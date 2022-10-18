BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - An ice rink in Billerica will stay closed as work continues to address carbon monoxide leak, officials said. The Hallenborg Ice Pavilion had to be evacuated Friday night after a reported carbon monoxide leak. Billerica Fire said the leak was due to a problem with a pipe in the mechanical room, and because they are waiting to replace the pipe, it could not open noon Saturday as they had hoped.

BILLERICA, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO