montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SPLENDORA POLICE ARREST ONE FOR HUMAN SMUGGLING-ICE SAYS RELEASE THE ILLEGALS
On Wednesday, Splendora’s Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 59 near Fostoria Rd for a traffic violation. During the investigation, it was learned the driver was smuggling 7 illegal immigrants across state lines. The driver was placed in custody for Human Smuggling of Persons and transported to the Montgomery County Jail without incident.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Heading To Prison Again After Admitting To Crimes Related To A Standoff With College Station Police
A 31 year old Bryan man is headed to prison for the third time. The Brazos County district attorney’s office announced a plea agreement with Jonathan Bridges that includes a 45 year sentence. Bridges has been in jail since his arrest in February of last year. He admitted to...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY MORNING
A Brenham man was arrested Thursday after apparently trying to break into a home. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 10:25, Cpl. Jose Perez, was dispatched to 700 block of Park View Street in reference to a Burglary in progress. Upon arrival, Investigation revealed that the Suspect, William Vail, 56 of Brenham, was attempting to force his way into the victim’s residence. Vail was placed in custody for Attempted Burglary and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
KBTX.com
Man sentenced to 45 years for shooting at College Station police
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County judge sentenced Jonathan Bridges to 45 years in prison last Friday for shooting at police in February of 2021. He entered a plea agreement on multiple charges including two aggravated assault charges and a burglary charge and will serve concurrent sentences for other charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, evading arrest, and possession of marijuana.
kwhi.com
TWO ARRESTED TUESDAY ON DRUG CHARGES
Two people were arrested in separate incidents Tuesday on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 11:30, Officer Bryan Morong effected a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for a license plate violation. Officer Morong performed a consensual search of the vehicle and located suspected methamphetamines. Michael Tucker, 32 of Georgetown, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Click2Houston.com
2 umpires, 2 juveniles found doing drug deal at baseball game in Waller Co.; Methamphetamine later discovered in ump’s car, deputies say
WALLER COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with the Waller County Sheriff’s Office say two men and two juveniles were arrested following a drug deal at a baseball park on Saturday. According to Waller Co. officials, both parents and off-duty officers working at the ballpark watched as the minors and the umpires allegedly exchanged drugs, believed to be THC vape pens.
39-year-old Victoria man with multiple felony warrants arrested
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday afternoon, Victoria Police Department detectives, with the assistance of the US Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force and Victoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies, arrested 39-year-old Ralph McAfee, of Victoria. McAfee had several felony warrants, and authorities found him in possession of a firearm and marijuana. McAfee received the following charges: Unlawful...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest Madisonville Man For Endangering His Daughter After A Train Hits His Pickup
The day before the eighth birthday of a Madisonville girl, the pickup she was riding in was struck by a train south of downtown Bryan. Bryan police arrested the girl’s father on a charge of child endangerment. According to the BPD arrest report, the driver told officers he went...
Deputy shot in Milam County during mental health call, suspect killed
The sheriff's office said the deputy is currently being treated, and the suspect who shot him is dead. It's unclear how the suspect died.
A closer look at Wednesday's Rockdale officer-involved shooting
KRHD speaks with a colleague who helped build Deputy Sam Ferguson's position in the Milam County Sheriff's Office.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest College Station Woman For Criminal Trespassing At Rudder High School
A College Station woman’s fourth trip to the Brazos County jail in five months charges her with sneaking into Rudder High School. According to the Bryan police arrest report, officers and the school’s principal were notified by someone who tracks sex traffickers. They found a video from the...
kwhi.com
HIT AND RUN LEADS TO ARREST TUESDAY
A hit and run in the HEB parking lot lead to the arrest of a Sealy man Tuesday. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 7:10, Officer Crystal Buckner was notified of a possible hit and run in the parking lot of the HEB Grocery. Officer Buckner was able to locate the Suspect vehicle and made contact with the driver, Joshua Steffens, 18 of Sealy, who showed signs of intoxication. Officer Buckner had Steffens perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed. Steffens was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container and Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle greater than $200.
Documents detail what twin siblings endured before escaping abusive Cypress home
In an interview with detectives, the 16-year-olds said they were forced to drink bleach, had corrosive oven cleaner sprayed in their mouths, and were routinely beaten and burned.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Police thwart 3 suspects who allegedly bought car with Rosenberg woman’s stolen ID, had vehicle delivered to her home
ROSENBERG, Texas – Authorities said three people have been arrested after they allegedly used someone else’s identity to buy a vehicle. According to Rosenberg police, a woman notified officers on Oct. 13 that someone had purchased a vehicle in her name without her knowledge. Investigators said the vehicle was set to be delivered to the victim’s home on the same day.
navasotanews.com
Richards woman wanted in Brazos County for Felony Theft
A woman from Richards is the subject of a most wanted post from Brazos County Crimestoppers this week. The organization released hat hey are seeking information in the whereabouts of 36 year old Jamie Lynn Klawinsky of Richards. She is waned for Theft between $2,500 and $30,000, and her last...
scttx.com
Sheriff Reports Arrest of Two in Theft Case; Recovers 35 Items
October 18, 2022 - Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Avery Brown, 27, of Huntsville and Raina Baker, 32, of Center, for theft in regards to an incident that occurred on October 14, 2022, in Timpson. On October 14, 2022, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies took a...
30-year-old Adrian Becerra arrested for smuggling an individual
Adrian Becerra WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday 19th, 2022, a Wharton County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at 11 this morning on gray Chevrolet Tahoe. The traffic stop was for a violation on U.S. Highway 59 at FM in El Campo. During the traffic stop, 30-year-old driver Adrian Becerra was caught smuggling an individual from the Rio Grande...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Possible gas station fire prevented after Waller Co. deputy rams flaming vehicle away from pump
WALLER COUNTY, Texas – There’s almost nothing scarier than having an open flame next to any form of gasoline. Luckily, in this situation, quick thinking and fast action presumably helped save several lives. According to Waller County officials, a vehicle near a gas pump at a Buc-ee’s caught...
Woodlands Online& LLC
UPDATE: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis
WILLIS, TX -- On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. The identity of the human remains...
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED AFTER THEFT AT WALMART
Two people were arrested Saturday night after the local Walmart store reported a theft. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 10:10, Officers conducted an investigation on a vehicle in the 1900 block of South Day Street in connection with a Theft report from the Walmart Supercenter. After investigation, Daniel Aremu, 18 of Richmond, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and Ibrahim Toure, 18 of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was also taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. All stolen items were recovered and returned to Walmart. Aremu and Toure were transported to the Washington County Jail where it was found that Aremu also had Marijuana concealed on his person and was further charged with Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
