep his law license after a complaint was filed against Senator Ted Cruz over his role in Donald Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 loss. Cruz said the dismissal proved the allegation was baseless. Dallas News reports that, the bar found that it had no jurisdiction because Cruz, trying to help Trump, was not acting as his lawyer. The original complaint was filed in May by the 65 Project. This watchdog group demanded Cruz be stripped of his law license.

