Minnesota State

fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 21-23)

From fall festivals to Halloween events and haunted trails, there are tons of events this weekend in Minnesota. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Fall Festival:. Anoka Fairgrounds, Anoka. October 20 through October 22. Head to Anoka for a fall celebration. Admission includes hay...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

The Weekender: Murder on the Orient, Art Crawl and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Plenty of things to see and do around central Minnesota this weekend. Tour the downtown art crawl in St. Cloud, enjoy some Halloween fun at Tommy's Carwash, catch GREAT Theatre's production of Murder on the Orient Express in Waite Park, watch a boxing match at the St. Cloud Armory, and check out the musical group Viano performing at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
mspmag.com

Black Garnet Books Now Open in St. Paul’s Midway Neighborhood

Two years after its inception and building a brand through community, online book sales, and pop-ups—Black Garnet Books has finally opened its doors across from the Midway light-rail station in St. Paul. People gathered in droves to show up for the first Black woman-owned bookstore in the state. “I...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Fate of St. Paul's historic building in question

ST PAUL, Minn. — With its pink trim and limestone body, the Justus Ramsey house provides a historical contrast to the main body of Burger Moe's in St. Paul. "The listing that this building is under is the same [historical] listing as the Justus Ramsey House," said Tom Schroeder, owner of Waldmann Brewery off West 7th in St. Paul. "They are siblings, and I drafted the designation."
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

How Old Is The Oldest Living Minnesotan?

Jeanne Calment was 122-years and 164-days old when she finally passed away in France. Calment is the only person in history verified as living past 120-years old. She outlived her daughter and her grandson. That nugget popped up on my Facebook newsfeed today and instantly made me wonder about the...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Take A Flyover Of The New And Improved 19th Avenue In Sartell [VIDEO]

The formerly narrow and cumbersome 19th Avenue in Sartell is almost ready to welcome drivers onto its newly widened and flattened pathway to St. Cloud. I did a story last summer about how dangerous the road was due to the perilous lack of a shoulder, especially in the winter when the roads get slick. The other issue was the giant hill on the middle of the road which made cars driving the opposite direction appear out of nowhere, which could be nerve-wracking.
SARTELL, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

