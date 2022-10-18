ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Saturday Weather: Morning showers, breezy trade winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Lingering moisture continues to bring enhanced shower activity to the islands. Starting off Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies then becoming mostly sunny with isolated showers In the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered windward and...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: October 20, 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) – A weak front moves back toward Kauai focusing rain chances over the Garden Isle for Aloha Friday. Tonight, cloudy skies with some pop up rains possible. Highest rain chance will be for West Oahu and Kauai. Lows near 70s.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Some say raised sidewalks in Kailua make the roads more dangerous

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many people driving through the Kailua area said the raised sidewalks are not serving their purpose instead they are making the roads more prone to accidents. “There are drivers that slow down so much that the car behind them don’t know they’re going down to...
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

City leaders crack down on illegal vacation rentals on Oahu

The battle over vacation rentals on Oahu isn't over. A judge recently ruled against a city ordinance that made short-term rentals illegal in all but resort areas. But today, the city struck back. "What's at stake right now could not be anymore important to the people of this island," said...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Animal advocate distributing vet kits to houseless dogs

HONOLULU (KITV4) - An O'ahu animal advocate is making sure the island's houseless dogs are taken care of. Ellie Jones founded animal rescue Started with Charlie, named after her most meaningful foster dog "Charlie", who was discovered in a pile of trash near Schofield.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

More Downtown Honolulu buildings may be redeveloped into residential towers

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A couple of downtown Honolulu office buildings may be converted to residential towers, according to a new report released Friday by commercial real estate firm Colliers Hawaii. Davies Pacific Center and the 810 Richards Street building both could be turned into residential towers, which would result in...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

A special science treat for students at Keelikolani Middle School

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some students at Princess Ruth Keelikolani Middle School in Downtown Honolulu got to have fun with magnets on Friday. There were hands-on learning demonstrations thanks to team members from the Applied Superconductivity Educational Foundation, in partnership with the Hawaii Department of Education.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Prosecutors extend deadline for State Rep DUI case

Honolulu prosecutors are looking to possibly appeal a decision on the drunk driving case involving state representative Matt LoPresti. Honolulu prosecutor's office files extension in State Rep. Matt Lopresti DUI case. The Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney's Office has filed a motion to extend in the DUI case of State Representative Matt...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

University of Hawaii to raise tuition costs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)- University of Hawaii leaders says it is necessary to increase tuition as costs continue to increase across the board. Administrators recommend increasing tuition for undergraduates and law students.
HONOLULU, HI

