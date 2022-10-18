Read full article on original website
Flying Magazine
Boeing Sees Strong Demand for Bizliners
With more than 260 Boeing Business Jets sold, BBJs are supported by Boeing’s global service network—the largest OEM-provided network of services, parts, and maintenance. [Courtesy: Boeing]. Boeing Business Jets (BBJ), a unit of Boeing (NYSE: BA), has secured four orders for BBJ 737 MAXs, it said this week...
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
accesslifthandlers.com
Pump runs for 21 years without maintenance
Japanese pump manufacturer Tsurumi is to prove the performance of its products at Bauma, by exhibiting a pump that has been in operation for 21 years, amassing 20,000 hours of run time, without maintenance. The company’s KRS2-80 pump, which is designed to handle water containing mud and sand, has been...
american-rails.com
GE "B36-7" Locomotives
The B36-7 was General Electric's most powerful four-axle "Dash 7" model. It, along with the earlier B30-7, was designed for high-speed freight service over relatively level grades where high tractive effort was unnecessary. By the time the model was cataloged, railroads had largely lost interest in such designs, citing increased...
Flying Magazine
FBOProps Wants To Help Pilots Find Memorable Airport Experiences
Airports can be hard to judge from the air. The FBOProps app seeks to reveal what arriving pilots can expect. [Courtesy: Shutterstock]. You are in the middle of a long flight and this feels like a good time to take a break, top off the tanks and possibly grab a bite. You see an airport ahead but you do not know much about it beyond basic chart information. Is it a nice place? Is there a restaurant on the field? Can we get in and out quickly?
Flying Magazine
Bluetail Software Aims to Reduce Part 135 Inspection Time
An aircraft conformity inspection aims to verify that your aircraft conforms to its type design and is configured/bridged to your approved program and operations. [Courtesy: Adobe Stock Photo]. Aircraft records company, Bluetail, announced this week that its MACH Conformity software has completed development and will become part of Bluetail’s software...
Flying Magazine
Heart Aerospace Gets LOI for Electric Regional Airliner Fleet
Sevenair plans to utilize the fully electric ES-30 to replace the Dornier Do 228s it uses now on its regional route structure. [Courtesy of Sevenair]. Heart Aerospace has notched a win in the quest to build its order book on the fully electric ES-30 regional airliner. Established Portuguese regional carrier...
Flying Magazine
Taking LSAs to the Backcountry
These days, it is not uncommon to see fat Tundra tires on mostly taildragger airplanes flying STOL competitions or descending into a remote airstrip for some “backcountry” fun. It seems more and more that attention is being paid to this subset of general aviation, but the truth is, the lure of short takeoff and landing or STOL flying has been nurtured by the Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) for two decades.
Welcoming the largest generator of clean power in the US
Nuclear reactors are America’s clean energy battleships. They make up the majority of our zero-carbon power, and we are at a crossroads. Our nuclear energy muscles were beginning to atrophy, but the technology is making a roaring comeback. The existing fleet of reactors started to shrink from 104 reactors...
abandonedspaces.com
The World’s Largest Aircraft Boneyard Is Located In the Arizona Desert
One thing military buffs and aviation fans both enjoy is aircraft boneyards, and did you know the world’s largest is located in the southwestern United States? Opened following the Second World War, the 309th Maintenance and Regeneration Group (309th AMARG) is housed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, and has on its property over 4,000 aircraft from a variety of eras.
helihub.com
North American Helicopter and Kaman sign purchase agreement
Kaman Air Vehicles, a division of Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN), announced the receipt of a signed purchase agreement from North American Helicopter for a K-MAX® medium-to-heavy lift helicopter with delivery expected in the fourth quarter of 2022. “North American Helicopter has been a highly respected operator for more than...
Flying Magazine
Steering Clear of Rocket Launch TFRs
The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launches from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Space Launch Complex 41, March 12, 2015, Florida. [Courtesy: NASA]. While seeing a rocket launch from any perspective can be a sight to behold, there’s nothing quite like viewing such an event from an airborne perspective.
Flying Magazine
Tecnam Unveils P2012 STOL
Tecnam's P2012 STOL was created as a "rugged and durable high wing fixed gear design" with the mission of getting into and out of some of the most demanding commercial airports in the world. [Courtesy: Tecnam]. “Short takeoff and landing (STOL)” and “piston twin” are not phrases that usually go...
TechSpot
Damaged European undersea cables impact internet connectivity worldwide
Why it matters: Multiple undersea cables in the south of France were cut overnight, making Internet access unreliable globally. Engineers fixed one broken link, and investigations are still ongoing. Fingers have been pointed at Russian submarines because of the Ukraine conflict, but investigators have not yet found any evidence supporting this assumption.
Flying Magazine
Glass Cockpit or Steam Gauges for Training?
Sam Weigel offers advice about the pros and cons of learning to fly in glass cockpit aircraft. [Screenshot]. It’s easy to get enthralled by digital technology in the cockpit and choosing that option for instrumentation. But like choosing to fly a high or low wing aircraft, it’s yet another aviator conundrum and there are distinct advantages to making the right choice. Sam Weigel breaks down the score and comes up with an innovative solution.
