Boston, MA

whdh.com

Billerica ice rink closed until further notice as officials wait to repair carbon monoxide leak

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - An ice rink in Billerica will stay closed as work continues to address carbon monoxide leak, officials said. The Hallenborg Ice Pavilion had to be evacuated Friday night after a reported carbon monoxide leak. Billerica Fire said the leak was due to a problem with a pipe in the mechanical room, and because they are waiting to replace the pipe, it could not open noon Saturday as they had hoped.
BILLERICA, MA
whdh.com

CA man who allegedly made threatening calls to Tufts campus to plead guilty

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A California man has agreed to plead guilty in connection with a series of calls made to the Tufts University Police Department in May 2021, according to U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins. Sammy Sultan, 49, of Hayward, Calif., allegedly made eight phone calls to TUPD...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Large police presence in Plymouth, officials warn to stay away from the area

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said people should avoid the area around Samoset Street, Plymouth Saturday afternoon. A large police response gathered on Samoset Street near the intersection with Atherton Street. Police did not provide any more details on what spurred the large law enforcement response. This is a developing...
PLYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

87th class of new recruits joins Mass. State Police

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A class of nearly 400 new State Troopers have joined the force. Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Attorney General Maura Healey were among those in attendance at the Worcester ceremony. “With my deepest gratitude and appreciation to you, to your friends and families,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

WATCH: Crews battle 3-alarm fire in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Andover Fire Department confirmed that they responded to a 3-alarm fire at 15 Somerset Dr. Sunday. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published,...
ANDOVER, MA
whdh.com

MBTA releases new safety strategy

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA said it has a new strategy to keep the system safe and prevent employees from being overworked. Agency officials said they have worked to do the following:. Reduce shift hours. Make sure all employees have at least 10 hours between shifts. Limit the amount of...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man accused in 1986 Salem cold case appears in court

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a Salem State student killed in 1986 is getting answers more than three decades after her death, now that a suspect identified by law officials has been arraigned. 20-year-old Claire Gravel was a college sophomore when she disappeared in late June after a...
SALEM, MA
whdh.com

USS Constitution celebrates its 225th birthday

BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution celebrated its 225th birthday Friday afternoon. Over 140 former crew members of Old Ironsides joined the current crew for the celebration, including a 21-gun salute and a 17-gun salute. “She’s beautiful. She was beautiful back then and beautiful today,” Rodrigo Santiago, who served on...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police investigating fatal shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a shooting death in Mattapan. Police responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 40 Fairlawn Ave. in Mattapan just before 5 a.m. Sunday and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS pronounced the victim dead on...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man killed after being hit on I-93 in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was killed after being struck on I-93 in Boston. Authorities reported that the man was hit by a Toyota SUV around 9:40 p.m. Saturday on the northbound side of I-93 near the South Bay Shopping Center. The victim came to rest on the southbound side of the highway and sustained fatal injuries.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police investigating after woman shot in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police said that a woman is expected to survive after she was shot in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Milton Police were on scene at Garfield Ave. in Boston at around 3:50 a.m. Saturday to find a female victim with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. Police also described...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Two men arrested and charged with murder in connection with 2021 shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were arrested in connection with a fatal September 2021 shooting. The Plymouth County District Attorney announced Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police arrested Leonardo Monteiro, 22, in Brockton, and Ivanilson Brando, 23, in Stoughton Saturday after a lengthy investigation identified the two individuals as suspects in the shooting.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police investigating shooting death of a man in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police announced Saturday that they are investigating a shooting death on Baird St. in Dorchester. Police said they responded to a report of a person being shot around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a male victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds when they arrived on-scene.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Woman dies in motorcycle crash on I-93 in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash on I-93 left a woman dead. Police reported that troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash on I-93 northbound near exit 31 in Wilmington around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Police...
WILMINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Haverhill teacher strike over, school resumes Friday with no bus service

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Schools reopened Friday morning with no bus service after Haverhill teachers and the city’s school committee reached a tentative agreement late last night following a week of striking, picketing and court actions. “We are so happy that we’re coming back to school!” said parent Daisy...
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

Wrong-way driver dies in crash in Uxbridge

UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal wrong-way crash on Route 146 in Uxbridge. Police said they responded to the incident just before 10:30 p.m. Friday. A 42-year-old man from Douglas was operating a Chrysler 300 southbound on the northbound lanes of Route 146 when he...
UXBRIDGE, MA

