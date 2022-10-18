College Station Police Arrest A Bryan Woman On Charges Of Drunk Driving Manslaughter And Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon

Two men were arrested on multiple charges Friday evening after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 6:50, Officer Eric Crosby effected a traffic stop in the 200 block of Highway 290 East for a license plate violation. Officer Crosby conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle due to there being an odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle. Located during the vehicle search was marijuana, suspected cocaine, an AR-15 rifle, and open containers of alcohol. Driver, Blake Lattimer, 25 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying Weapon, Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and an Open Container. Passenger, Joshua Crowder, 27 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance, an Open Container, and three active warrants (Driving While License Invalid, Display Expired Registration and Driving While License Invalid). Lattimer and Crowder were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO