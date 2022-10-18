Read full article on original website
Saturday Weather: Morning showers, breezy trade winds
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Lingering moisture continues to bring enhanced shower activity to the islands. Starting off Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies then becoming mostly sunny with isolated showers In the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered windward and...
Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: October 20, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A weak front moves back toward Kauai focusing rain chances over the Garden Isle for Aloha Friday. Tonight, cloudy skies with some pop up rains possible. Highest rain chance will be for West Oahu and Kauai. Lows near 70s.
JBPHH base lifts boil water advisory, after several water main breaks impact Oahu residents
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After a week, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam leadership have announced that they have lifted the boil-water advisory that went into effect on October 14, following multiple water main breaks impacting over 90,000 residents. According to a JBPHH press release shared Friday, multiple tests to the water system...
Some say raised sidewalks in Kailua make the roads more dangerous
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many people driving through the Kailua area said the raised sidewalks are not serving their purpose instead they are making the roads more prone to accidents. “There are drivers that slow down so much that the car behind them don’t know they’re going down to...
Early morning rollover crash shuts portion of H-1 Freeway in Honolulu
HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- The Pali Highway on-ramp to the H1 Freeway east bound has reopened following an early morning rollover crash in Honolulu on Friday, Oct. 21. Honolulu Emergency Services responded to the crash off the Pali Highway just before 2 a.m.
City leaders crack down on illegal vacation rentals on Oahu
The battle over vacation rentals on Oahu isn't over. A judge recently ruled against a city ordinance that made short-term rentals illegal in all but resort areas. But today, the city struck back. "What's at stake right now could not be anymore important to the people of this island," said...
Two arrests made in two separate hit-and-runs that left three hospitalized; suspects later released
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have arrested two suspects in two separate hit-and-runs that happened on Oahu this week -- but both men have been released pending investigation. On Thursday, October 20, 2022 around 7:40 p.m. a man on a moped was hit by a 42-year-old man driving a truck,...
Cancer survivor holds fundraiser on Sunday at her healing garden
An Oahu woman who survived cancer is hosting a fundraiser on Sunday to support cancer survivors. 'Iwalani Tseu created 'Iwalani's Healing Garden in 2006. She had breast cancer and was undergoing radiation at the time.
Animal advocate distributing vet kits to houseless dogs
HONOLULU (KITV4) - An O'ahu animal advocate is making sure the island's houseless dogs are taken care of. Ellie Jones founded animal rescue Started with Charlie, named after her most meaningful foster dog "Charlie", who was discovered in a pile of trash near Schofield.
More Downtown Honolulu buildings may be redeveloped into residential towers
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A couple of downtown Honolulu office buildings may be converted to residential towers, according to a new report released Friday by commercial real estate firm Colliers Hawaii. Davies Pacific Center and the 810 Richards Street building both could be turned into residential towers, which would result in...
Two men assaulted with machete in overnight attack
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Happening overnight, an assault with a machete in the McCully-Moiliili area. Law enforcement was called to a scene fronting an apartment building along Kalakaua Avenue.
A special science treat for students at Keelikolani Middle School
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some students at Princess Ruth Keelikolani Middle School in Downtown Honolulu got to have fun with magnets on Friday. There were hands-on learning demonstrations thanks to team members from the Applied Superconductivity Educational Foundation, in partnership with the Hawaii Department of Education.
Honolulu prosecutor's office files extension in State Rep. Matt Lopresti DUI case
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney's Office has filed a motion to extend in the DUI case of State Representative Matt LoPresti. The motion to extend, if granted, will allow prosecutors to file an appeal in the case. No date for a hearing on that motion has yet been set.
University of Hawaii to raise tuition costs
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)- University of Hawaii leaders says it is necessary to increase tuition as costs continue to increase across the board. Administrators recommend increasing tuition for undergraduates and law students.
